Hey Pandas, What App Or Website Completely Changed Your Life?

by

You probably go online a lot, but which app or website has truly changed your life? Did TikTok teach you that viral dance move? Did YouTube make you laugh at something years ago that you still remember today? Did an app help you land your job, shaping who you are now? Tell us—what app or website has changed your life?

#1

Mine? That would be Smash Karts because I have now found my dream job of being a professional Smash Karts player.

#2

Well, back when it was a decent site, Bored Panda…. a couple of years ago, when this was a positive community based site full of feel good stories, art, photography, memes and a thriving, supportive community it really helped me get through some really hard times… i even met my girlfriend on here…. shame its just negative stories, celebrity click bait and tabloid shite on here now… used to be really fun…

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Case Of Missing Siblings Jack And Lilly Sees New Developments As Polygraph Results Emerge
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2025
Meet The Cast of Wakefield
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2022
Here’s How You Can Be On HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2020
Woman Can’t Believe SIL Would Frame Her To Turn Her Bro Against Her, Folks Are Also Horrified
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Five Things We Learned from the Wynonna Earp Season Finale
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2017
Video Breaks Down Popular Myths People Thought Were True In The 1920s
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.