MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

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Most parents are thrilled when their children get engaged. But once the wedding planning begins, many of them suddenly have very strong opinions about how the day should go. And before long, the people who should be supporting the couple become their biggest source of stress.

One woman went to Reddit after her fiancé’s mom flat out refused to come to their wedding. She didn’t think it was grand enough and told them she’d be embarrassed to show up. The couple did everything they could to reason with her and get her on board. None of it worked, and what followed was a complete family meltdown.

Read the full story below.

The groom’s mom told the couple she wouldn’t attend their wedding because it wasn’t up to her standards

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: optical service / pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

They tried to reason with her, but it was like talking to a brick wall

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: Teona Swift / pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: _oxytoxicc

Readers had plenty to say, and the woman responded to some of them in the comments

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Many felt she should go through with the wedding and not let her mother-in-law decide how they live

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: Timur Weber / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman later came back with an update, revealing that the situation had spiraled into a full-blown family meltdown

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: _oxytoxicc

Readers said the mother-in-law’s reaction was completely unhinged

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Half a year later, the woman came back with happy news: she and her fiancé had gotten married without his mom

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: Daniela Fazendeiro / pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Image credits: _oxytoxicc

Readers congratulated the couple on their wedding and were glad the toxic mother-in-law had no part in it

MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming
MIL Finds Out About Couple’s Wedding Plans, Has A Meltdown Nobody Saw Coming

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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