People Are Sharing Unproblematic Celebs That Seem To Be Adored By All (38 Answers)

Celebrities are our new royals. Extravagant, secretive, dramatic, with a whole PR team behind them, and influence over millions of fans all around the globe. It’s not surprising to see carefully curated posts with cleverly placed brand deals on celebs’ socials, but what are they really like? We sometimes get a glimpse into the personal lives of the famous, thanks to paparazzi pics, leaked info, or them just giving it up themselves. We can hate them, we can love them, but we will watch them.

We’ve already learned about famous people who are jerks, or just plainly disappointing in real life, but Reddit user AccomplishedDrag7526 wanted to know if there are celebs that nobody hates. And their post got some traction: over 16k people wanted to share their picks, with some even sharing how they met the said celebs in person. Whether we like it or not, famous people have great influence, and it’s very important that they lead with a good example and speak out about society’s issues, especially when it comes to shaping the youth.

For this list, Bored Panda selected the most universally loved celebs, those that have a good reputation for a reason, advocate for what they believe in, are kind and supportive, and don’t make others feel like less than them. Scroll down, make sure to upvote your favorites, and if we missed a celeb that you adore, make sure to share it in the comments!

#1

Keanu Reeves

#2

Robin Williams

#3

Brendan Fraser, dude went through hell both physically & emotionally from back injuries & being sexually violated and is finally coming back to Hollywood. Dude is as friendly and humble as he ever was and I wish him the best.

#4

Dolly Parton

#5

Maggie Smith

#6

Alan Rickman

#7

Betty White

#8

Sir Ian McKellen

#9

Julie Andrews. I actually went on tour with Julie for 2 weeks. It was one of those: “An evening with…” type things. By the first day she knew all the crews names, chatted with everyone, telling stories and asking about our lives. By the third show she was the crew Mum, making sure we were all getting enough rest and food. She literally stopped a rehearsal when our breakfast was late being delivered so we could all go and eat. And on the last show she gave us all hugs, a bottle of whisky and a hand written letter saying thank you. It’s the only time once a show ended that we were all a bit sad because we wouldn’t see her again. Beautiful woman inside and out.

#10

David Attenborough! He’s a national treasure!

#11

Patrick Stewart

#12

The late Fred Rogers. I met him when I was a young punk working in a video rental store. He was truly truly a saint. He chatted with us for a while and treated me and my metal head co worker with the same respect and love that he treated everyone on his show, and as he left told us he was proud to have such fine upstanding young men as his neighbors.

One of my favorite memories.

#13

Bob Ross

#14

Michael J. Fox

#15

Tony Hawk

I’ve never heard any bad s**t about him.

#16

David Tennant

#17

Rowan Atkinson

#18

Steve Buscemi. He seems super nice. We trick or treat in the same neighborhood every year and he nearly always dresses up to hand out candy and is great with all the kids.

#19

Hugh Jackman

#20

Danny DeVito

#21

Levar Burton i think. Who can hate the reading rainbow guy!

#22

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. He’s the nicest guy. When I was 12, I was in the hospital with brain tumors. Al called my hospital room, sent me a care package, and invited me backstage at a few concerts that summer.

#23

The late and great Steve Irwin

#24

John Candy the Canadian legend.

#25

Paul Rudd

#26

Rick Moranis. Although he did get punched by some random. That guy probably wouldn’t have if he knew it was him.

#27

Jack Black

#28

Christina Applegate

#29

Steve Carell would be my guess !

#30

Carol Burnett

#31

Gary Sinise.

#32

Dave Ghrol

#33

Elijah Wood

#34

Denzel Washington

#35

Dick Van Dyke

#36

Henry Winkler

#37

Steve Burns from Blue’s Clues

#38

Nick Offerman

Ron Swanson of Parks and recreation. The man is a quiet woodworker irl.

