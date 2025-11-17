Hey Pandas, To Celebrate Black Cat Appreciation Day, Share Some Photos Of Your Feline Friends (Closed)

by

August 17, in the U.S., is Black Cat Appreciation Day, not to be confused with Black Cat Day which is October 27. Black cats, sadly, are often the last to be adopted due to ridiculously long-held and unfounded superstitions.

Let’s celebrate the black cat today by showing your fellow Pandas a photo of the special cat(s) in your life—black or otherwise. After all, they make our lives gentler and more joyous so it’s only right to celebrate them as often as possible.

Besides, it’s an excuse to look at pictures of cats.

#1 Our Lovely Boy 😍

#2 My Siyah Among The Strawberry Plants

#3 For 19 Years, So Far, This Void Has Been The Light Of My Life. Cookie Is Love And Evil All Rolled Up In A Silky Black Ball

#4 Lazy Beans

#5 My Cat, Charcoal

#6 Hope It’s Ok Since My Two Lions Are Ginger And Tabby So Painting I Did Of Black Cat

#7 My Merl When He Was A Kitten, He’s Now 18 Lbs!

#8 While, Strictly Speaking, Not An Entirely Black Cat, Here’s My Pizzazz And Her Tabby “Sister”, Claudia. They’re My Greatest Joys

#9 Zeke In Contemplation Of A Morning Nap

#10 Cari

#11 Our 1 Year Old Kitty, Anubis

#12 Dio. I Was Playing Around With My Phone Camera. Couldn’t Believe I Got This Shot!

#13 Mojo, Here Impersonating A Villainous Victorian Dandy

#14 Ms Kitten

#15 This Is Star, My Best Friend’s Cat

#16 My Girl Zelda

#17 Inky Wearing Her Bikini Bottoms

#18 Smudge Wants To Get To Know You Better

#19 Snowflake At 3 Weeks Old

#20 Biggy

#21 Lennyboi

#22 Maximilian And His Brother Augustus

#23 Not A Black Cat, But Say “Hi” To Thomas

#24 I Present You My Best Friend. She Is Quite Wild, But Has A Wonderful Personality

#25 My Buddy, Tony

#26 I’m A Day Late, But Here Is My Cat, Olive

#27 Scally Wag, Posing For A Glamor Shot

#28 This Is Nemo She Lived Till The Ripe Old Age Of 23

#29 This Is Bonnie!

#30 We Call Her Butter Belly

#31 Penny…posing As A Black Cat

#32 My Three Black Cats. Olivet, Binx And The Newest Addition Apollo

#33 My Other Voidling, Shadow, Devourer Of Food!

#34 Jazzy,part Cat, Part Frog And A Little Crazy

#35 Zelda’s Sister Zora, Giving Her Best “Come Hither” Look

#36 Snowflake And Brother James When They Were Still Best Friends, Aged Around 3 Months

#37 My Cat Kiki

#38 Banana For Scale

#39 Beanie

#40 This Is Mine Now

#41 Double Blep

#42 This Is Neo Basking In The Sun

#43 Lil’ Bob – My Wonderful Black (& White) Boy ❤️

#44 Fletcher, Helping Me With An Ebay Order

#45 Squiggle He Has A Hooked Tail And We Love Him

#46 My Girl, Raven. She Was A Rescue And So Traumatised She Lived Behind The Couch For Months

#47 Our 1 Year Old Kitty, Anubis

#48 This Is Dropje, She Doesn’t Want To Know Why I Took Her Picture

#49 My Kitty-Spot, Observing His Domain

#50 World’s Best Gina

#51 Gawain Loves To Help With The Sewing

#52 Baby Bluberry

#53 Cali

#54 This Is Titan, Also Known As, Mr Woo And Little Face

#55 Our Gorgeous Oil Slick Ava Jane Aka Va Va Voom 😍

#56 Beanie & Fedora, Brother And Sister Shelter Kittens At Michigan Animal Rescue League 💙

#57 Remy Is Fully Charged And Ready For Use

#58 Senshi And Merlin, Two Of The Rescues I’ve Had This Summer

#59 Cat Sitting My Fave Bombay Black Cats ❤️

#60 Arch Goblin

#61 Bluberry And Boo, Blu Is 4 Months Boo Is 16yrs

#62 My Floofy Void! His Name Is Ender

#63 Nickie

#64 Anakin Has Found His Sunbeam

#65 Little Mac: The Tiny Terror Who Grew Big

#66 Cara Using Her Big, Dumb, Ginger Brother For A Seat Cushion

#67 Spritzer The Voidling

#68 Jiji The Void Cat With His Sister Kiki

#69 Binxy Cat

#70 I Just Had This Done. His Name Is Elvis, He’s 18

#71 Always Check For Drawer Monsters

#72 This Is Our Senior Cat Daffy , She Likes Being Held

#73 Our Sweet Chelsea

#74 Asta

#75 Fletcher, Nickie, And Asta

#76 Sam I Am

#77 Snoopy

#78 Me And Peter Cat In 1966

#79 Nina And Little Apollo

#80 The Black Knight

#81 This Is Pickles, The Granddaughter Of The Dearly Loved And Greatly Missed Neighbourhood Stray. She Turns 2 Next Month

#82 Cuddly Little Killer 😍

#83 My Boy Scooby. If I (Nearly) Fits, I Sits

#84 Frank Was The Cat That Everyone In The Family Called “The Devil.” Rip Frank-Frank. Best. Cat. Ever!

#85 Evan And Chester, A Most Cooperative Cat

#86 Malfunctioning Floof

#87 Half British Blue – Bruno And Half Turkish Van – Tiffany

#88 Tallulah Frolicking On Her Birthday (Today) In Her New Birthday Apron

#89 Their Momma Was All Black, But I Couldn’t Catch Her. They Were About 4 Month Old When I Trapped Them Last Christmas. They’ve Adjusted Well To Being Housecats And Not Feral

#90 My Sweet Old Man, Jude

#91 Not A Black Cat, But Ronnie Wants To Be Famous Online

#92 Pouzz, On Morning Guard Duty

#93 Dixie

#94 My Little Angel Amalthea (Molly For Short). Rescued From Behind An A&w Drive Thru At 8 Months. She’s 4y Now!

#95 I Have Better Pictures, But I Also Like This One. It Shows Off Her Eyes. Rest In Peace My Precious Girl

#96 My New Rescues, Bro’s Kazi & Loki (Not Black Cat, Taz)

#97 Asta

#98 This Is My Friends’ Cat, Blue Berry (Aka: Boo-Boo). She Is A Black Manx. She Is Quite Shy But, An Absolute Sweetheart 😘

#99 Sweet Funny Hades

#100 My Friends Cat (1/2)

#101 This Is Lucha, We Adopted Him And He Is Such A Dork. We Love Him

#102 Sweet Sammie

#103 Prince Ramses Xii

#104 My Fancy Man, Maverick!

#105 Say Hi To Rosielina! (Rosie For Short)

#106 My Very Tuxedo Cat

#107 Meet Hermione Granger. Aka Little Fattie!

#108 This Is Nala, But Most People Just Call Her Rat

#109 This Is Nucklehead, And Name Fits. Fits

#110 The Late, Great Catzora, Queen Of Oregon

#111 Marvin & Angela. Marvin@15 Mon. Angela @ 11yrs. We’re Working On It

#112 My Best Buddy, Loki

#113 Sweet Dreaming. My Little Girl Lily

#114 Our Beautiful Black Sissy

#115 He’s Not Black But Bubby Is Our Big Boy

#116 Our Little Man Shadow

#117 This Is Black Jack (Blackie) My BF’s Cat. She’s Feisty And Scared Of Strangers. But A Cuddle Bug With The One Person She Trusts Most

#118 Ludwig, The Sweet Little Monster

#119 Boo-Boo’s Adopted Sister, “Stevenee” Is A Sweet With An Ornery Streak Tuxedo Girl ❣️

#120 Grisina And Voozlin

#121 Fang

#122 Our Lord Of The Manor, Sankey “Little Boy” (Ahem, Little As In: ‘West Highland Terrier’ Size Of Little) Sankey Is Booboo’s Hubby, Stevenee’s Big Adoptive Brother. Sankey Will Be Celebrating His 17th Birthday September 3rd This Year ❣️

#123 Ludwig, The Sweet Little Monster :)

#124 We Love Our Big Boy Bubby

#125 My Little Girl, Baby Aka Catfish. She Turns The Sink On When She Wants Water

#126 Keeping Her Eye On Me . . . To Make Sure I Work Enough To Keep Her In The Style To Which She’s Become Accustomed!

#127 Knucklehead Is A Very Confident Young Man

#128 My House Panther

#129 Little Miss Beany

#130 My Beautiful Boy, Sammy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
