Hey Pandas, Use Emojis To Describe A Movie, Show, Or Book! (Closed)

So when I first posted this, i got 100+ replies. So I made another one! btw, musicals count. Comment if i should make another post like this.
#1
🎎💇⚔️🤷♀️👩❤️👨🎎
Hint its a disney movie
#2
🧜👸👩❤️👨
#3
👼🏼🚖🚔🚍🚘🛺🚋🚞🚝🚄🚅🚆🚇🚊🚈🚉🚗🚕🚙🚌🚎🚐🚒🚓🏎🚚🚛🚜
#4
🪨🪨🪨🪨🪨😈
#5
1.🐼👊🏻
2.🚢💏💍🥶
3.🏃🏻♂️🍫🍤
Those are 3 movies enjoy
#6
This might be too easy but: 👸🦁🌹🥀
#7
The title,🎶🎶🐦🐍
The story,🙎🏼♀️🏅,🙎🏼❤️🙎🏼♀️,🙎🏼❌🏫,🙎🏼🤺 ,🙎🏼⚰️,🙎🏼💔🙎🏼♀️
#8
i hope this isn’t too confusing
👰👰👰👰👰👰 🤴
💔🪓☠️💔🪓✨
#9
🦸🏅📝📒🏢🦸♀️
#10
🙇🏻💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵⛵🇺🇸🔫 👩❤️👨 ⏪ 💔👰🏼🔫 🔫🏆🇺🇸 👶❤️ 📝⌚ part 2 🙋🏾🏡 🗄️🔫1🍫( that’s supposed to be a kit Kat) 👩🏾❤️😡✉️💵🗄️🔫2 😡🌪️📝🇺🇸🙋🏾🥇🙎🏾♂️🥈😡😡😡😡🔫 🔫🙇🏻 😵😥 📘 👱🏼♀️ the end
#11
🐲🔥🌕🌕🌕(book)
👨👩📕📕📕❔❓🏠(show)
👩❤👩,👰❤👻 (movie)
#12
all these lines are different aspects of the same tv show/book series/movie (it has been made into a tv show and a movie from the books)
👩🦰🗡️➡️😈
🧛🐺🧝🧙
👩🦰❤️👱
👨🏻🦱❤️🧙
👩🏻❤️🧛
👩🏿🦱❤️🐺
#13
✈️🔥🏝️🏝️👨🩸🏐🙂⛵🏐😢
#14
💀👧📚🪗
#15
1)🦅 & ❄️💂🏻♀️ and a 🕺🏼baron😋
2) ⭐✴️⚔️⭐✴️⭐
3) 👩🏼🌾🟢🌾🌼🌼🌻
#16
1: 👦🏼🧔🏾🐈⬛🚢🏝
2:👩🏼🦱👩🏻💋🔫
First is a book, second is a musical. I’ll post more if I think of them. Enjoy!
#17
This is a musical btw
👱🏻♂️❤️👱🏻♀️-👱🏻♂️🪖-👱🏻♀️💔👱🏻♂️-👱🏻♂️😵😵
#18
👽📞🔊👦🚲🌙
#19
🧒▶️🧙 🐍🧙▶️⚔️▶️🐍▶️💀
🐍▶️💀▶️📖
📖▶️🧒 ⚔️▶️📖▶️🧒▶️💀
The end (sorry for so many arrows)
#20
🎼🎵🎶🤵 (it’s a musical)
#21
🚀🔫🤠💥🤪👨🚀👩🚀🧨🍃
#22
🎂 💅🤡 this might be hard lol but its a show ;-;
#23
🤡🎈
#24
🪰👽🛸🔫🕴🏻🕴🏾👩🏻⚕️
#25
1. 😇. 🥺. 😢. ❤️.
Answer: Clouds I LOVE THAT MOVIE
#26
👩🏽💉🔄💉😮😥 👴🏻🗡🩸💀 🔍
Hint: it’s a movie
#27
#28
🌃💤👇❤🧑👩🌧🏙
Hint: stars meg ryan
