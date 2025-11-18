Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Weird Names You Call Your Pet(S)?

We pet owners have a habit of coming up with strange nicknames to call our pets, most of the time having nothing to do with the animal’s actual name. For example, the nickname I use for my dog Saide is Floofabutt. Don’t ask me where that came from. Now say what crazy names you gave your animals.
#1
My cat’s full name is Marie Charlotte Amelie Victoria Leopoldine Anna Feodorovna Karenina.
I call her Nina, for short.
#2
Not so weird but one of my female cat is called Shampoo. It looks stupid at first but it’s not about the soap but it reffers to a manga character. In Ranma 1/2 by Rumiko Takahashi that’s the girl who transform to cat.
#3
This is kinda funny, but my friend calls her cat pookie. And he gives the best Bombastic side eyes ever, it’s hilarious.
#4
I will refer to my dog, Grae’son as…
*Diva Boy, *A$$hole, *”G”, *Bubba, *Bubby, *MiBeeBeez, *Nibbles, *Nibbler, *Furious Digga…
#5
Umm… super innapropriate but we all call him Lil Fucky-Pot
#6
Gryphon:
Guff-a-goof, Griffy, Guffy boy, dingus, dumbáss, the dingy dingo dingus, Mr. Thumpa-tail, Mr. Snoofoos, Sir Shrieks-A-Lot, Sonic Weapon, the Destroyer of Eardrums
Gwen (Gwennie):
Miss Thing, Gwennie-beans, mop tail, jumpin’ beans, the silly little jumpin’ beans, little girl, wiggly girl, miss wiggles, miss stinky, smelly girl, the butt-scarf
#7
My friend had a cat called Racing Snake.
#8
Jovletein Monstereyes Bear
#9
Buboo, Nootums, shut up
He is a bird
#10
I had a Yellow Lab (Charlotte) and a Black Lab-German Shepherd mix (Camille). I called them Charlotty-Warlotty-Parlotty-Poo and Camille-Adeal-Adinkle-Dunkle-Dorkle-Doo.
#11
My friend’s cat is named chester mcgee
#12
I call my Chihuahua named Gatsby Boogah, Columbus, Poothead, Good Boy, G, Monkey, and Anteater (his nose is always on the floor/ground) and a variety of other things, depending on what he’s getting into at the time. But he’s 13 and knows his name well.
My dad always called him Zaxby, as in a fast food chicken place in the US for those of you who aren’t familiar. (It’s actually Zaxby’s,though.) Columbus is my favorite because G sure likes to explore.
#13
stink. stinky, smelly baby, poop head, annoying butt head, silly goose, big Mac, mac daddy. stinkus, beb. bebe , mac attack. (she is a tiny cat)
#14
I call my dog Michael Jackson because of the awkward howls he does… they sound like singing.
#15
I have two cats named Dante and Rikku. I call them Los Dantos and Rikkuta. My fluffy cutiepies. No, I don’t speak Spanish.
#16
Apu
#17
Wakandan king, he is a mini black panther (black cat)
#18
My rats name is technically Max Anderson but we call her papusa, ham cube, mr.rolls, pibbs, grem grem, and gremlin.
#19
I call my dog-Tucker-Tuckypoo, Tucknado (Tuck+Tornado bc he spins like a tornado when he gets the zoomies), Tuck, my good boi, and Tucky boi
#20
My hamsters are called Mochi and marshmallow, and for whatever reason my siblings call em Mochikaboola and Marshmallowkaboola lol
#21
I call her The Potato or sometimes Potato Chip. Also sometimes “lil baby weirdo”
#22
I used to own fancy rats for awhile and both of them were male. My first was called Mr. Pedro Peabody. He was a hooded brown rat and mischievous lol. I got the name Pedro because I was watching Spaghetti Westerns (cowboy films made in Italy) at the time.
My second rat was called Noddy and he was a pink-eyed white ,which looks like an albino except the fur has a yellowish tint to it or something. He would nod his head up and down to help with his eyesight since with pink eyes your eyesight isn’t as strong.
#23
My dog is named Pippin Charlemagne Peregrine Took and his nicknames are: Shnerdel,, Pipsqueak,, Piparroni, Pipshnitz,Dr. Pipper, Mr. Pip, Pip Daddy, Pip Pip Cheerio, Pippinheimer, Puddin’ Pie Pippin and when I am exasperated Pippinstein or Little Bastard. There are songs that I sing to him utilizing all of the aforementioned, too. And, yes, I know.
#24
Big dog is Sushi. I call her Shmoopie (from Seinfeld’s Soup Nazi episode), bonehead, poopie, and dummy.
Small dog is Semillon. I call him Semi, pest, psycho
#25
One of my cats is called Countess Griselda. Countess is pretty self-explanatory to anyone who had a cat, and Griselda is a pun – in Polish it sounds very similar to “biting”, which is Countess’ preferred method of displaying contempt.
#26
Rat Freyja gets called Freya bug. Rat Loki gets called Loki loo. Jack jack a very big ferret gets called fat Jack or Big lad.
Follow Us