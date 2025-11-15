Hey Pandas, What Are Some Annoying Things Your Parents Tell You? (Closed)

What are some annoying things your parents tell you?
#1
I have self invalidation issues and sometimes my parents tell me that I should be grateful.
#2
My dad tells me he can say whatever he wants, including insulting the LGBTQ community. We have gotten in many fights because itś hard for me to listen to him as a memeber of the LGBTQ community, because those are my people and you are insulting them. He also says racist things to his friends and family loudly enough for people of that race to hear him. Specifically Asian people. Man do I want to stop talking to him. But I can’t scince I can’t deal with the guilt he makes me feel when I don’t talk to him. At least my mom is tolerable.
#3
“my house my rules” i brought you here i can takee you out ”
me: my stomach hurts
mom: no it doesnt
me *in my head* you dont know what it feels like inside
#4
1. “We are not equals” – Mom
2. “You need to be obedient” – Dad
3. “I don’t care what you were trying to say, you are wrong” – Dad
#5
I drink tea, dahling…
#6
“What are video games?” -My dad whenever I ask to play video games
#7
« buddy what do these video games teach you. Who are you playing with? No I don’t care if your friends are playing. Who’s playing with you? Oh it’s so and so. Lemme have the mic. Hey so and so! How’s ur mom doing? Ok I will let you get back to your game. Make sure to tell your mom I said hi. Oh this is Romeo’s mom. Ok bye »
-mom
