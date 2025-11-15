Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Weird Food Combos? (Closed)

Don’t knock it ’til you try it!
#1
Do yourself a favor and mix rice, ketchup, pickles, and a salty/creamy cheese. It is the perfect mix of sweet, salty, tangy, crunchy, and creamy!
#2
My family thinks the egg cream is weird but its awesome. Its chocolate syrup, milk and seltzer( plain soda) mixed together.
#3
Potato chips and ketchup. It’s like fries but better.
#4
Also, this one is not quite as weird, but a sprinkle of dried fruit or chopped nuts on a stew, soup, or curry is delicious!
#5
I have never tried but my brother likes ketchup and cantaloupe. It looks pretty gross
#6
Rice with: Soy sauce, Ketchup, and garlic salt. I love all of these. You should try ketchup with rice. Some people might not like it, but I do! Try it!
#7
Probably not that weird/gross, but I like mayo and ketchup mixed with spices (I think it’s called dirty sauce?) on pretty much anything. Also butter and garlic in anything is awesome.
#8
Coffee and vanilla
#9
Try some baked Mac and Cheese with Ketchup! Sounds weird but its amazing
#10
plain potato chips w/ squeezy applesauce. it //HAS// to be the squeezy kind. it’s actually really good
#11
Frozen yogurt and Doritos salsa. Tastes absolutely amazing.
#12
Steak and maple syrup
Or bacon and chocolate
#13
Peanut butter and bacon sandwiches. Or peanut butter and dill pickles sandwiches. Seriously! Try them!
#14
Mix frozen blueberries with chocolate milk, then soak a tortilla in it for a few seconds. Put blueberries in the tortilla and enjoy!
#15
pickle and cheese andd crackers
