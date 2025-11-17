Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Hospital Stories? (Closed)

They can be some horror stories. Maybe funny ones? Tell us any stories of a hospital you were in! And why did you get there?
I’m 7 years old and I have tonsillectomy. The surgeon prescribes cold food only for a week. That night the nurse brings semolina soup. My mum says “sorry, the surgeon said cold only.” The nurse snaps “that’s what kitchen have given me.” My impecunious mum ruins herself in sandwiches from the dispenser. the nurse is snappy and unpleasant till the end.
I’m 13 and I need emergency appendicectomy. I come to and I realise it’s the same room as when I was 7… and the same nurse. I’m weak and butterfingered and I drop my glass – it’s in smithereens. I apologise to the nurse who clears the mess up with lots of grumbling. I ask for another glass. No reply; no glass. I drink off the jug for a week.
A few years later, my mum works at the railway station. There’s a long waiting line and this customer moans “when am I going to get served?” My mum looks up. Yes, it’s the nurse. My mum goes “you, shut up.’
This involves an Ambulance ride and a Hospital story…
I was involved in an “All Service” emergency simulation when I was in my early 20’s. It was to test the ability of the local services to work together in a major incident.
The scenario was that a passenger plane had crashed at the local airport. I was one of the wounded…. Full wound make up, blood, bits of bone sticking out etc…
They assessed me, loaded me up on a gurney into the back of the ambulance and took off for the hospital. When I say it was real simulation, it was… lights and sirens the whole sheebang.
As the ambulance went down a recently upgraded road they hit a seam in the tarmac that bounced the vehicle slightly. This was when I found out that my gurney hadn’t been fully clipped into the hooks as I suddenly shunted forward and my gurney hit the internal door release.
The door flew open and I was suddenly on the verge of doing a “Hudson Hawk” out the back of the ambulance. Fortunately my attending paramedic grabbed me and screamed for the driver to pull over.
We got to the hospital emergency department and they immediately put the blood pressure cuff on me… I was expecting it to be elevated, but when the machine read my blood pressure as 312/40 my nurse said… well there is either something wrong with the machine or your dead!
Took three goes to finally get it, and yes… it was up…
About an hour later we were told that there was a bus waiting to take us back to the airport for debrief and to get our cars.
They pointed the way out and about 12 of us ‘walking wounded’ (did I mention one of the ‘victims had a metal plate sticking out of his neck and another had an eyeball hanging out) walked out towards the exit… unfortunately the exit meant going out through the waiting area for the ER…
It was by now about 10pm and the screams from the waiting patients, children, parents was rather impressive
Well mine is kind of funny. I noticed someone mentioned their epilepsy, I also have it and I had two bad seizures on the same day, both times smashing my head open. Second happened directly outside the hospital after they stitched me and released me from the first one. Well, now they realized this was a problem. I don’t remember the tests but turns out I had brain swelling, brain bruising and minor brain bleeding. Straight to ICU.
So! I’m a stubborn one. They had me VERY drugged and I was not exactly myself. I kept yelling at those poor nurses that they had no right to keep me, that I was leaving “right f’ing now!”. Well, I certainly tried my best.
Once I was left alone I ripped out three Iv’s, the gown off my body, all the electrodes on my chest and pulled a catheter out of my lady parts. I tried to stand and fell. My legs had temporarily stopped working (needed physiotherapy for a bit after). So what did I do? I began to army crawl towards the door wearing nothing but a thong.
What I did NOT know was that in ICU there are weight sensors in the bed to alert the nurses if you leave it so they caught me pretty quickly. Woke up with everything reattached and now I’m strapped to the bed. Over heard one nurse tell another I was “fiercely independent”. Made me smile. I’m fine now though! Still get seizures but that was probably the worst of them so far.
Hard to narrow down to one story, but I’ll tell this one. When my youngest brother was in hospital when he was 4, he was in ICU and basically on palliative care. I spent a lot of my time in there visiting (skipped a lot of school). Not long after he was admitted, we found out my best friend’s cousin was also in the ICU. Talk about coincidence! Anyway, I can’t remember exactly why she was there, but I think she had some sort of infection or something that went septic. She was in/on(?) an iron lung. I thought that was interesting (I’ve always been into medical stuff) because I hadn’t heard of them being used in recent times, only in decades past. It was really serious, she was also considered at end-of-life care. The amazing thing is she survived, beat the infection and came off the iron lung. She recovered fully and now, 20 years later, she is in perfect health with one or two kids. My brother also survived, at least for another 6 years, amazingly.
I spent 4 days in a VA hospital. I was the only female veteran inpatient so I had a private room. Every night a nurse would come walk me around the hospital. She had a calming voice and accent and would tell me how good I was doing. On my second night she brought me a pink blanket. My stay was made so much better by her presence.
Some context: my dad works at this hospital.
I was getting a cast after breaking my wrist. The doctor who came in is good friends with my dad, but I didn’t know him very well. To make me feel better, he said he wanted to show me the contact photo in his phone for my dad. It was a Lego man. This Lego man looked EXACTLY like my dad. It was ridiculous
I was sent home, still pregnant, after 2 days of inducing labor, 3 weeks overdue, because they don’t do induction on Sundays!
Healthy 8#7oz baby girl born on Monday ❤️
I went in for a scheduled MRI, 7pm. I parked on the wrong side of the building, but I’d already taken my parking slip so I just trekked 10min through the hospital. There was nobody at any of the info desks to validate my parking ticket. After the MRI, I tried to go back through the hospital the way I came and hit dead end after dead end. Finally decided to escape through an ambulance bay and walk around the outside of the hospital. I’m following the sidewalk around the hospital and it suddenly spits me out into the neighborhood. Ugh, fine, I walk a few blocks and finally get to where I can head back to the hospital, and I find my car. I put my ticket in the machine on my way out, figuring I’ll pay the fee and then request a refund, but nope. “Push HELP button,” the screen tells me. I push the help button. It rings for almost a minute then the security person who picks up asks me where I am. I tell them the name of the hospital entrance and they clearly have no idea what I’m talking about?? I get put on hold for several minutes, then they come back and ask me where I am a few more times and finally tell me they’re going to send someone to find me. Shockingly, this part only takes a couple minutes. Security guard rolls up, puts his window down, aims what looks like a garage door remote at the gate arm, and…nothing. He parks and gets out, walks right up to the gate, and presses the button again. Nada. He has me back up so he can look at the ticket machine. Nada. He calls someone on his walkie talkie, who tells him to check in the parking kiosk. He pretty much gropes the little kiosk floor to ceiling, finds nothing. Another security guy walks up, asks me how I’m doing. I’m like, “Fine???? 🙄🙃😂😒” He asks the first guy, “The badge scanner didn’t work?” and first guy looks confused. Second guy holds his ID card up to the employee badge scanner on the ticket machine. The gate arm goes up and I am finally FREEEEE.
So I was staying for five days in the hospital for a sleep study for my epilepsy. We were checking into the room when the nurse started asking us questions. I was terrified out of my mind (like the nurse came in and noticed I wasn’t okay, asked, and I started crying), so I wasn’t acting how I normally do in front of people. I was just kinda swinging around with my rainbow bear in my arms. I don’t think the nurse thought I was paying attention, but I was completely focused on her. I just can’t make eye contact. One of the last questions she asked my mom was “does she have any..” *whispers* “.. developmental delays?” Y’all. I was shocked. I don’t have any, I was just acting in my normal I’m- terrified- and- anxious- out- of- my- mind way. Obviously it doesn’t to me if someone has any mental disorders or anything, I think I was more shocked of the way she asked it, it was like she didn’t want me to hear her. It was a new experience for me because no one has ever asked me that before lol
Not a huge crazy one. But my best friends dad ( they live 400 miles away) went to the emergency room, and I get a text from my friend saying his dad had a really bad stomach ache. No other information, I’m nowhere near a doctor. In fact failing middle school. I knew immediately it was appendicitis. I told my friend what I thought. Sure enough fifteen minutes later I get a message that says I was right.
Also once I had to go to the hospital at 8 at night because I broke my arm on a couch
I gave birth to my baby boy in April 2022. As I was pushing him out, his head got stuck and he had to be vacuumed out. He pooped inside me and I also probably pooped while pushing. This is all gross and embarrassing to me (yes, I know its natural). However it was made worse because of a conversation had by two nurses. “I just had to change the sheets cause of a nasty mess” “ewww gross”. This conversation was had RIGHT NEXT TO ME. The doctor and doctor in training were still sewing me up. It made me feel embarrassed but I was too drugged up to stand up for myself. So this is pretty bad In itself, how ever it gets worse.
Later on my baby and I are in the recovery room. I’m noticing he seems to be breathing at a rapid rate. It just seemed off to me. This is my first baby, and I didn’t know 100% so I mentioned it to the nurse.
Guys, it took me to say something to 3 different nurses and 2 different doctors for someone to finally take me seriously. They finally took him away after 4 hours to put him in an incubator with a machine that breathed for him. He was in the NICU for 3 days. I’m not sure if I should name the hospital but I live in Toronto, Canada if that helps.
I had a fall mountain biking and broke my elbow. As in, smashed the elbow socket completely off; you could feel and see the extra joint in the middle of my forearm. My husband took me to the ER at the hospital, where I explained I’d broken my elbow. I was told by the intake person, the triage person, the ER doctor, and the radiology technician that it was probably just a bruise. They plopped us in a room while the x-rays were being read, and then the ER doctor came in looking like she was going to throw up, holding her phone to show us an x-ray that you could see from space was broken. She sent me home with a prescription for one day’s worth of painkillers and the wrong phone number for the hospital’s orthopedic surgeon, who had told her we should call them first thing in the morning and let them know I needed to see them same day. My husband eventually figured out the right phone number but the office wouldn’t make an appointment till they had seen the catscan, at which point they then refused completely to treat me because their hospital couldn’t handle the surgery. Eventually ended up going to a different hospital’s ER (MGH in Boston) on day 4 (don’t forget, no painkillers since day 1 because the first hospital’s on-call orthopedic surgeon had told the ER doctor they’d see me the next day). The MGH surgeon was very perplexed at the story of the first hospital, but was amazing, and took out all the splinters and reassembled the big chunks with a plate and screws. So one injury/incident, with one bad hospital story and one great hospital story.
i love telling people that i go to the hospital every few weeks (cause i technically do for physical therapy lol). i’ve gone to the hospital a bunch of times for minor things but i’ve only stayed overnight once. that was for a sleep study and it led to me getting my tonsils and adenoids removed which was no fun :/ i couldn’t sleep at all and i woke up a bunch of times during the night but they got the info they needed to diagnose me ig.
Not Necessarily my own hospital story but my grandmother’s son. So my uncle(My grandmother’s son) had the flu a few weeks after he was born. It was getting so bad to the point where she took him to the hospital. When they got there he was taken to the ER immediately. When he was trying to be given a flu shot they couldn’t find a vein to stick it into. (his veins were too small at the time.) They took him into the surgery room and all you can hear was the screaming of a crying baby. My Grandmother was scared to death as she waited. A nurse ran out of the room and my grandmother saw what was happening. Blood everywhere is what my grandmother said. They had nowhere to stick the needle and decided to stick it in his head. My grandmother saw and ran out saying she couldn’t be there when her baby dies. She ran all the way home. Dominic (The baby’s name) Survived but was hit by a car at the age of 2. Still alive today, not disabled maybe has some brain damage and anger issues and smokes but he is now 40 and is mostly healthy.
A few months ago I was getting a small surgery on both my big toes to permanently stop ingrown toenails. First time with anesthesia and I was 13 (still am)
I was like “I’m gonna stay up for 30 seconds under anesthesia and break the record”
Lol I didn’t last three seconds and it was weird af
Waited 6 hours with arm out of socket.
Charged 1,300 to be adnitted
Almost 1k for saline bag
16k MRI
My wife and I were in the same hospital room together once. Me for some chest pain something or other, and her for passing out constantly due to heart issues. They figured we were married and no need on giving us separate rooms since we were there at the same time.
I’m a night owl. Nurses confiscated my activity book (it had an electronic pen that flashed green/red and made noises depending on answers picked. I got so mad.
I also woke up after eye surgery (squint repair) and my eye was all red and weepy. Mum passed out cold and ended up in a wheelchair headed back to the ward with me.
I got to witness chemo delivered directly into the spine (intrathecally) as a student. Fascinating to see. Patient recovered.
I was allowed in for a procedure done on my mum, fitting a drain for ascitic fluid in her stomach (she had cancer) and did not pass out. Unfortunately, she didn’t survive.
Between being a patient, a member of staff, and my family’s health advocate, lots of stories!
being russian, my dad tried to get me into hockey as a small kid. I was about ten years, and i was about as thick and sturdy as a wooden pencil lol. So naturally the other kids start to beat me up, and i had to go to hospital because the 13 year old giant boy there broke my glasses, and one of the shards got stuck in the skin under my eye. when it was my turn with the nurse there she told my father that i was the “most pathetic little boy she’d seen all day”. lmao i cried all the way home, and the worst part is my father seemed to agree with her 🥲
Went into the hospital in my early 20’s for kidney stones (too much whole milk!); had to have them surgically removed because they were needle-sharp. Recovery required heavy pain medications, so they were also giving me an anti-nausea drug to counter the side effects. Lying in bed on day two or three of recovery, and the muscles in my left leg start to twitch. I assumed it was probably from receiving so many injections, so I didn’t think much about it at first, but over the next ten minutes or so, all the muscles in my leg start to clench up. Soon, I can feel the reaction spreading up one side of my body and down the other. It wasn’t painful, but I couldn’t relax any of my muscles–my arms were clenched in against my chest, my hands were drawn up into claws, and my neck was twisted further to the side that I can turn it naturally. I could still breath and speak normally, so I wasn’t too worried, but a family friend witnessed it happening and freaked out. She called the nurse, the nurse called my doctor, and the doctor instructed nurse to draw up a shot of liquid Benadryl but not to give it to me until he arrived. His office was less than a mile away so he was there in ten minutes, and as soon as he gave me the shot I could feel the reaction reversing, again with the muscles relaxing sequentially up one side of my body and down the other. My doctor told me afterwards that this was a well-documented allergic reaction to the anti-nausea drug, but so rare that he had never seen it in 30 years of medical practice. Had to stay in the hospital an extra two days (on I.V. Benadryl) to make sure all of the drug had purged from my system, during which time I apparently became the talk of local medical circles.
I was hungry on evening at about 10 pm, my husband and I had suffered with terrible colds. We sleep in separate beds and rooms, I snore and he moves a lot. So as I walking through the living room with popcorn and a small cup of M &M’s. I have a neurological disorder that sometimes gives me seizures. I collect crystal balls for no reason other than I like them. Soon on my way upstairs I have a seizure and fall. My house is 100 years old and my railings are wrought iron. I happened to have a crystal ball next to the stair case on a wrought iron stand. I thought I could grab the stair case to help myself up. Unfortunately I grabbed the stand with the crystal ball that happened to weigh about 30 lbs. I broke 5 ribs, and the neurological disease I have leaves me in pain 24/7. I don’t know how long I was there, but my husband finally heard me moaning! I did not want to go to the hospital but when my husband sat me up to sign papers I passed out. I was in intensive care for 14 days completely out of it.I also got pneumonia, the flu and a unitary tract infection. I was not aware of any of this. I had the most horrible dreams during this time and was told I was crying. They had no hope for me. But I made it, I couldn’t sit up or walk and had no clue what had happened to me. I stayed in the hospital 5 weeks. Then had to learn to sit up, walk and talk correctly. It’s been 5 years, my ribs still hurt and have PTSD from the terrible dreams. I don’t think I will ever be right. Plus having the neurological disorder I’m still in pain 24/7 and my head and thoughts are not right. The hospital saved my life and did a heroic job. I wish I would have died.
One of the best for me is: I was just starting to date a lady and we were “sleeping together” for the first time. Mid making love I had a brain aneurysm and collapsed on top of her. I woke up in hospital with a lumbar puncture being performed to drain the pressure on my brain. The first thing I heard was this woman saying to my sister “i think I’ve killed your brother”! My sister replied “how do you know that”?
She says “I think I’ve f***ed him to death”!!
Now bear in mind I’m lying there, the doctor is telling me to keep dead still and I’m trying to work out where i am, what’s going on and trying my hardest to not laugh.
I passed out again and awoke to just my sister. Needless to say I never saw this woman again. I still laugh till this day.
Several years ago I ended up in the ER a couple of days after gallbladder removal surgery. Surgery went great, but I had a lot of pain afterward. Found out I had a pocket of infection at the removal site, and it needed to be drained. The pain was really bad. They admitted me to the hospital and planned to drain it the next day. They gave me Dilaudid for pain and told me to get some rest. I was up all night, every hour on the hour, throwing up. I asked the nurses for something to make me stop throwing up and they pretty much told me to deal with it. Bad storms went through, and that turned into a tornado warning, so everyone had to take shelter in the halls. I’m sitting there with a lot of other people, and I cannot stop throwing up into the wastebasket on my lap. I was crying from being so sick and humiliated from being sick in public. A guy across the hall from me had the nerve to loudly complain how gross I was being, which made me feel even worse. I wanted to crawl under the floor and die. But, really, Mr Judgy? Do you think this is fun for me!?
The first time I woke up after the car wreck, I still hadn’t had my back surgery so it was still broken. Well, no one knew I had woken up because they were trying to get my bio dad on the phone so they could get the greenlight to give me the surgery since it was just my stepmum and me (bio mom died when I was 3, Dad married step mum 2 months before). I didn’t know this at the time, and was scared out of my mind. So, I did the logical thing. I sat my little 11 year old stubborn donkey up, was in the process of crying through the burning pain and standing up when a nurse walked through the door, promptly screamed, and made me get back on the bed. I have several more funny stories involving that time, including the search for fred the blanket, and the missing green jello.
When I was 3 i got hit by a door and got a massive bump( there’s a another word in Spanish but my brain forgot the translation) and we were in Panama at the time. I cried and i got an x-ray and remember thinking ” this room ir weird. Am I gonna get experimented on?”
I have a story from the GP, if that counts. I had tonsillitis, second ever time. It was really really gross. I couldn’t eat, drink, speak or even cry without being in great pain. There was a med student who was also looking at it and my doctor went “this is the worst case of tonsillitis you’ll probably ever see”. Lol. It took like 2 weeks to clear up completely and the entire time was horrible, no extra complications though so I should count myself lucky
My hospital stay when my daughter was born, brief description of circumstance. Sudden medical emergency when I was 6 months pregnant, emergency c-section, baby in NICU, I got worse & was in a medically induced coma for 3 weeks on a vent and got a temporary trache. Both fine now she’s 5.
One of the ICU brought me down to see my baby (she was almost a month at that point, & it was one of the first times I got to see her). When we got there the NICU nurses was changing her diaper & said she pooped really good today that she had a lot of poop. The ICU nurse glanced over & said to the NICU nurse “it’s amazing what a difference one floor can make that is considered a lot of poop.”
While I was still in the ICU with my trache unable to speak (I had to write everything on a dry erase board, also know a little sign language) one of the doctors came and was asking a question he started to write his question down then said “oh wait you can hear”, the next question he had he also started to write down as well until he remembered again. Lol
Wife went into the hospital, 20 weeks pregnant with significant bleeding. Doctors wouldn’t try to save baby until they considered him “viable” at 21 weeks, and spent 4 days telling us every day, and occasionally multiple times per day, that we needed to kill him by inducing delivery to reduce risk to my wife. They persisted in this even after being directly told that we would consider no option that would directly and intentionally kill him.
Got the steroid shots for his lungs the first minute he was eligible (20 weeks, 6 days). Held on for another 5 weeks in the hospital until he was delivered by ceasarean at 25 weeks, 4 days, 1lb 14 oz.
141 days in the NICU, and now he’s home, a very happy baby who needs only a g-tube and a little bit of oxygen.
Be ready to fight for your babies, you may be the only one who does.
My sister the legend, ladies and gentlemen. At the feeble age of 3 she was admitted to hospital for the removal of her tonsils (she used to get very sick so it was decided so). After her surgery, the doctors came to check on her and ruled that there was still a piece they forgot to get out, and that they would have to repeat the surgery. As some of you might know, you’re not allowed to eat anything before or after this surgery. Well, my sister didn’t, and she was drawn to my mom’s abandoned burger (who was in the hospital with her and grabbed herself a quick lunch but left it to go get briefed by the docs of the repeated surgery). They wheeled her off to surgery while my confused and hungry mother was looking for her burger. They wheeled her out pretty quickly after that because hey, that piece they saw a while ago? It wasn’t there anymore, someone must have made a mistake. It was at that moment my mom realized what had happened. Afraid, she asked my sister “did you eat my burger?” “Yes mommy I was hungry”
I forgot to mention I was pulling out all my tubes. They gave me something called a liquid coma!
Third time’s the charm (the internet keeps eating my words).
I had my first IUD placed at my 6 week checkup after giving birth to my first son. Between 13-16 weeks postpartum, I’m still bleeding and am suddenly hit with excruciating pain on both sides of my lower abdomen. Scans at the ER were clear and Dr sends me home after pain meds and anti nausea meds with instructions to return if I can’t keep down water.
Hubby brought me back 4 hours later. Same Dr, seems annoyed, probably thought I was attention seeking based on my BPD/EUPD dx. Said the only thing that could be causing pain on both sides was my bowel and they were clear.
I let them know that I would need to pump, and he got this weird look on his face like he realized AFAB individuals have different anatomy than AMAB before asking how old my baby was. I told him, and let him know I was still bleeding and had an IUD. He asked about doing a pelvic exam and said that my cervix was red and leaking a little pus, but didn’t look near angry enough to be causing so much pain. He wanted to send me home with oral antibiotics, but he thankfully called the OBGYN on call, who insisted he admit me for IV antibiotics.
She removed my IUD and sent it for cultures, and arranged for me to stay on the OB floor so my son could spend the night with me (exclusively breastfed, would not take a bottle or pacifier). She became my regular OBGYN and let me know I had an ultra rare complication (I’m just lucky with those) from the IUD. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease caused by Atypical Ascending Bacterial Vaginosis. The pain was from the infection climbing further up my fallopian tubes – had they waited to treat me, I likely would have lost both of them. She now uses my case as a case study for students.
Recently she was removing my second IUD (6.5 years later) due to pain after endometriosis ablation, and she told me she “still has PTSD from the first time she saw my cervix.”
Screw doctors who minimize AFAB patients’ pain. I very well could have lost my ability to get pregnant again because he didn’t think it was a big deal. As it was, my OB had to open my tubes up again with a dye study and she said her hand was shaking with how hard she was pushing the plunger to get two drops of dye through, and that’s what enable me to get pregnant again.
Unfortunately, I’m now a frequent flier at the ER due to a number of chronic conditions (fibro, GERD, neuropathy, migraines, hEDS, PoTS, SVT, occipital and Trigeminal Neuralgia, endometriosis, a back injury, and gastroparesis (which is in remission)), but the staff almost always treats me well. And my medical team advocates for me in amazing ways, especially my OBGYN.
One time I had my appendix removed. The lead up was quite scary for me. (And no, despite what you might think when you read this, my mother did not neglect me). I don’t remember when this happened, but I do remember having nonstop stomach cramps. My mom checked on me and thought it was just a stomach bug. At some point, it got so bad that I was barely able to stand. When my mom took me to the hospital, I threw up in one of the trashcans. I was put to sleep while my appendix removed, and stayed at the hospital a couple hours afterward. I still have the scar from the appendix removal, years after. (It’s just a small dent in my stomach where my appendix was.)
My younger brothers (who are twins) were premies. When they were born I was around 3 years old. They spent 3 months in the hospital after they were born. I don’t remember saying this but my mom said that when we were about to take them home I asked if we could swap one out for a girl. I guess my mom told me that they could be two girls, two boys, or one girl one boy. So little 3 year old me really asked if I could swap out a twin for a girl.
High on the pre-op meds, I asked one of the scrubs-dressed doctors around my bed if I could have his surgical cap (abstract cat design on it) as a reward if I woke up after surgery.
Nope! I survived, but no spiffy hat. Damn you, snobby resident… pfffttt.
I haven’t really been to a hospital for a medical emergency ig, but rather for mental health ig. It’s kinda hard to think about but one time I was trying to get up off my bed and my legs gave out and it was so embarrassing bc my dad and the nurse were right there 😅
I met my best friend in the waiting room for the gastroenterologist! I had a backpack on the backrest of my wheelchair that had a huge zebra pin on it (the zebra is the symbol for my genetic disease), and she immediately said ‘you have EDS too!’. She didn’t even have to ask, she just knew. We hugged, exchanged phone numbers, and we haven’t stopped talking since. We video chat almost daily. It’s already so special to have a best friend who knows exactly what you’re dealing with physically, but even more special that we met in the hospital.
This was around 95-96 I was like 12-13 in 6th grade it was the Wednesday just before Memorial weekend I asked to stay home from school because I wasn’t feeling good my mom said that if I didn’t go I couldn’t go to the ice-cream social they were having after school I said I didn’t care so right there she knew something was wrong, Friday night my parents were watching my niece and nephew at one point I dozed off on couch while we were watching tv when I woke up I was having tunnel vision and my mom started asking me some questions she pointed to my nephew and asked do you know who that is and I said yes she asked who I said I don’t know (in the back of my head I knew who it was but that’s all I could get out) she then pointed to my niece and asked the same question and I gave the same answer I don’t know then she pointed to herself and asked do you know who I am and I said yes she asked who and I said I don’t know, next thing I know I could hear my dad walking from behind me saying something like they said they’ll be here in a few minutes and I thought he’s probably talking about an ambulance then I blacked out, next thing I know there’s an EMT shining a light in my eyes then I blacked out again next I woke up to being pulled out of the ambulance then another black out next time I woke up it was Saturday and I was in a hospital room, they had run all kinds of tests blood, urin, spinal tap, etc, I don’t know if it was Sunday or Monday they finally did an MRI I ended up having another done with contrast the day after because they didn’t know if they found something or if there was something on the film both times they put me into the machine they gave me a button and said to push it if anything felt weird the first time I was fine the second time I pushed the button it felt like right hand was where my left hand was and my left hand was where my right hand was I told the person that pulled me out that I pushed the button and why but supposedly I never pushed it they helped me into the wheelchair to go back to my room and I ended up having a stroke the left side of my body was numb I couldn’t move or talk I could see and hear everything that was going on around me but that was it I blacked out a few times on the way to my room I was left right in front of my doorway and I could hear someone saying something about transferring me next thing I know I’m in the back of an ambulance the EMT handed me a teddy bear and said everything was going to be alright I took that teddy bear and held on to it for dear life next thing I know I’m being rolled down a hallway with a bunch of doctors around me next time I woke up I was in a recovery room on the first floor of a children’s hospital I could see some of my cousins standing by the window and on the floor I see what looks like a pack of hot wheels there was a cement mixer a dump truck and a caterpillar I dozed off and when I woke up I could see my mom sitting next to me we talked a little bit and I asked her about the hot wheels I seen she had no clue what I was talking about shortly after that someone came in saying they found a room for me a little after that someone came in to take me to the seventh floor, one cool thing about the children’s hospital is you can check out toys from the play room, turned out I was sharing a room with a kid who was there with kidney stones when they rolled me into my room my mom almost fainted, sitting next to bed were three tonka toys a cement mixer a dump truck and a caterpillar we don’t know if I had an outer body experience or what, I went into the hospital Memorial weekend I got out July 4th, turned out I had a brain abscess still don’t know how I got it, we found out I was born with one kidney that one of them never developed some time later that kidney was removed and I had a biopsy on the kidney I do have and found out I have a kidney disease called FSGS.
I mentioned in another post in this thread that I’m lucky with rare complication. Here’s my prime example of that (aside from the IUD mess).
I’ve dealt with severe depression since I was 11 or 12. Managed to get off antidepressants for a year before going back on them when I got pregnant with my first son. I had also experienced a traumatic event right before getting pregnant, so that added onto my cPTSD. I had always been on Prozac, but my Dr started me on Wellbutrin, then added Prozac when my son was 9 months old since postpartum hit me HARD.
Three days on that combination and I ended up with a form of Capgras Syndrome and I believed I had been switched with a me from a parallel dimension and had to end my life to get back to my real family. I was fully prepared to go through with it but had to help my mom give my son a bath. He hated baths and the way he clung to me, something clicked and it scared me. I stopped the Prozac, told my mom, and messaged my doctor and husband, but was basically fully back in the delusion less than 24 hours later. I was hospitalized for 2.5 weeks and carried a plastic knife with me for the first week.
I still get paranoid sometimes. Not fun. It’s easy for me to slip back into that kind of thinking but I have a good system for getting out of it.
For reference, this med interaction was documented in less than 0.001% of people.
Like I said, I’m just lucky that way.
This is about my dad.
Was like 2008-2009 I made my dad go to the ER after he told me he had experienced tunnel vision, while the nurse was putting in his IV she forgot to cap it off and blood got all over the side of the bed and on his pants.
Later on while he was in a room a new doctor came in asking him some questions and asked what he did for work he said I strip and wax and she asked aren’t you afraid of getting an std, my dad and I both laughed and my dad said no I work at Walmart I’m the head of maintenance. My dad was 60-61 at that time and we found out he has dementia, he just turned 75.
90+ roommate went to the bathroom without pants. Never knew labia could be this long.
nothing spectacular from me, but when i was somewhere between 8 and 10 years old (early 80s), i was in hosptial for an eye operation (blocked tear ducts), and one night, i stayed awake late talking to the girl in the next bed. at about two in the morning, she finished telling me her story, and we lay down to go to sleep. i then sat up, and puked over the side of my bed. i then went to sleep, only to be waked by a nurse with glass themometers to check temps, and being rather disgusted that id been sick, and didnt tell anyone
When I was in my early 20s I had what was later diagnosed as a rare gorm of a (minor) stroke.
They found a brain anuersym when I went to the hospital thinking I was having another stroke. Well, they had to go in to see the best way to fix it and put me under twilight sedation. I remember opening my eyes and seeing the screens showing them my beltain and I said “is that my brain?” Next thing I know I’m in recovery and found out that twilight sedation means you’re still partially aware. Long story short they later coiled my anuersym only to find another one on a follow up scan a few weeks later that’s still ticking away 5 years later
Hubby just before he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis was taken to hospital as all food that went in, passed through in record speed and came out with blood. Lots of pain and very little energy left after having suffered with this for over a week. I tried warning the nurses when they put him on a ward with 20 other people. It only took a few minutes of him having explosive diarrhea on a pot before they realised he really needed his own room.
I’ve had digestive issues since before I was born, but things really came together late 2010 (so I was 22-ish?) and after being more unwell than usual I woke up in hospital in time to hear a doctor tell my mum “If you hadn’t called the ambulance she’d probably be dead”. That doctor got me approved for a very expensive treatment that I still have every 6 weeks but FOR FREE. I don’t know what they said to the health insurance part of my country but if they hadn’t, then I would be *counts on fingers* over 150,000€ in debt by now.
1. I had a proximal ulnar and radial head fracture due to a terrible accident. The surgery was called “open reduction internal fixation right olecranon, arthrotomy, removal loose body, open reduction internal fixation radial head fragment, open reduction of elbow” which was done by an ankle specialist. No need to say, it gave me tons of problems after and I needed another surgery to rectify all his mistakes. They had to wait one year because the bones were in pieces.
2. Following this I did 12 years of different therapies and at some point my elbow was dislocated. I went to the clinic for x-ray and the doctor wouldn’t fix it because I was a woman and his religion didn’t permit him to touch me. I finally went to one of my therapist and he was able to fix it in 2 shots (2 weeks of suffering for nothing). My GP was on vacation so I couldn’t go to him. He was not happy about the other doctor when I told him what happened.
2. I’m not sure why but my doctor doubled up on my medication: puffers, etc. I ended-up having hallucinations at work (I was looking for my shoes while I was wearing them, etc.). At the hospital, they were treating me for suicide. I kept repeating, and then my husband too, that the doctor had told me to double up. They finally called him at work and got the story 4 hours later. Then they treating me for overdose.
3. I was really sick from August last year until now. Kept going to the doctor saying my long list of symptoms. No one cared until one doctor decides to get me a blood test last December. Results: I had 6 different bacteria including Escherichia coli (E. coli). But the doctor I saw on follow-up treated me for two only and sent me for another blood test but a different one (which was neg) so we still don’t know how many bacteria are left in my system. I still don’t feel good and still have a list of problems but the doctors keep telling me it will pass. I’m throwing up a lot and go to sleep with Gravol. The other day, I passed out, woke up vomiting and my husband trying to hold my head. That’s just the beginning of the list.
I’m really fed-up with doctors in my town. My GP of 20+years retired right before COVID-19 and I’m still looking for someone, preferably a man even though I’m a woman. Everyone is taken.
