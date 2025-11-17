Hey Pandas, Do You Like Where You Live?

I loved Portland, Oregon when I moved here 25 years ago at the age of 26. It was unique, affordable, charming, and filled to the brim with working artists and musicians.
Now it’s homogenized, overpriced, and filthy. And artists have a harder and harder time making a living here. Do you like where you live? Is it urban? Rural? Suburban? Were you born there, or are you a transplant? Pandas want to know!
#1
I’m a transplant. I live in Blackpool, Lancashire, UK, and I love it. When I come home from work and the sea appears in front of me, it makes my day. Blackpool can be loud and brash, I prefer away from the prom and night lights, the beaches, great restaurants, pubs, parks, and quirky little shops. Lovely people, and best move I’ve made.
#2
Is it small, yes…
Is it boring at times, yes…
But tbh between here and where the rest of my fam lives, i like it here more :]
#3
I live in a really dangerous area where I can’t go outside without an adult around and many many people
(some of them I know) die from being murdered/shot. The weather is hot and muggy all the time, and there isn’t much of a culture or community. But I have a lot of friends here and I’ve learned a lot of things from living here, so while I won’t move back here after I move out of my parent’s house, I don’t hate it.
#4
I hate it here. I live in fear of myself or my friends getting harassed because we’re trans. On top of that, it’s super hot. We haven’t had rain in months.
#5
YES! I live in northeast US, in Vermont. It is a little log cabin on the side of a mountain. I’m surrounded by trees and wildlife. My state is environmentally friendly, and socially aware. I don’t like cities, noise, or a lot of people and love that I can cross country ski, hike, or (after a short drive) kayak any time I want.
#6
It’s much better, than people think, who don’t live here. Most of my life, I felt safe here. Could forget about time while spending it with my friends somewhere, and then had a long walk home at night. I had several favourite routes, one of them through an old, stone bridge. The bridge is special, because of the acting chocolate factory nearby. In july pots with petunias are hanging there and their smell mixing with chocolate. It is in the middle of the city, so you can see old historic buildings, changing to new once.
There are things, that I love a bit too much, and things I can not stand. I can’t say, I like it here or not. I can not forgive some things, especially what is happening now. But I love truly beautiful and wholesome things, that fought its way sometimes through horror. Like science or art or certain people qualities. I’m grateful they are exist and I don’t know if this exact beautiful things could be in other circumstances. ( Sorry, my English suck.)
#7
I mean I like the place a live, it’s just way to expensive, and my country ain’t that great either tbh. But, I do see the blessings I have as an American regardless of how sh!tty our government is
#8
I live in Beijing, China. I am a transplant from the U.K. I have lived here for 6 years and I like it. Sooo many people have made me feel welcome, and most interactions I have are friendly. From time to time, I will see an older person giving me the evil eye on the subway or something, but this is rare.
My Chinese still sucks and is a source of shame to me now. Maybe I’ll figure it out, but this seems like increasingly long odds with every passing year.
Beijing is absolutely enormous. The scale of everything is ridiculous compared with my home city. There are just so many people. Anyway, I could probably ramble on about this for ages. If anyone has any questions, I’d be happy to answer any that are not too personal.
#9
I live in Florida, so I’ll let you answer that one…
#10
nopeeee. north texas, boiling hot, humid, but at least there’s really good fine arts programs in my area. i was in one of the best in the state for the past eight years.
#11
Yea I’d say so..kinda.
#12
I am very new to my area…Omaha, Neb. It seems ok, for me, it is ridiculously big and overwhelming. I grew up in a town of 600 so this is crazy! I like that there are so many more options for places to go though. I am still exploring the area.
#13
I like my city. Lived here my whole life, and it’s just growing. It’s starting to face some big city issues now, but still a good place for me to live. My state is turning a bit unsafe for me due to who I am though, so I might need to leave soon.
#14
To be honest? Yeah, It’s very quiet, a road with a few relatively small looking houses where we(Me and my neighbors) almost never interact with one another? Yeah, I like the calm vibe.
#15
Montana..yep! Currently in Billings as a Missoula native. I actually like it more than I thought I would. Moving back to west of the divide in a couple months and I can’t wait to get back to actual woods and big mountains. They are my happy place.
#16
I love my house and we live 15 minutes drive from the Hundred Acre Wood and Pooh Bridge and have beautiful country walks literally on our doorstep. However, over the years our road has got busier and busier. It’s so noisy and cars always well over the 30mph speed limit.
We want to pick up our house and move it to the middle of nowhere.
#17
No. I currently live in the US, where it’s legal in more states to marry your first cousin, than it is to marry someone of the same gender. Sad fact to American Pandas. Sorry guys
#18
I live in the Poconos region of Pennsylvania, US. It’s pretty rural, but it has a lot suburban subdivisions so it’s somewhere between those two. I’m originally from the Lehigh Valley region of PA just south of the Poconos, so I’m technically a transplant, but I’m not very far away from where I was born. There are ups and downs to living here. There’s plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, some very nice small towns, and a diverse population (most residents are transplants from New York City and Northern New Jersey). However, everything is a 20 minute drive away and the population density is low, so doing anything outside the house is expensive and time consuming. This can also be pretty isolating when you live by yourself, which hasn’t been the best for my mental health. Also, my road in particular is unmaintained in the winter so I’m not just car dependent, but 4WD/AWD dependent for at least part of year due ice and snow. Even with these issues, I can actually afford to own my own home here so I really can’t complain.
#19
I absolutely love where I live. We have 4 seasons. Beautiful country side with neighbors not too close but not too far away out in the sticks where it’s quiet. I live in a very small town called Laurens in the great state of South Carolina! We are between 2 very large cities, Greenville and the capital of Columbia. Would not move for anything. Been here since 1991. It only take less than 3 hours to either get to the Blue Ridge mountains or the beach. It’s awesome!
#20
Environmentally, no. It has very bad light pollution, maybe a Bortle 7 at over 3/4 of the sky. It is extremely hot. And no, I am not exaggerating. The temperature record this year was 126 f /52.22 C. So that is… great.
Community-wise, it is okay.
Education-wise, one of the worst states in education in the US.
“Karen-wise” as of the time I am posting this, there is one, my bus driver. She literally shouted at college students for talking. And I couldn’t even hear them.
#21
I love where I live. I live in Devon, UK. 5 mins from the beach, biggest outdoor waterpark down the road, the zoo, Dartmoor about 30 mins away, Costa Coffee 2 mins away, what’s not to love?
But I also hate it. There are people too!!!!
#22
In a word……no.
#23
yes, most of the time. except for when it’s hot or sunny. I live on a fudgeing mountain! it’s only 600 meters but it feels like more.
