Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Shower Thoughts?

Our phone being on the charger is like the technology version of being on life support.
#1
(not exactly a shower thought but I gotta put this somewhere)
The floor gets too much hate. No matter how many times you fall, the floor will always catch you. Always.
#2
“I forgot a towel”
-not originally mine
#3
We must look really stupid to animals.
#4
Sleep is like a free trail for death but with ads
#5
I need to clean this shower.
#6
Maybe plants are really farming us, giving us oxygen until we eventually expire and turn into mulch which they can consume
#7
“How many people have died from dancing in the shower?”
#8
(Not mine, one of my friends told it to me) You don’t actually need a parachute to go skydiving. You just need a parachute to go skydiving TWICE.
#9
If Hell is super hot, does that make Heaven super cold?
#10
If you sweat in a sweater, are you the sweater?
#11
1)People say life is short , but it is the longest thing we will ever experience.
2) If you rip a hole in the net,there are actually fewer holes in it than before.
(Read them on the internet not my own)
#12
Why Ariel is able to sing under the water? She should sound like ” Bleubbleub bloup blou bllllllllllll part of you woooorld “
#13
All moms are technically bodybuilders.
#14
#pigsbelonginpoonotplates!!
#15
in 100 years, there will be a completely new set of humans on earth. like, we’re not going to exist anymore, and neither will everyone we know!
#16
Do the neighbors think I sing horrible, do they think I am making a noise, do they think it’s beautiful and want to listen more? According to me I sound beautiful but singing in the shower definitely has a different effect to it!
#17
What if planet Earth is a sentient being and we’re like a virus killing it?
The Earth was here long before us and we feed off it ever more. What if the floods, tsunamis, diseases, earthquakes and global warming etc. were all just the Earth trying to get rid of us? Like we would try to get rid of an illness or something that’s causing us pain.
I know that the ‘we are the virus’ idea has been around forever but the sentient Earth bit? Not sure. Nobody knows what stirs beneath our feet. Maybe the existential threat isn’t from outer space, but from deep within our own planet. A sinister force at work plotting mankind’s demise.
Or it might be nothing.
#18
Since I shower early at 6 am for school, all I think about is how nice it would be to go back to bed.
#19
Well, this morning, the following popped into my head. If Patton Oswalt ran into me in Powell’s Bookstore in Portland, what would I say to him? Then my mind proceeded to come up with geeky, stupid things that I could say to him.
#20
It’s easier to explain through a dialogue scenario
“Hey bro if you got your leg cut off where would you feel the pain?”
“In my leg.”
“But you don’t have that leg anymore, so how do you feel pain in it?”
#21
Not everything is living, but everything has a life.
The life of a place, person, or object is its history. Therefore History=Life and by studying History we understand life, at least in part.
#22
our world is literally so small
compared to the universe. it makes me think of Dr Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! like we’re that little dust speck and the universe is a big pink flower. crazy.
#23
I wonder who invented the concept of the shower?
Will we evolve into being cleaner, or still need to shower?
What if an asteroid/tornado hits while I am in here/what a way to go….
How come we haven’t invented a way of passing something over our bodies like in Star Trek to heal yet?
Will my grandchildren have an earth?
When will we come to our senses?
I have a lot of random thoughts.
#24
“I wonder if there’s a monster on the other side of this curtain that’s about to eat me”
I’m a bit paranoid
#25
When people snore, do cats think we are purring?
#26
I donated my hair once, if someone with my hair commits a crime, they find their hair (a.k.a, my hair), and think it’s me, I’ll deny because it’s not, but they have evidence!!!
#27
if the movie Jaws had a hammerhead shark instead of any other shark, it would be a way funnier movie
#28
Holy fug I could drown in here.
Yup, I’m slightly hydrophobic.
#29
That the reason why Caucasians are called Caucasians are because their d***s are bigger than Asians. And Asians don’t have “cauc” in their name, cause they have smaller d***s than Caucasians. Except see, Asians are the majority, so technically speaking they’re average.Which means every other size is an outlier.
#30
I don’t have any thought in the shower, because I’m usually asleep at the time.
#31
Not a thought but I do talk to myself in the shower and I also am the other person I am talking to
#32
is Khaby Lame hring to people to make dumb life hacks so he can make videos from them?
