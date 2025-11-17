Hey Pandas, How Do You Pass The Time When You’re Feeling Bored? (Closed)

Whether your preferences lean towards classic pastimes like getting lost in a good book, or you’re up for the wild adventure, such as amusement parks. What are your favorite boredom-busting activities?
#1
Well I go on bp (duh)
But when I dont use a phone ‘/iPad I just daydream lol
#2
Bp, reading, and drawing
#3
BP during school, and otherwise video games
#4
drawing, search memes, play omori
#5
BP, youtube, art (if I have enough motivation), going down a rabbit hole of hyperfixations (I’ve been researching moths again)
#6
Read, go on BP, eat
#7
BP, reading and writing (mostly writers block tho)
#8
Asking ChatGPT dumb questions like “What should I do if a horse suddenly started squeezing through the AC of my car to try to eat me”
#9
I’m only bored at work because I’m required to be there even if there’s nothing to do. I have more than enough to keep me busy otherwise
#10
i like to attempt to draw stuff and watch Star vs. The Forces of Evil with my lil brother. and karaoke
#11
Legos or reading
#12
I read a book or draw. Once all my devices were at low battery so I decided to write a “story” (it was only like four big pages long and it’s still unfinished) causing to use almost all of my neon green gel pen
#13
I go on BP or Tumblr :)
#14
i go on bp/shitpost
