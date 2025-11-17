Hey Pandas, What Are Some Games You Play?

Hello! I recently got Bored Panda and I want to learn more about you guys, so what are some games you play and fun facts about them?
#1
Red Dead Redemtion 2, Army of TWO the 40th day, Old cod. that sort of thing
#2
Elder Scrolls Series (Skyrim, Oblivion, Morrowind), Pillars of Eternity & Deadfire, Conan Exiles, Elden Rings, The Dark Souls Trilogy etc (You see where this is going, right?). Next up, Baldur’s Gate 3 here I come XD
#3
okay uhmmm omori, minecraft, roblox, splattoon, animal crossing :))
#4
roblox, whatevers on poki/coolmath games lol, fall guys, fortnite for a little while(stopped because i was bored of it), rocket league, racing games, ect ect
#5
I play valorant, Roblox, and Csgo
Immortal 3 in valorant
Master guardian elite in Csgo
#6
Oh god uh- Minecraft. Apex legends. Destiny 1 and 2, Generation Zero. Crash Team Rumble, probably a lot more but I can’t think right now lmfaoo
#7
The Final Fantasy series (played them all), strategy games like Crusader Kings III, Civilization VI, and Stellaris. But, my favorite game is “How am I going to pay all my bills this month?”
#8
terraria, all the f*****g way.
#9
Skyrim and Lego DC Villains if I’m with my brother.
#10
I saw this on Reddit and decided to start playing it with my friend group. Get Down Mr. President.
Basically everyone is ina group walking somewhere during everyday life, and you raise your finger to your ear like you’re answering an earbud. Everyone who notices does it as well. The last person who hasn’t noticed is now Mr. President. You all look at each other other, scream “Get down Mr. President!” And tackle that person to the ground like you’re guards.
Results in few injuries though
