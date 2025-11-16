I Started Drawing Cars After A Break Of Over 20 Years, And Here Are 9 Pictures Of My Best Work

In my childhood, I really liked to draw, and I did it as soon as I had free time. I used to draw all kinds of things, people, houses, animals, and especially cars. Unfortunately, when I went to school, I stopped drawing. There wasn’t that much free time anymore. Throughout my life, I was also accompanied by new obligations, as it goes.
Exactly 9 years ago, I picked up a pencil again, and at the same moment, I felt the joy as I did as a child. It didn’t take me long to realize that this has always been what I wanted to do.
Since then, I’ve been drawing non-stop. People say I’m good at it. I managed to turn drawing into my job, and I’m very glad because of it. Knowing this, I would like to say that everyone should follow their inner voice and strive to go for what they were created to do. I have listened to it and did not repent!
#1 Bmw M6
One of my favorite drawings.
#2 Bmw M3
I really like when there are reflections on the car that additionally decorate the drawing.
#3 Shelby Cobra
This is my favorite car. For this drawing, I spent about 30 hours. It’s drawn on A3-size paper and I used colored pencils, markers, and an airbrush.
#4
My drawing when I was 6 and one of my latest car drawings.
#5 Land Rover Defender
SUVs are something I really like to draw.
#6 Bmw M3
I really like to combine various drawing techniques in one drawing. I especially love when I can achieve a “matte” look.
#7
Reference photo vs my drawing.
#8 Ford Raptor
I especially like when I achieve a “jump effect” with the help of certain shadows.
#9 Nissan 370z
When making a drawing, I spend a lot of time on the wheels. The more complicated the wheel, the more I enjoy it.
