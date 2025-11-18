Hey Pandas, What Are Some Creative Ways To Start A Convo With Your Crush?

So basically I know a really cute SOMEONE who is genuinely the most beautiful person I’ve ever met. Me and my Bestie have been (stalking) every social we have for info on him to look for his number . We’ve come to 3 suspects (unidentified numbers) and now I’m wondering what to say when I find out which one it is. 🖤 (ps: I’m not an actual stalker I just looked on every WhatsApp GCs I’m in, not actual Socials 🙈)
#1
Umm lemme think. This is kinda obvious but talk to them and find out if yall have similar hobbies. Talk about them. I don’t really have conversation starters buuut I do know how to admit how you feel. It’s dumb but it’s what I did. Write it on a note and tap him on the shoulder and be like hey you dropped this. It works if you’re too nervous to say it like face to face. It worked for me
#2
Do not make them think you are eager, gradually get closer until they feel affection towards you, if they don’t they aren’t worth it then
#3
I’m pretty hopeless at this too, but if you’re still in school (like I am) and happen to be in some of their classes, speak out more and just try harder to be good at the class? Or stand out somehow. I guess then it would be easier for him to ask to be in your group or for you to be accepted into his group if you ask. And you can work from there, or even just talk to him about the subject.
If you’re not in the same classes, you could still be like: Oh, we had really difficult homework yesterday in Math, did that also happen to you etc.
I’m pretty introverted irl tho so don’t take my word that this will 100% work!
#4
We both chose sorta the same options for school. (Cooking and drama) The thing is, none of our close friends chose it so we either had to work together or with someone we didn’t know. I had a crush on her since the year before so obviously it was awkward. Even more so as I got told later that she had a crush on me as well. That doesn’t matter because that started a relationship that’s been going for over a year now and we’re both happy.
#5
If you see him often, simply greeting him every day (whether it’s a simple “hi, [insert name here]” or a “good morning, [insert name here]” can really help build up a relationship. Make sure you say their name. You can even switch it up with an “hola” or a “g’day mate” if you’re feeling it. Also, make eye contact, but not enough to be creepy.
As for conversation starters, I just ask questions. “What do you like to do in your free time?” Is a classic. “What’s your favorite movie/TV show/book/videogame?” “Sounds cool, what’s it about?” You can also ask stuff like “if you had a superpower, which one would you choose?” Ask follow-up questions. You can talk about your day as well, just try to keep the conversation balanced.
#6
Saying hi, then becoming friends w/ him. After at least 3 months of being friends, tell him how you feel. I doing that right now and it’s working rlly well!
#7
The most horrid thing that has happened (to just about every man) is to ask your crush out and they laugh at you.
