“Don’t Help, Just Keep Filming”: 30 Times People Should Have Helped Someone In Trouble

Now that many of us have lived with a smartphone in our pocket for years, we tend to have a reflex to film or photograph anything that strikes our fancy. For better or worse, this also means documenting disasters, fails, and other events that would feel a lot worse if they happened to us.
The “Don’t help, just keep filming” online group exists to document all those hilarious moments when someone needed assistance, but onlookers decided to, instead, immortalize the moment. So get comfortable, as you scroll through, upvote the best or worst ones, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with the page’s moderators to learn more.
#1 Let Me Just Post This On Facebook
#2 Don’t Bother Turning It Off
#3 He Looks Like He Deserved It Though
#4 Woof🤿irl
#5 Back When My Little Brother Got Stuck In The Toilet. Still Hanging On The Wall
#6 Do Something Hooman?
#7 It’s On My Leg!!!!!!!!
#8 Smiling On The Outside, Struggling On The Inside
#9 So My Mom Was So Tired She Fell Asleep On The Dog Bed While Petting The Dog. Our Dog Jak Decided That Mom’s Face Was Perfect For His Butt To Lay On. His Farts Tend To Be The Worst While He Naps. My Poor Mother 😴🐶💨
#10 Frog Confuses Christmas Light With Firefly And Illuminates Himself From Inside
#11 The Chosen One
#12 In The 70’s My Parents Thought It Was A Better Idea To Take A Photo Than Help Me
#13 This Kid Can’t Eat
#14 Please Help Grandma. She’s Trying Her Best
#15 Sheep Charging Fisherman, Pushed Into The Water
#16 Shortly After My First Christmas, When I’d Figured Out How To Scoot Backward (But Not Forward)…
#17 Cat Gets Stuck, Hooman Gets Camera
#18 He Could Have Picked Anywhere Else To Sit
#19 This Is Fine. I’m Fine
#20 Puppy Fighting For His Bed Back
#21 Poor Guy
#22 Ball In The Ice
#23 Pick Him Up
#24 Up Up And Away
#25 When I Was A Kid A Big Plastic Easel Fell On Me And Mom Decided To Document
#26 Let’s Pray For Poor Kyle Tonight
#27 Poor Cat Just Wanted To Have A Nap
#28 It’s All Fun And Games Until Kitty Heads Begin To Roll
#29 You Should Have Stopped Him!!!
#30 Every Man For Themselves
