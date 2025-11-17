Hey Pandas, What Are Some New Trends You Wish Would Come Back? (Closed)

There are some trends that just disappeared. Name some!
#1
Do yall know that peanut butter jelly gif?
For like one year my school was covered in them things, powerpoints, everything… teachers had to ban them from presentations cause students would put them on every powerpoint slide or image
I want them to come back,
#2
the 1920’s fashion trend of painting flowers on your knee’s :))
#3
When clothes actually was clothes.
I’m sorry but what the hell are we seeing on the runways? Like I was looking back in the 90’s, Shalom Harlow, Naomi Campbell, etc. they actually had some clothes on them, also can we normalize people who don’t like Crop tops?
#4
Science and biology. As it pertains to the silly gender confusion trend
