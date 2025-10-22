Hey Pandas, What App Or Website Completely Changed Your Life?

You probably go online a lot, but which app or website has truly changed your life? Did TikTok teach you that viral dance move? Did YouTube make you laugh at something years ago that you still remember today? Did an app help you land your job, shaping who you are now? Tell us—what app or website has changed your life?
#1
Mine? That would be Smash Karts because I have now found my dream job of being a professional Smash Karts player.
#2
Well, back when it was a decent site, Bored Panda…. a couple of years ago, when this was a positive community based site full of feel good stories, art, photography, memes and a thriving, supportive community it really helped me get through some really hard times… i even met my girlfriend on here…. shame its just negative stories, celebrity click bait and tabloid shite on here now… used to be really fun…
Follow Us