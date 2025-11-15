Hey Pandas, What Are People’s First Impressions About You? (Closed)

First Impressions are always important. Some are spot on. Others are totally wrong. What are some things people assume about you? Do you like what they assume, or not?
#1
Normally kids will think i am cool. But adults think… ” OMG shes adorable” or “that was soo cute!” or maybe ” ur daughter is beautiful.” I get tan during summer, have dirty blonde/ brown hair, green eyes, freckles and am very atlhetic. I am also skinny and short so…
#2
So… most people, when they see me, often think I am an athletic, stuck up, typical dumb blonde girl. I am a blonde, white girl, with a slightly nasaly voice, and my mom is the principal at the school I go to. I’m a tomboy, I like Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Comedy! I like to draw, write, animate, read, and take care of my hens and cat. I’m a nerd and I love school! I listen to Paramore and Panic! At the Disco, and Dubstep. I hate sports, but I have absolutely NO problem with people that do. I just don’t enjoy them myself.
The way I look, the way I sound, the work my mom has… I don’t understand why people immediately assume bad things about me just based on these things! I don’t want to be part of a match set, I don’t want to be the steriotypical dumb blonde!
I know I’ve said (or rather typed) a lot… I’ve just got a lot of reasons of why I don’t like assumptions… I’m really sorry, guys, for typing so much. I just… ugh…
#3
people think im a troublemaker because of the way i look and they always try to get me to fight them its so annoying i get detention because i do fight people but only when they start the fight, when i was growing up my grandma told me to never start a fight but finish it, now she’s dead and she was the only person that truly cared about me.
#4
quit kid who sits and draws
#5
I guess it depends on the type of person. One of my closest friends told me that she thought I was a teacher’s pet (definitely not) and another told me she thought I was a popular girl (not that either) and a lad I know assumed that I was Polish (I’m Irish) bc apparently I look Polish. (I really don’t though) so, I don’t know why ppl assume things like that about me. I’m just the quiet girl at the back of the class that has a lot more going on than I let ppl know about. that kinda sounds like a rant when I look back over it. Sorry!
#6
A lotta times, I wear baggy sweaters cuz they feel nice, also, they are always of flamingo merch, so that’s one thing. Once they talk to me, I talk a lot about MCYT and Hermitcraft, so they think I’m some youtube fanatic. If I make them lunch, its almost ALWAYS ramen, so another. I’m a pretty normal person, spending time on internet, anime and youtube geek, and shy and pretty much scared of any human interactions. Also, I’m lazy.
#7
Whenever somebody sees me, they’re like: “What a cute first grader!” Btw I’m not six, I’m EIGHT, soo…I’m in third grade. Everyone thinks I’m so cute…the real side of me is much more smart, outgoing, oh, and don’t forget I’m great at being rude and having arguments. When I get older I’m going on the debate team!
#8
That I’m mean. I apparently have a stern resting face.
#9
That I’m ugly but nice (I know 😭).
#10
very shy and awkward
For example the first time I met my long distance bf I said……….. hi, nice to meet you and went to shake his hand……..*facepalm
#11
very smart. I hate it when people tell me im smart.
#12
Whenever people see me they say wow your so tall you play sports? I’m 11 and I’m 5,5 I (do play sports) and if it’s not about my height it’s about how much hair I have and how soft it is.
