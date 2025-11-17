Hey Pandas, How Do You Pass The Time When You’re Feeling Bored? (Closed)

Whether your preferences lean towards classic pastimes like getting lost in a good book, or you’re up for the wild adventure, such as amusement parks. What are your favorite boredom-busting activities?

Well I go on bp (duh)
But when I dont use a phone ‘/iPad I just daydream lol

Bp, reading, and drawing

BP during school, and otherwise video games

drawing, search memes, play omori

BP, youtube, art (if I have enough motivation), going down a rabbit hole of hyperfixations (I’ve been researching moths again)

Read, go on BP, eat

BP, reading and writing (mostly writers block tho)

Asking ChatGPT dumb questions like “What should I do if a horse suddenly started squeezing through the AC of my car to try to eat me”

I’m only bored at work because I’m required to be there even if there’s nothing to do. I have more than enough to keep me busy otherwise

i like to attempt to draw stuff and watch Star vs. The Forces of Evil with my lil brother. and karaoke

Legos or reading

I read a book or draw. Once all my devices were at low battery so I decided to write a “story” (it was only like four big pages long and it’s still unfinished) causing to use almost all of my neon green gel pen

I go on BP or Tumblr :)

i go on bp/shitpost

