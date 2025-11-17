Hey Pandas, What Are Some Tips For Saving And Storing Seeds For Future Planting Seasons? (Closed)

by

I’m interested in starting a vegetable garden from seed this year. What are some important factors to consider when selecting vegetable seeds, such as the best varieties for my local climate and soil type, and whether to choose hybrid or heirloom seeds? How can I ensure that my seeds are of high quality and will produce healthy and productive plants? What are some common mistakes to avoid when starting seeds indoors or outdoors, such as over or under watering, and not providing adequate light? How can I properly care for my seedlings and ensure a successful transplant into my garden? Finally, what are some tips for saving and storing seeds online for future planting seasons?

#1

I think Hipette covers the basics. I prefer to store my seeds in glass, sometimes adding one of those anti-moisture packets that come in certain foods, to prevent the seeds from rotting or sprouting. Very important to make sure they are fully dry before storing them, but some notoriously hold moisture, hence the packets to help with those. Have fun planting and growing!

#2

Go to your local feed store for the seeds don’t order them online bc you never know what kind you will receive! When you get the seeds start them inside we use egg cartons bc you can poke holes in the bottom for the water to drain. When they start sprouting they are ready to be put in the ground. When you store the seeds any air tight container we use old pill bottles. Make sure to label them! Main thing is to do a little research and see what grows best in your area!

#3

My mum seems to fill an endless supply of old envelopes!

