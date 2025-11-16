Hey Pandas, What Are 3 Things You Really Love And 3 Things You Really Hate? (Closed)

Think about it for a moment and let us know.
#1
Bugs
Goth clothing
Dinosaurs
Homophobes
Racists
Poor quality teabags
#2
Love:
Dogs
Cooking
Nature
Hate:
Sexism
Xenophobia/racism
Rude people
#3
I love helping people.
I love feeding people.
I love treating the homeless with the respect they deserve.
I hate racism.
I hate those that ignore the needs of others.
I hate those filthy, stinking, neo-natzi trumpsuckers.
#4
Love:
Chocolate
The smell of rain
Watch a good serie
Hate:
Racism
Homophobia
Liars
#5
Love:
My wife
Cat bellies
Dog noses
Hate:
Leaf blowers
Leaf blowers
Leaf blowers
#6
I love:
Books
The sea
Music
I hate:
Racism/bigotry
Cowardice
Cruelty
#7
People
Working
Boozing
People
Working
Boozing
#8
Loves!
1) Cuddling up under a blanket with my S.O and watching a show or MCYT together.
2) When you’re trying to fall asleep and it starts raining outside, but like nice rain. Where it’s just soft and peaceful and lulls you to sleep.
3) Anything caramel. Caramel ice cream, caramel sauce, caramel bites literally anything caramel or butterscotch is amazing.
Hates…
1) people who take sexual assault casually or make jokes about it. Doing so invalidates real sexual assault victims and is just overall not ok.
2) Homophobes (and everyone else who would fall into similar categories) Not accepting someone because they are different is BS.
3) ASMR……it’s just so gross…
#9
Coffee :3
Chocolate
Fuzzy pj’s
Anxiety
Bad smells
Hatefulness
#10
1.Plants
2.Books and Rain
3.Hot Potatoes and Butter
1.Get up early
2.pointless small talk
3.Music from 2000 to today
#11
LOVE-
1- PETS -mine or someone else’s.
2- CLASSIC / OLD CARS AND TRUCKS- restored, in a wrecking yard. Classic, hot rod, race car, etc.
3- MUSIC -so many genres to give a listen to from classic to groovy 70’s soul, to punk rock and rockabilly.
HATE-
1- HATE – it all stems from fear.
2- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISTS -Be is the Wilksboro South Baptists, Islamic extremists, those who thump the bible CONDEMNING those who are different.
3-WAR -Us v Them mindset. Invasions driven by beliefs, killing for profit, we have to stop.
#12
1. I love my missus……. she’s very patient and has a sock addiction…. and also can’t pronounce her Cs with a full mouth.
2. I love having a good book on my kindle and taking a real leisurely dump whilst reading a chapter ( think this is a parent thing…….. you quickly come to appreciate the time and space to just sit on the loo in peace whenever you can).
3. I love my mates…….. they got my back.
Hate
1. biggots with seemingly little else to do other than preach.
2. that watery s**t that comes out of a ketchup bottle first if you don’t shake it….. it’s like something that comes out of a spot you’ve squeezed off a tramp’s back.
3. When you’re only halfway through a business meeting and you not only get an itchy asscrack…. but no amount of shuffling position and trying to rub your cheeks together solves it as much as you want.
#13
1. Just about every song animal I meet.
2. Relatable memes, songs , and shows.
3. My best friends
1. Dog mills
2. Being in crowds with 10+ peoples.
3. having covid or any other sickness
#14
Three things I Really Really Love :
1 Animals and above all my dog Shilo
2 Music especially Mike Oldfield
3 My Family
Three things I really hate
1 Animal cruelty
2 War
3 In Justice and intolerance
#15
Love:
Reading
Listening to Music
Drawing
Hate:
Racists
Sexists
Assholes
#16
Love:
Online friends
Sharks
Drawing Demons that are actually really loveable. :D
Hate:
Real people that are jerks
thistles
Social interaction/parties
#17
Love:
1) The smell of raw vanilla extract (Honorable mention: Asiago cheese)
2) Driving through Wales
3) The journey that this song takes me on; from mellow serenade, through a buttery smooth groove and all the way to a climactic dance jam. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xul1dokC8XM
1) 2001: A Space Odyssey not even getting a Best Picture nomination, while the musical Oliver! won for 1969.
2) US Presidential power to commute and pardon in a simple motion. The verdict and sentence were decided in deliberation by the public and the justice system, let them be the ones to overturn it, through the same careful deliberation. The president can override all of this, yet still cannot overturn absurdly erroneous Oscar awards?!?
3) Incredible stories that will never get the popularity they deserve because they were relegated to video games rather than given the full breadth and exploration of a full TV series or movie franchise. Thus, the general public will never have the chance to rally their title with passion as their justly-earned Oscar is shamefully handed off to some silly children’s play.
#18
Raccoons
Sharp, Pointy objects
Backpacks
Transphobic
Homophobic
Rascists
#19
Love:
Sunshine,
Circle of family and friends,
Cooking.
Hate:
Hypocrites,
Racism,
Too much Woke.
#20
Love
Rocks
Hot tea
Quadrupeds
Hate/dislike
Rocks to heavy to carry home
Iced tea
Most bipeds
#21
I love:
Sushi, actually just straight up food altogether, and caffeinated drinks
Music (classic rock, Broadway musicals, country, pop, etc)
All sorts of animals! Except mosquitoes >:/
I hate:
Transphobia/homophobia
Racism
The texture of mushrooms for some reason… (they taste great tho)
#22
1. My family and friends
2. My pets
3. Music
1. Early mornings
2. Anything Coffee flavoured/scented
3. Bullying
#23
Love:
K-pop ✨
Chocolate 😌
Smell of sand after rain and sound of raindrops 💙
Hate:
People who start talking about politics during family get togethers or any special occasion 😫
Homophobes/Racists/Anti-vaxxers☠️
Pineapple on Pizza 👀
#24
Love:
– Space
– Art Deco
– Making humour for y’all
_____________
Hate:
– Trump
– People who are annoying
– That one song
#25
1. Rock music
2. Pink!!
3. stuffed animals
1. roaches
2. manipulators/toxic people in general
3. sexism
#26
My Husband
Rain
Smiles
Weapons industry
Manipulators
Corporate Companies preying on working class
#27
Loves:
Harry potter
Waking up late
Dragons
Hate:
Racism
Trump
Socialising
#28
My love, my cats, my knitting.
People, the state the world is in, stupidity.
#29
1.Video Games
2.Books
3.The Internet
1. Needles
2. Cold Weather
3. The Internet
#30
1.cats. 2. Chinchillas 3. Lovebirds (flying mangos)
1. Clowns 2. Spiders (spooders) 3. School
#31
I really love my puppy Ellie Mae, a warm cup of tea, and a good book.
I really hate snakes, spiders, and mosquitoes.
#32
Love: My daughter, my diverse taste in music, laughter
Hate: creepy crawlies, gaslighting narcissists, corporations who put profits over ethics and human rights
#33
Jesus
being outdoors
playing the fiddle
-mushrooms (they freak me out)
– self-centredness
– arguments (not debates, but emotional ones where you hurt each other)
#34
Love:
Chocolate and caramel
Birds
My grandma
Really hate:
Liers
My brother
Sickness
#35
3 things I love:
Video games
Rocks
Cacti
3 things I hate
LGBTQ+phobes (as in people that dislike the LGBTQ+ community)
Trumpsters
People that shoot cacti
#36
Love:
Dogs
Shopping
Video games
Hate:
Cruelty to animals
Bad customer service
Violence
#37
Animals
Children
Sandwiches
Rudeness
Insensitivity
Prejudice
#38
I love:
my kid (too easy of an answer) (I will omit love of my child from any further response because that is a given)
I love:
the sound of a violent wind…it makes me feel alive, makes me feel connected to the Earth.
I love:
The smell of tomato plants. Not the tomato itself, but the leaves. Funny, because in all my 50 years, I have tried to love the taste of a tomato…and I envy those who enjoy the taste. I just am not able.
I love:
sleep. I am talking about well needed, deep without interruption, full and satisfying sleep.
I hate using the word hate.
I hate:
LITTER
I hate:
Bigotry and racism.
I hate:
Hate 💔
#39
things i love:
1) reading, whether its well written fiction or factual books
2) animals of all shapes and sizes (cats being my number one favourites)
3) spring, when the world is just starting to wake up and all the baby animals are being born, and autumn, when the world is starting to settle down to sleep and the leaves are falling.
things i hate:
1) sexual assault and those that minimize it (it destroys lives!)
2) discrimination against others because of their weight, the language they speak, the colour of their skin, if they have tattoos etc
3) animal abuse (just because they don’t speak doesn’t mean they don’t feel. they have the same wants as we do, to be loved and cared for, to feel safe)
#40
Purple, pandas, pirates, dragons, bats, and bugs are ALL tied for 1st place for all the things I LUV.
As far as “hate” is concerned… isn’t there ENOUGH of it already out there? Therefore, I will NOT be adding to THAT list.
⭐⭐⭐
#41
Love; my kids, working out, my bike. Hate is a strong word so I choose dislike but; control (as in others have some type of control over you), tuna, price of textbooks.
#42
Nature
Dogs
Sleep
Hole in sock @ big toe
Religious people that cant keep it to them self
Nagging
#43
1. Reading
2. Drawing
3. Dr Who
1. People who are late
2. Being late
3. Prejudice in any form
#44
Warmth
Being alone
Quiet spaces
Racists
Homophobes
WINTER
#45
the Beach
individuality
bed picnics
public toilets
rudeness
conformity
#46
1:making someone laugh
2:boardgames
3:empathy
1: apathy
2: inconsideration
3: no comprehension
#47
My kids
my (good part) of family
Cooking
Working till I die.
Pedophiles.
Anything that discriminates against another’s religion or sexual being in means to degrade or belittle their human worthlessness.
#48
Love:
Animals
Singing the music to Hawaii 5 0
Clouds
Hate:
Nosy neighbors
Dirty old men
Having to wear shoes
#49
Love:
1. books
2. coffee
3. music
Hate:
1. racists
2. misogynists
3. homophobes + transphobes
#50
Love:
1. A good meal, better drink, friend to share with.
2. Pets
3. A good book/game, comfy chair and time to read/play.
Hate:
1. People who don’t know about a thing they use often, refuse to learn about it, but disagree with the experts. (I refuse to learn how to repair an engine, but I trust the experts)
2. People who correct someone else’s grammar or spelling and make a worse mistake. Looking at all you “apostrophe S” whether it’s needed or not people.
3. People who are too invested in a strangers life. All the -ism people, all the “I’ma pray for you” strangers, all those who can’t just let everyone be human and equal.
#51
Love:
My Wife
Tinkering/fixing mechanical stuff
dark humour
Hate:
All extremists (liberal, conservative, libertarian, fundamentalist, and so on)
People who use a tool or tech all day, yet never learn other than rote usage.
Lawyers, politicians, car dealers, US mega-corps
#52
Love flying, my family and having fun
Hate that which I cannot agree with and cannot change, stupid people getting away with thinking they are right, poverty (for the most part).
#53
Love:
Doggos
Bunnies
Any animals except lions
Hate:
Loud things
ALARMS!
rats
#54
Love:
books
jewelry
penguins
Hate:
homophobic ppl
spiders
blob fish
#55
Love:
Watching the sun rise
Hiking in nature
Creating images of beauty (with camera or paint)
Hate:
People who litter/dump trash
People who waste/squander things
People who lie/deceive others
#56
Three Things…
Love
Me
Myself
I
Hate
Poeple that use. bad grammer and spellinq,
Those who are too lazy to read instructions
#57
I love my best friend and her autistic son. Although he has a mental age of 8 (he is 33), he has more empathy, compassion, and love of life than anyone I know. He has many serious health issues, but that does not stop him. When I am having a bad day, I think of him, and kick myself.
I love Scotland, surprise, surprise. The Highlands and the Islands rejuvenate me, mentally and physically. Long walks and a peat fire, with a single malt scotch make for a perfect day/month/year. And I can’t leave out Highland cows.
I love life. No matter how deep a hole is, I climb back out. It isn’t always easy, but I do it.
I hate the people who make assumptions. They are wrong most of the time.
I hate Alzheimer’s. It takes people away from us before their physical body departs. It traumatizes their loved ones. It makes you wonder if you to are destined for that life. It invades everything.
I hate covid and those who deny it. You have not felt the pain of death from this disease. You haven’t felt the agony of watching someone die alone, except for the nurses who risk their own lives to care for them. I hope you never do.
#58
I love: Sushi, Animals, and books.
I hate: Liars, sunlight, and politics
#59
Love:
Books
Sleep
Nature
Hate:
Interruptions when i’m talking
Ignorance
Agression
#60
Cats
Books
Silence
Ideologies over facts
Communism and other forms of fascism
Large group of people
#61
Love:
Animals
Generally I love to love, I try to be a loving and caring person
Nature
Hate:
Abuse, violence
When people are judgemental
Cruelty against animals and all living beings
#62
Loves:
spring growth
restoring or reclaiming old wood pieces
being the only one up at night (not insomniac, just a night owl & work 3rd shift)
Hates:
Bigots of all types
Being tailgated
People who don’t return their shopping carts to the correct place
#63
Love;
1) My immediate circle (boyfriend, mother, best friend).
2) Reading and writing. Art in general, really.
3) Cheese!!
Hate;
1) Discrimination of any form. Race, sex, religion, etc.
2) Animal and child abusers.
3) Spiders. (Had one try to nest in my ear once, didn’t like them before that but that certainly sealed the deal).
#64
I love my bed, I dive into it with a smile on my face every single night.
I love bike rides on my mom’s bike. I miss her every day.
I love my family, especially my grandkids. Spending time and having fun with them is sending a little bit of myself into a future I won’t see.
Hate is a strong word. I don’t hate anyone but I hate it when people are rude, unkind and/or inconsiderate to others.
Having said that I do hate leaf blowers with a passion!
And last but not least I do hate it when people litter.
#65
Love: Animals (especially Chihuahuas), Reading/learning, and trying new foods. Hate: Animal abuse, The US healthcare system (*uck insurance companies) and gender inequality ( I’m talking about how women statistically make less money doing the same jobs as male counterparts)
#66
Hate – wearing a bra, wearing a bra, wearing a bra.
Love – taking it off, taking it off, taking it off.
#67
1. My boyfriend
2. Nikes
3. Dr Pepper
1. Calamari
2. Racists
3. Creased shoes
#68
❤️Hubby/boys, bed & Ferrero Rochers…😆
💀Nuclear weapons, Carnies & People who are intolerant of other people’s cultures (& the Dutch…)😆
#69
I am going with my fun answers and not serious ones.
Love:
Stephen King
MCU
Harry Potter
Hate:
Ryan Reynolds
Nickelback
Reality TV (Anything with a family or dating involved)
#70
Love
Harry Potter
Books
Rain (the smell and the sound)
Hate
Racists
Homophobes
Anime
#71
Love:
That feeling right when you finish a really good book and you can’t focus on anything else and you’re just overcome with that sad-happy feeling and love for that book. /// The feeling when you re-read a book that you loved but haven’t read for years. It’s like seeing an old friend and it’s such a comfortable and happy feeling.
Playing beautiful music.
My family and dog. She’s so cute. It’s unbelievable.
#72
Love:
1. Lewis Black, Bill Engvall, Eddie Izzard (comedians)
2. Reading and watching B/W movies
3. Prince, Simon & Garfunkel, Stained (music)
Hate:
1. Mornings
2. coffee culture
3. Forced to listen to bad music in every store, restaurant.
#73
Passion
Humility
Honesty
Bigotry
Violence
Capitalism
#74
Love:
My friends
Pancakes
Budgies
Hate:
Durian
Lazy people (poeple)
People who use you as a server.( i call them assholes:P
#75
my partner
#76
Love:
People
Animals
Nature
Hate:
People
Shopping Malls
MC Donalds
#77
HATE:
People who are incapable of having an adult conversation with differing opinions so they resort to calling names and become condescending as though they can’t possibly be wrong.
People who don’t understand the (usually) political term “sheep”.
People who think God, Jesus & dead people have social media. When all they are truly doing, or it looks like they are doing, is trying to get back pats.
BONUS, because I couldn’t choose: People who believe every damn thing they read or hear, no matter how irrational it may be, and choose to die on a hill to defend it.
LIKE:
Baby laughter
Critters, except spiders
Being out in nature where there is nothing around you except quiet and nature sounds.
#78
Sunday morning coffee outdoors
Seaview
Tennis
Exageration
Loud chewing noises
Not keeping promises
#79
Love
-Bollywood Films
-Kapil Sharma Show
-Food
Hate
_Racists
-Kardashians
-Tony Kakkar
#80
Whiskey
Rock n roll
Rare steak
Bigots
Bullies
Child molesters
#81
I love:
Animals especially dogs
Reading
Food
I hate:
People who hurt animals and children
Homophobes
Liars
#82
Love:
1. books
2. coffee
3. music
Hate:
1. racists
2. misogynists
3. homophobes + transphobes
#83
Love:
Laughing
Kittens
Being beside lakes, rivers & beaches
Hate:
When people behave like they’re more important than others
How we’re trashing our planet
Negativity
#84
Love:
All the kitties
Ice Cream walks in the rain
Finding solutions
Hate:
Ambiguous wording
Entitlement complex
Dishonest people
#85
Petrichor
Hugs
Dark chocolate
Depression
Consumerism
Xenophobia (racism/sexist/homophobia)
#86
Cats, dogs, kids …… grownups acting stupid, people eating with their mouths open, anyone bullying another
#87
Animals, esp cats
Music, esp reggae-rock
Food, esp charcuterie boards with wine
Mysogynists
Rapists
Red bell peppers
#88
Love: Books, soft toys and my bed
Hate: Debt, racism and homophobia
#89
Love:
My kids
Cats
Being out in the nature
Hate:
Controlling people
Covid
Being late
#90
Rumo
IKEA
Tadpoles
Something stuck in my teeth
Depression
Building IKEA furniture
#91
Hate
Plastic surgery
People who dress kids up like adults going to the club
Social media
Love
Community
Food
Being American
#92
Love
cats
people
food
Hate
people
mental illnesses
covid
#93
I love kpop, reading, and art
I hate racism, the cold, and covid
#94
Love:
Smiling dogs
The sound/look of children joyfully laughing
A delicious nap in a quiet place
Don’t love:
Neglectful pet owners (like my a-hole neighbors)
The sound/look of kids enjoying doing something cruel (like bullying or vandalizing a tree)
Forgetting to turn phone to Do Not Disturb before napping
#95
I already did one but I am changing it
Loves: Camilo Madrigel, Cats, Chinchillas
Hates: The fact that Camilo doesnt have his own song, spiders, cold
#96
Like:
Art
Anime
Spouse
Dislike:
Unfounded accusations
Liverworst
Dirty showers
#97
Sno Cones, movies, ocean- racism, politics, dog fights
#98
cats
mother nature
the ocean
angry people
stiff people – it’s my way so you’re wrong
all people on planet 2 & don’t even know it
#99
LOVE : Music/Food/Rain
DON’T LOVE: Loud and rude people/ Humidity/Entitled folks
#100
My family
My friends
Arsenal soccer
KU
Ohio State
Tottenham
#101
LOVE
animals
food
sleep
HATE
most humans
politics
all this snow that’s falling right now …
#102
Love: Dogs, Daryl Hall, Nursing
Hate: Rude people, Racists, Homophobes
#103
Love
Animals
Food
Good tv show
Hate
Work
Consumerism
Cold weather
#104
I love:
1. Snakes
2. Dogs
3. Cats
I hate:
1. Butterfly’s
2. Karen’s
3. Racist people
#105
Love:
— Thunderstorms (regular, not severe):
— Popcorn, Diet Coke with a good movie;
—
Hate
#106
Love
-Music (especially 2000’s bands like My chem or Panic!)
-Horror Movies
-Baking
Hate
-Racists
-Homophobes
-Country Music
#107
Tea eggs
Huckleberry ice cream
Venti from Genshin Impact
Ignorant people who refuse to educate themselves
Selfish laborers of capitalism
Prunes
#108
Love: my family, my cats, Bored Panda
Strongly dislike: my job, my husband’s job, winter
#109
I love the feel of lotion on glass, cheese danishes, and soy milk. I hate cardboard, mirrors, and being interrupted
#110
Liars
Drugs(meth,crack, so forth)
Inflation
My child
Myself
My life
#111
Love:
Making a difference
The ocean
Plants
Hate:
Politics
Blatant disrespect
Disregard for humanity
#112
love:
pokemon
anime
beyblades
hate:
celery
winter
politicians
#113
Books
Books
Books
Grammar issues
Spelling issues
Needless romance
#114
Motorcycling
Playing Guitar
Cats
Mondays
Dishonesty
Uniformity
#115
Love: my two puppies, family guy, Mardi Gras
Hate: republicans selfishness overly confident people
#116
I love God, laughter, and equality.
I strongly dislike those that cram their religion down the throats of others or persecute others for their religion. I strongly dislike those that hate. And I very much dislike the word hate. We are all different in culture, political views, sexual views, religion, and so on. INDIFFERENCE SHOULD BE CELEBRATED AND EMBRACED! The world would be a better place if we could just accept one another peacefully.
#117
I love my personality, older ford vehicles specifically trucks, and I love watching sunsets.
I hate people and kids with no manners, I hate when people bully others and I hate people who hate cops/military personnel.
#118
Bowie
Cats
Art
Most men
Zucchini
Americans
#119
Love:
1. Border security
2. Low gas prices
3. Tough penalties for crimes
Hate:
1. Bare store shelves
2. Inflation
3. People chosen for jobs based on gender or ethnicity instead of merit
#120
Books
The Internet
Friends
Religion
Nurses
Discrimination
