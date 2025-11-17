Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

by

A rescue cat named Ah Fei is getting more and more popular on social media thanks to his tendency to overreact.

Whenever his owners use a toy to play with him, he displays a variety of hilariously dramatic facial expressions that would deserve an Oscar, and needless to say, people are getting in love with this playful and chubby cat from China, whose name means “fat” in Mandarin.

Ah Fei has 20,000 followers on his social media, entirely dedicated to his adventures, and in the following gallery you can see some of his funniest reactions.

#1

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#2

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#3

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#4

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#5

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#6

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#7

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#8

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#9

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#10

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#11

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#12

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#13

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

#14

Meet Ah Fei, The Cat Who Deserves An Oscar For His Hilariously Dramatic Reactions (14 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Started 360 Photography To Gain A New Perspective And It’s Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How I Love Lucy Changed Television Forever
3 min read
May, 27, 2017
People Share 30 Stupid Questions They Were Asked That Made Them Facepalm
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Asparagus Fern
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Actually Safe, But People Think Is Really Dangerous?
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.