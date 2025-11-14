Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Issue With Covid-19? (Closed)

by

We all have the things about the virus that are hard. What are yours?

#1

IT’S. SO. BORING! I used to have SO many activities before Covid-19, like going to the theater or going to my friend’s house, but now THAT’S gone, and there’s not much to do at my house!

#2

Whenever I cough in public I try to hold it in and it’s f ing hell

#3

I just always have a cough, even when I’m not sick, its just there, so NOW, when I’m in public i have to hold my coughs, or else i am given many dirty looks.

#4

That people still have long lasting symptoms, even when you don’t have it. How I know this? My dad had Covid, and he still has breathing problems, even though he doesn’t have Covid anymore. Oh, and another annoying thing. It still says Covid isn’t a word, and puts a red underline under it.

#5

I cant see my frens. I was eating a bunch of chocolate (coz, yolo) and the wrapper said “hug someone today” so I cried coz I cant!! I just wanna see people again ;—;

#6

The arts community in general has suffered a great toll. Performance venues are either closed or they have very limited rehearsal/performance spaces. Often times, performances are livestreamed, so no audience live at the premises, or a very limited audience.
The arts community is very much so looking forward to performing for larger crowds and having thunderous applause soon.

#7

Horrible as it is my fear is that it is not horrible enough for mankind to pull the parachute cord.

