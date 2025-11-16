Hey Pandas, Find The Funniest Stock Photo On The Internet (Closed)

Stock photos are like no other photos out there. They range from mildly questionable to downright cursed. A lot of them are hilarious, and my challenge for you is to find the most ridiculous, strange, confusing one you can. Make us laugh!
Hopefully, this post will fill up soon and be a good laugh and a break from life for all of us. Of course, there are pretty much no rules to this other than the obvious “Keep it appropriate”. If you’d like, you can post more than one. Have fun!
#1 Hang Out With Grandmaaa
#2 Bill The Road Look At The Road-
#3 Guy Eating Bread? I Think?
#4 What Did She Do?!
#5 Snek Cat’s Mildly Disturbing Stew
#6 I Found This One While Searching For Images Of The Crested Rat
#7 Very Puzzled…??
#8 Fine Dining!?!?
#9 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
#10 Gato Es Muy Bonito (Cat Is Very Pretty)
#11 How Many Wrong Ways Can You Eat A Carrot?
#12 Must Be The Pilot Episode Of I Dream Of Jeannie
#13 Swimteam Tryouts
#14 Watermelon-Head
#15 Cat With Man Bowl Or Sumn
#16 I…
#17 … What
#18 You Know It’s True Love When
#19 This Cursed Boi
#20 Skiing Time!
#21 I Wonder If She Can Swim?
#22 My Dude Probably Is In His Momma’s Tub
#23 Mam, Are You Ok?
#24 Where’s The Nose?
#25 Is This How You’re Supposed To Eat Your Eggs?
#26 Yes
#27 Nice Hat Tho
#28 Oh, Potato Head… My Luv
#29 I Think We Went Too Far Back, Doc!
#30 Eye See Youuuuuuuuuuu
