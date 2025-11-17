Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Hate But Everyone Loves? (Closed)

by

I personally, asked this because I Hate tomato soup!!! Elementary school scarred it for me and I (no offense) just DON’T want to hear everyone say “Oh have it again it won’t be that bad”! Can you relate?

#1

Humans.

#2

Mcdonalds

#3

Lasagna

#4

Travelling

#5

My brother.

#6

Donuts.. family thinks I’m insane for finding them gross

#7

Sports. I couldn’t care less about 20 dudes kicking a ball around. What I hate is not sports themselves, but the fanatism that it creates around it.

#8

So-called reality TV. It blew up during a previous writers’ strike, and it’s the most contrived, vacuous, boring tripe, yet people lap it up. I don’t understand the appeal, and will opt to read a book over watching “reality” TV every time.

#9

The popularity that songs made for toddlers randomly get?

#10

bacon. my friends call me crazy all the time, but I’m sorry, I just hate it. i don’t really like pork in general though, so idk.

#11

Burgers. They disgust me

#12

slang.

#13

Mashed potato my whole family loves it I hate it 🤮🤮

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Top 10 Yellow Cartoon Characters That Brightened Our Screens
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2021
Court Cam
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s “Court Cam”
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2019
30 People Reveal How Much They Get Paid For The Job They Do
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Parents Demand That The Bride Shares The Wedding With Her Sister And Her Toxic Fiancé – She Uninvites Them All
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Hilarious Things You Have Heard People Say In Their Sleep?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
149 Funny Memes By Tank Sinatra
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.