Hey Pandas, Tell Your Worst Babysitting Story (Closed)

Bloop
#1
Once had a child lose his cap off a tooth. Screamed bloody murder until his parents got home. Had a toddler fall and bite her tongue. Blood everywhere! Both back before cell phones and had to call the restaurant to get the parents.
#2
Technically, I wasn’t babysitting, but I was visiting my boyfriend at the time. We were in his room drinking tea when his brother’s little son stormed into a room. We were watching him constantly and put our cups with boiling hot tea in the middle of the table, so it’s out of reach for the baby. But somehow he managed to reach it and spill it all over himself. He was screaming and were all terrified. He had to spend a few days at the hospital because he burnt his arm. I felt so guilty.
#3
When i had to go across the street and babysit some kids somehow they made me give them marshmallows but they just ripped them in half and stuck them on me their mom and dad came home so when i told them their mom and dad said it was normal i am not babysitting ever again
