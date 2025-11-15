Photographer Puts Dogs In A Special Photobooth And Captures Their Reactions (30 Pics)

When you are photographing animals, you never know for sure what pictures you’re gonna get. But that’s part of the charm.
Combining her love for dogs and everything vintage, photographer Lynn Terry has invited a colorful pack to pose in her custom-made photo booth.
“I had these old curtains that looked like old photo booth curtains [so] I tested the idea out while working on a calendar for the local rescue featuring their pit bulls,” Terry told Bored Panda. “I wasn’t sure it would work sort of boxing them in. So my first plan was to take the photos and apply a vintage look with some antique frames that I had.”
The first two pups who modeled for her were living together and were comfortable being in each other’s “dog space.” During the shoot, they spontaneously started kissing and it immediately rolled out into a sequence where Terry could see their little thought bubbles: “First let’s look at the camera and smile, then let’s look at each other, ok, now quick, make out!”
The photographer absolutely loved it, so she kept playing around with the concept. Eventually, the images went viral and she even published a book called Tails from the Booth.
More info: lynnterry.com | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
