Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Pizza Topping?

by

Thank you to @SCP 4666’s post mentioning pineapple on pizza as the brainchild for this post. What’s your favourite pizza topping combo? Mine is pretty basic; ham, cheese, pineapple, and (lots of) mushrooms on top of your usual pizza base. Maybe an egg if I feel like being slightly ‘fancier’, or jalapenos if I feel like a bit of a kick.So, what about it, fellow Pandas? And keep anti-pineapple discourse respectful, please!

#1

*dramatic gasp* not the pineapple!

I think it’s wayyy more pepperoni and cheese, also because it’s sooo good and it’s popular :)

