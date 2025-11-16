Hey Pandas, What Are The Strangest Questions You’ve Been Asked During An Interview?

Please share the strangest question or questions you’ve been asked in an interview and your response(s) to said question or questions.
#1
While being interviewed for a client representative position at a vet clinic, I was asked if I’d be comfortable taking part in seances because they do those once a week. Keep in mind, this was a job at a VET CLINIC, not at a haunted house. Because I really needed a job, I said yes, but with a pause beforehand. I didn’t get the job.
#2
Applying for a role in accont management at a direct marketing agency aged just 24, having arrived in London to live, from NZ way back in late 80s. It was a massive for a young thing as I was at the time.
In retrospect the two guys that interviewed me were likely to have been jumped up misogynistic advertising plonkers typical of that era, but to me, I was just desperately keen to break into this scene in this city, and had probably over prepared for EVERY situation to ensure I had a good a chance as any.
So when I was asked, “Do you have any skeletons in your closet”? I was completely thrown. I mean this was not in the job interview books I had from the library!….picture expression of total surprise
My mind was suddenly madly swinging into seriously considering which incident(s) would possibly suit the brief so to speak, and my brain became this patchwork of scenarios of what I could and could not include…..picture expression of total concentration with a slight faraway look in the eye.
My brain then suddenly lurched into a sense of total fear about why they would even want to know this and what would I now say, while realising I was still thinking about this question and time was ticking on …. picture expression of slight fear and little squinted eye then furtive glance at interviewees (who, as far as I was concerned anyway, were staring at me, intently).
I then babbled on and on about the ‘subject’ of skeletons in the closet and how everyone had them, blah blah, and didn’t answer the actual question in respect of myself at all. My end expression being that of slight desperation staring at them prob too hard trying to ‘engage’.
They responded with nothing at all. We continued for a short period. In their summary of my interview before I was to leave, they referenced this question and said I answered it like a politician. I was not really sure whether that was meant as a compliment or insult, to this day. I didn’t get the job, prob a good thing too.
I suspect this question is one of the weirdest questions ever, I mean who asks that?
#3
Do you have a spouse/bf?
Do you live at home?
How old are you?
#4
If you discover someone with an ligature anchored or not,where do you ensure not to cut?
The answer is not where the ligature has been tied. This is so that should the person pass away the coroner would have the entire ligature to help deem cause of death.
It was for a job on an acute mental health ward
#5
I was the interviewer. Interviewing the daughter of an employee who’d worked there for 20 years. She basically grew up around all of the managers, came to company events, spent time there semi frequently, etc. Wasn’t actually qualified for the job at all. She asked me “What can you tell me about this company?” I said “Are you serious?” I mean, even the candidates whose parent hadn’t spent half their lives there read the company website before the interview. She proceeded to ask additional questions and it was clear she had researched a list of qs to ask in an interview.
#6
“If you were an animal, what kind would you be? And don’t say tiger, that’s already taken.”
#7
In high school my friend and I applied to a local florist for part time jobs. We interviewed separately but they asked both of us if we were a fruit or vegetable what would we be? I thought and answered: a potato, thin skinned, versatile and eyes everywhere. My friend said: a peach, sweet sweet sweet! I think it’s obvious who got the job.
Many years later at a corporate team building workshop the same question was asked. I said the same thing and all my colleagues split their spleens laughing saying “oh my god that so true!” 😅
#8
Was 18 and totally naive but was asked “You do know I am only hiring you because you’re cute, right?” Worked there a week and left.
#9
“Do people think you’re dumb because you have a Southern accent?”
