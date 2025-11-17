Hey Pandas, What Are Some Bad Pickup Lines? (Closed)

I’m bored, so I decided to ask you to list some bad pickup lines.
#1
Are you my anxiety meds? cause’ i just can’t get enough of you
#2
Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.
#3
Are you my will to live? Cause’ i’ve been looking for you my whole life
#4
I ain’t fred Flintstone but I’ll make your bed rock
#5
Observe the mating calls of the delusional:
1) Are you my homework? Because I wanna slam you on my desk and do you all night
2) on a scale of one to America, how free are you tonight?
Shout out to Stardust for commenting “North Korea” in response to the second one on the last thread about pickup lines. That made me laugh so hard
#6
Are you a cow? ’cause I can’t mooooove away from you.
#7
Are you a pencil? cause’ I want to erase your past and write our future
#8
I have Four:
1) Are you from Mississippi? Cause you’re the only miss who’s p**s I’d sippy.
2) Are you from Tennessee? Cause you’re the only ten I see.
3) Are you my computer, Cause you’re hot
4) Can you hold something for me, *Hold out your hand* Can you hold, my hand?
Hopefully, none of these get you smacked, Good Luck(As always Go Hololive!)
#9
From my friend;
Hey girl, are you a lightbulb? Because i really want to put you in my mouth but i probably shouldn’t.
Are you an onion? Cause I want to take a bite of you!!
Are you a table? Because I want to lick you
Are you a microwave? Because you spin me right round baby right round
Are you a bicycle? Cause I wanna ride u
None of these are mine, they’re all just funny s**t one of my friends comes up with
#10
You’re a 9/10, because I’m the only 1 u need 🥴
#11
R u looking for a stud? Cause I’ve got the std and all I need is u
#12
hey you are a theif you stole my heart! but guess what you can have it
#13
Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got ‘fine’ written all over you.
#14
Did you sit on a pile of sugar? Because you have a sweet a*s.
#15
Are you my homework? Cause I should be doing ya rn but I’m not
Heard these two this week:
Are you a Rubiks cube? Cause the more I play with you, the harder I get
And this one was very questionable and pointless but:
Are you from north Carolina? Let’s f**k/I like your socks. Let’s f**k/If two plus two if four, let’s f**k
Don’t question the third one, my friend is weird
#16
I heard you’re into bad boys/girls. Luckily for you, I’m bad at everything
#17
This one was actually said to me in a bar!
Hey, you wanna go somewhere and f**k?
#18
I like to make up pickup lines that hardly make any sense, so watch and learn. These are brand fresh and new for you, Bored Panda. Are you frayed thread? Because I just can’t get you through the needle and truthfully this is what is going to kill me. Are you a door handle? Because you seem to keep catching on my clothes. Are you a muddy shoe? Because I’d like to scrape you until you’re clean. I haven’t had the motivation to drink water in three days and I’m really thirsty…care to help a fellow out? If I were a pine tree, I’d be dropping cones on you right about now.
#19
You’re no oil painting, but there’s something about you. (From a balding, pudgy, short guy – I’m tall, slim and thick hair)
#20
I have a few , some slightly dirty…
Are you mrs claus bc I would let you jingle my bells any day…
Are you a land mine bc I sure wanna step on u
Are you an Apache helicopter bc I would let you bomb me any day
Are you a video game bc you just keep cheating
#21
*Are you a school? Because I want to shoot my kids inside you.
*You must be the girl from my nightmares.
*Hell seems to be missing its wh0re.
#22
Are you a school? Because I wanna shoot kids inside you
Are you summer, bc you’ll be coming soon
(guys these are from an email chain in my school)
