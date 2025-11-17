Hey Pandas, What Are Some Book Tropes You Hate?

by

So, I (13F) am writing novels (there are like 52-ish? total, so far) and am just wondering what I should try to avoid in them.

The genres are Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Supernatural/Paranormal, and maybe Fantasy, and they all deal with people between the ages of 12-19. There is some romance, but it’s not super big in the plot.

There are mature themes including explicit scenes, swearing, a lot of violence, blood, gore, and death, LGBTQIA2S+ characters, alcohol, d***s, r**e, s**ual assault, and mental illnesses (I think that’s how it’s spelled).

If you also have any writing tips, please share them.

TL;DR: 13F writing over 50 novels with mature themes, trying to avoid overused tropes. Could also use writing tips.

#1

I like time travel – anything can happen. I’m sick of aliens, it’s overdone. All too often in romance novels they start off hating each other. Give love at first sight a chance with a growing deep friendship and trust. I think that if you have written that many then you know what to do. Oh yeah, when you on a roll of words pouring out – don’t forget to eat.

#2

The liar reveal trope is very annoying and Mary Sue characters ruin any story they’re in. I think you may have heard of this before but learn how to show, not tell. Make sure not to put in too much exposition but don’t underdo it

#3

I know somebody else in the list said this (don’t know their name sorry) but those toxic love triangles like in Never Have I Ever and TSITP.

Like I’m sorry but I don’t want to see you fight over 2 boys who don’t deserve you to begin with or when there’s clearly the right choice.

#4

Enimies to lovers but they’re only enimies for like 5 seconds.(the state of us)

#5

ugh, I would say I’m really tired of love triangles. Especially between a “bad boy” and a best friend. Also, I try to avoid the whole if the characters spoke to each other, there would be no plot thing.

#6

People are on a quest to find a thing but bad guys also want the thing. I’ve read too many books that have this plot.

