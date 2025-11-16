Hey Pandas, What Are The Lamest Pick-Up Lines You’ve Heard? (Closed)

A pick-up line or chat-up line is a conversation opener with the intent of engaging a person for romance or dating. Usually, some are charmed by them! But others….not so much. What are the lamest pick-up lines YOU’VE heard?

#1

I heard you like raisins… How ’bout a date?

#2

Excuse me, would you mind completing this quick, 1 minute survey? – Hand over your phone with the ‘add new contact’ screen showing.

You make me feel like the Titanic. I wanna go down!

[Wave them over with you hand] I just made you come with one hand. Imagine what the rest of me could do!

#3

“Are you my appendix? Because there’s this feeling in my stomach that makes me want to take you out!”

#4

Damn are you a microwave cause MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

#5

I once knew someone who tried to flirt by walking over to a girl and saying casually “What’s your name?” … they’d known each other for months.

#6

(Context: walking to my bus after school with a friend who rode a different bus than me) “what’s your favorite place to eat?” I answered “oh if I took you out, would you be willing to pay?” I didn’t know how to answer *proceeds to continue asking after I told him that i wasn’t ready to start dating yet as I had just been broken up after being in a 3 month relationship (longest relationship that I had ever had)* He still keeps asking me out even though I have told him no several times. It’s been over a year now. TLDR: If someone just got out of their longest relationship, don’t ask them out or push them to go out with you.

#7

my love for you is like diarrhea- it wont stop coming out!

#8

Are you a fart, because you just blew me away ;)

#9

What do you say we go back to your place and go halvsies on an illigitimate child?

#10

“Now I’m not a vampire, but I’m pretty good at sucking 😉”

#11

Context: i was doing food shopping. Then, a hand touched my shoulder :

Hi. I can learn you how to cook couscous, and then i’ll make you babies.
You’ll be a mum and stay at home, no job needed, just the chores. Deal? We can start now.

I quickly left. Frenchies are so romantic, right?

#12

I lost my phone number, can I have yours?

#13

On my worst blind date ever- Dude told me he was a palm reader and told me the connected lines on my palm showed that he and I were meant to be together. Gag!

#14

Did it hurt when you fell from heaven? It sure hurt when I did.

#15

you’re so sweet, you’re giving me a toothache

#16

*Bump into someone cute*
Oh sorry, I didn’t mean to bump into an angel

