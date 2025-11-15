Hey Pandas, Use Emojis To Describe A Movie, Show, Or Book! (Closed)

by

So when I first posted this, i got 100+ replies. So I made another one! btw, musicals count. Comment if i should make another post like this.

#1

🎎💇⚔️🤷‍♀️👩‍❤️‍👨🎎

Hint its a disney movie

#2

🧜👸👩‍❤️‍👨

#3

👼🏼🚖🚔🚍🚘🛺🚋🚞🚝🚄🚅🚆🚇🚊🚈🚉🚗🚕🚙🚌🚎🚐🚒🚓🏎🚚🚛🚜

#4

🪨🪨🪨🪨🪨😈

#5

1.🐼👊🏻

2.🚢💏💍🥶

3.🏃🏻‍♂️🍫🍤

Those are 3 movies enjoy

#6

This might be too easy but: 👸🦁🌹🥀

#7

The title,🎶🎶🐦🐍
The story,🙎🏼‍♀️🏅,🙎🏼❤️🙎🏼‍♀️,🙎🏼❌🏫,🙎🏼🤺 ,🙎🏼⚰️,🙎🏼💔🙎🏼‍♀️

#8

i hope this isn’t too confusing

👰👰👰👰👰👰 🤴
💔🪓☠️💔🪓✨

#9

🦸🏅📝📒🏢🦸‍♀️

#10

🙇🏻💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵⛵🇺🇸🔫 👩‍❤️‍👨 ⏪ 💔👰🏼🔫 🔫🏆🇺🇸 👶❤️ 📝⌚ part 2 🙋🏾🏡 🗄️🔫1🍫( that’s supposed to be a kit Kat) 👩🏾❤️😡✉️💵🗄️🔫2 😡🌪️📝🇺🇸🙋🏾🥇🙎🏾‍♂️🥈😡😡😡😡🔫 🔫🙇🏻 😵😥 📘 👱🏼‍♀️ the end

#11

🐲🔥🌕🌕🌕(book)
👨👩📕📕📕❔❓🏠(show)
👩❤👩,👰❤👻 (movie)

#12

all these lines are different aspects of the same tv show/book series/movie (it has been made into a tv show and a movie from the books)

👩‍🦰🗡️➡️😈
🧛🐺🧝🧙
👩‍🦰❤️👱
👨🏻‍🦱❤️🧙
👩🏻❤️🧛
👩🏿‍🦱❤️🐺

#13

✈️🔥🏝️🏝️👨🩸🏐🙂⛵🏐😢

#14

💀👧📚🪗

#15

1)🦅 & ❄️💂🏻‍♀️ and a 🕺🏼baron😋

2) ⭐✴️⚔️⭐✴️⭐

3) 👩🏼‍🌾🟢🌾🌼🌼🌻

#16

1: 👦🏼🧔🏾🐈‍⬛🚢🏝
2:👩🏼‍🦱👩🏻💋🔫

First is a book, second is a musical. I’ll post more if I think of them. Enjoy!

#17

This is a musical btw
👱🏻‍♂️❤️👱🏻‍♀️-👱🏻‍♂️🪖-👱🏻‍♀️💔👱🏻‍♂️-👱🏻‍♂️😵😵

#18

👽📞🔊👦🚲🌙

#19

🧒▶️🧙 🐍🧙▶️⚔️▶️🐍▶️💀
🐍▶️💀▶️📖
📖▶️🧒 ⚔️▶️📖▶️🧒▶️💀
The end (sorry for so many arrows)

#20

🎼🎵🎶🤵 (it’s a musical)

#21

🚀🔫🤠💥🤪👨‍🚀👩‍🚀🧨🍃

#22

🎂 💅🤡 this might be hard lol but its a show ;-;

#23

🤡🎈

#24

🪰👽🛸🔫🕴🏻🕴🏾👩🏻‍⚕️

#25

1. 😇. 🥺. 😢. ❤️.

Answer: Clouds I LOVE THAT MOVIE

#26

👩🏽💉🔄💉😮😥 👴🏻🗡🩸💀 🔍

Hint: it’s a movie

#27

#28

🌃💤👇❤🧑👩🌧🏙

Hint: stars meg ryan

