Hey Pandas, What Are Some Signs That Someone Might Need Help Mentally (Like Depression, Anxiety, And The Like)?

I just want to know if anyone I know needs help so that I can assist them. That’s about it. I doubt many people will comment on this (I myself often ignore these types of posts), but I would really appreciate it if you did!
Remember that you deserve to have a great day, every day, even if you don’t think you do! And if you’re struggling with something yourself, I believe in you! Things will get better! And if you feel like you’re at rock bottom, then remember the only way to go from there is up! (Sorry for the cliché sayings, but I’m in a good mood and want to spread that around the community.)
#1
For me, losing interest in things I always loved. My parents just say it’s a “phase”.
#2
Sometimes, the biggest sign is no sign at all.
Even with mental health being talked about a lot more, people still don’t like to talk about their personal problems and feelings.
‘The happiest guy in the room, is one carrying the heaviest weight’. I always thought that quote was about the pressure of social acceptance, but now I think it’s actually about how you can never tell how someone is feeling because people try to compensate for their insecurities.
#3
Constantly wishing for the sweet embrace of death, constantly denying anything being wrong, and always insisting that everything is fine even though it’s not. I seriously need mental health help or else I will probably end up offing myself or doing self harm.
#4
Sleep deprivation, suicidal thoughts, low self esteem, being unhappy most of the time, calling themselves stupid, and not spending time around people. I know this because I have depression, but I hope this helps.
#5
life sucks. but thanks. at least you try to care.
#6
Being cagey or defensive about changes in themself, such as changes in behaviour, appearance, appetite, or productivity.
#7
Self deprecating talk can be hard to notice, much of the time it comes in the form of sarcasm or general humor, but for me it has always been a major sign that I myself am struggling internally. Isolation is a pretty obvious one, and it can be difficult to bring someone out of it, let alone the isolating mood even when out on the town. Changes in behavior can come slowly or quickly, like dark self talk as an example. If my friend becomes suddenly irritable or quiet, especially when she hadnt been on her phone reading the news, I know that her thoughts have been running her down and its time to change scenery or conversation. Sometimes we end up baking together and that always brings her mind out of it as she has to focus on measurements, stirring, and communicating with me on the next step. I am not always a good therapy outlet for her, as I myself struggle with depression and anxiety, but we will always be there for each other when we need a distraction.
#8
I know someone who acts very outgoing and loud and funny at one moment, but is quiet or sulking the next for no real reason. He also will admit that he wants to off himself any time it’s possible and when his friend’s sister asked if he had a mental issue or something he just said “yeah.” I guess people express it differently. But like other people are saying, mood changes can be a sign. But if it changes based on circumstances, could just be a big feeler.
I don’t know if I need help or if I have issues, and I also don’t know how I appear to people when I’m down. I guess… if someone who’s usually quiet, if they have someone that they’re usually more open around, if they’re still reserved, something is wrong? Like they’re usually warm around you or speak comfortably, but now it’s like you’re a stranger.
#9
Some things you can ask yourself to see if someone needs help:
– Have they been more reserved than usual?
– Have they been talking less?
– When you ask them questions (like “how was your day?”), do they give short or one-word answers?
– Do they seem distant?
– Have they been reaching out less?
– Are their eyes red or puffy from crying?
– Have they been more irritable than normal?
– Have they been making a lot of self-deprecating jokes/remarks?
If the answer to some or a lot of those is yes, then they are likely not doing very well, and need you or someone else. One other thing you can do, is look into their eyes. Do they seem sad? Can you feel the weight behind them? It’s hard to explain through text, but sometimes, you just know from the look in their eyes.
I hope this helps, and I’m so glad you care enough to ask! Remember though, take care of yourself too – you can’t pour from an empty cup.
#10
they tend to be hiding their body more (with my depression)
#11
This may not be super common, but I’ve observed that when someone is depressed or showing behaviors of depression, they either get bored super easily or not at all, with no in-between. No idea if this is backed by science tho
#12
Drastic change in sleep schedule/sleep deprivation (I’ve slipped into the habit of sleeping from 4 AM to 1 PM). More irritable than usual. Self deprecation (through jokes or sarcasm or full on insulting themselves). Thought in the back of your mind about wanting to die but never considering it, or fully acknowledging the wish for death and starting to consider. Being closed off. Getting defensive when confronted about these issues.
At least that’s what I feel like all the time.
#13
Be very aware when someone has been down or depressed and then suddenly happy. This can be a sign that a decision for suicide has been made which can give a depressed individual a boost.
#14
#15
For some reason, not matter how hard I try, I could never get decent grades. I just couldnt sit there and learn for more than like 5 minuets before everything just stopped making sense. It’s infuriating. I have the attention span of a fish.
#16
Great question, I appreciate you asking this. Oftentimes, people with these issues will try to hide it. Especially with depression and anxiety, someone can feel like they are being burdensome if they talk about these issues and will keep it to themselves.
However, some tells are if a person puts themself down a lot, stops their normal amount of communication (over phone or in real life), or randomly going quiet when they seemed to be in a good mood. Also, if someone always has the same answer when asked how they are, that could be a sign, no matter what the answer is.
You can never truly tell, though, so it’s always good to check up on loved ones, even if it’s just genuinely asking how they are doing. Too many times I’ve thought someone actually wanted to know how I was, instead of just asking for pleasantry, and been blindsided by a poor reaction on their part. It’s okay if you don’t know how to help, but ignoring it is never the answer, and can make the affected person feel even worse.
