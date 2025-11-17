Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Hate But Everyone Loves? (Closed)

I personally, asked this because I Hate tomato soup!!! Elementary school scarred it for me and I (no offense) just DON’T want to hear everyone say “Oh have it again it won’t be that bad”! Can you relate?
#1
Humans.
#2
Mcdonalds
#3
Lasagna
#4
Travelling
#5
My brother.
#6
Donuts.. family thinks I’m insane for finding them gross
#7
Sports. I couldn’t care less about 20 dudes kicking a ball around. What I hate is not sports themselves, but the fanatism that it creates around it.
#8
So-called reality TV. It blew up during a previous writers’ strike, and it’s the most contrived, vacuous, boring tripe, yet people lap it up. I don’t understand the appeal, and will opt to read a book over watching “reality” TV every time.
#9
The popularity that songs made for toddlers randomly get?
#10
bacon. my friends call me crazy all the time, but I’m sorry, I just hate it. i don’t really like pork in general though, so idk.
#11
Burgers. They disgust me
#12
slang.
#13
Mashed potato my whole family loves it I hate it 🤮🤮
Follow Us