Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Things Happening In Your Life Right Now? (Closed)

by

It’s so easy to get caught up in everything that goes wrong in life, so let’s share the good that happens to power to have a little light in our lives.

#1

I might be getting an official ADHD diagnoses and meds :D

#2

I’m going to decorate my room with glow in the dark stars and I’m getting counselling

#3

i’m officially DONE with physical therapy!! i had my last appointment yesterday and it was..fun for once? now i don’t have to go back to that hospital for 6 more months unless i need it, and my physical therapist said i’m doing great. well, as great as i can be with two 50 degree curves in my spine :)

#4

I got AC and named it AC AC Baby on the app on my phone!

#5

I have 8 collie puppies because my moms a dog breeder and they are loud demon spawn that poop everywhere and cry. But I love them

#6

zip. nada. zilch.

#7

Im moving with my family to a different state and we are going to build a big house! We have land and a lake and family there so Im excited for this new experience!

#8

I got a new battery for my pc and played the entirety of Doki Doki Literature Club and beat it (its the first horror game I ever beat and it makes me so happy)

#9

I’m getting over my social anxiety and my eating disorder.

#10

I’ve been ✨productive✨ this week! :D
I managed to get through some projects I’ve been avoiding, and I feel really good about it.

#11

I have a friend coming to sleepover for the first time since I moved. I really really like the DuckTales reboot(the old one is ok too) and their going to bring over a behind the scenes book of how it was made!! I’m way too excited about this lol :D

