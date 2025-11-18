“Don’t Help, Just Keep Filming”: 30 Times People Should Have Helped Someone In Trouble

Now that many of us have lived with a smartphone in our pocket for years, we tend to have a reflex to film or photograph anything that strikes our fancy. For better or worse, this also means documenting disasters, fails, and other events that would feel a lot worse if they happened to us. 

The “Don’t help, just keep filming” online group exists to document all those hilarious moments when someone needed assistance, but onlookers decided to, instead, immortalize the moment. So get comfortable, as you scroll through, upvote the best or worst ones, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with the page’s moderators to learn more. 

#1 Let Me Just Post This On Facebook

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Don’t Bother Turning It Off

Image source: icemanvr6

#3 He Looks Like He Deserved It Though

Image source: bobdoodlesmerf

#4 Woof🤿irl

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Back When My Little Brother Got Stuck In The Toilet. Still Hanging On The Wall

Image source: DrakusD

#6 Do Something Hooman?

Image source: ShortPromotion

#7 It’s On My Leg!!!!!!!!

Image source: arepuppers

#8 Smiling On The Outside, Struggling On The Inside

Image source: [deleted]

#9 So My Mom Was So Tired She Fell Asleep On The Dog Bed While Petting The Dog. Our Dog Jak Decided That Mom’s Face Was Perfect For His Butt To Lay On. His Farts Tend To Be The Worst While He Naps. My Poor Mother 😴🐶💨

Image source: WhootieCutie

#10 Frog Confuses Christmas Light With Firefly And Illuminates Himself From Inside

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#11 The Chosen One

Image source: coffee_now_plz_asap

#12 In The 70’s My Parents Thought It Was A Better Idea To Take A Photo Than Help Me

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This Kid Can’t Eat

Image source: Adwaelwin

#14 Please Help Grandma. She’s Trying Her Best

Image source: Scubamesteve

#15 Sheep Charging Fisherman, Pushed Into The Water

Image source: donthelpjustfilm

#16 Shortly After My First Christmas, When I’d Figured Out How To Scoot Backward (But Not Forward)…

Image source: NorCalNavyMike

#17 Cat Gets Stuck, Hooman Gets Camera

Image source: chunktv

#18 He Could Have Picked Anywhere Else To Sit

Image source: sjoerdja

#19 This Is Fine. I’m Fine

Image source: Autism_Tylr_Schaffer

#20 Puppy Fighting For His Bed Back

Image source: blaxeit433

#21 Poor Guy

Image source: u/RaymondLife

#22 Ball In The Ice

Image source: fantasticquestion

#23 Pick Him Up

Image source:  u/kevinowdziej

#24 Up Up And Away

Image source: icant-chooseone

#25 When I Was A Kid A Big Plastic Easel Fell On Me And Mom Decided To Document

Image source: Tex-Luthor

#26 Let’s Pray For Poor Kyle Tonight

Image source: MeliaDanae

#27 Poor Cat Just Wanted To Have A Nap

Image source: All__Caps_

#28 It’s All Fun And Games Until Kitty Heads Begin To Roll

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#29 You Should Have Stopped Him!!!

Image source: DjDetox

#30 Every Man For Themselves

Image source: reyreystrudel

