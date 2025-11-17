Hey Pandas, Make An Obscure Reference And See If Anyone Gets It (Closed)

Let’s have fun!
#1
‘The ships hung in the sky in much the same way that bricks don’t.’
#2
“LET THE HALLOWEEN HEIST BEGIN!”
#3
Look in this mirror..
Do you know what i see?
I see a tall, strong, beautiful young lady…
Oh look, your here too :>
#4
Oh hi Mark!
#5
HELLO UNDERACHIEVERS
#6
“It’s ME! hi! I’m the problem, it’s ME!”
#7
Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn’t allow it. 4:00, wallow in self pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, Jazzercise; 6:30, dinner with me — I can’t cancel that again; 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing. … I’m booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling, and slip slowly into madness.
#8
A surprise, so be sure, but a welcome one.
#9
put the gnome away master cheif you don’t need it!
#10
“Can you imagine what it feels like? To be rejected twice? To be a loner when all you tried to do was love? ”
Let’s see if anyone knows this. :)
#11
KRIS GET THE BANANA
#12
i open at the close
#13
“Heheheheheheheh! boioioioioing!” “Huhuhuhuhuh! Woah! That’s cool. Huhuhuhuh!”
#14
Alright, alright, alright. Ok, but name the movie.
#15
“Indeed, I believe so.”
#16
2+2=5
#17
bootyyyshakerrr9000
#18
🎶pUbErTy LoVE🎵
#19
Is that a normal poo, Mark? Doesn’t smell like a normal poo.
#20
Down with bloody big head
#21
Oh hi Mark!
#22
“YOU DONT AIM YO-YO’s AT PEOPLE! YOU AIM THEM AT THE GROUND! think about that…in the hospital!”
skinning your dad alive isn’t a bad idea at all🙃
#23
“Always that same blank expression…”
#24
Hoocha hoocha hoocha. Lobster.
#25
I bled for you, and now I’m gushing
I bled for you, but you never cared
#26
“No more grave babies!”
#27
“Get some venomous caterpillars ready for me.”
#28
“Badly done Emma, badly done!”
#29
” The horror, the horror…”
#30
Nuh uh uh, you didn’t say the magic word. Nuh uh uh, you didn’t say the magic word. Nuh uh uh, you didn’t say the magic word. Nuh uh uh, you didn’t say the magic word.
#31
where’s the dam snack bar??
#32
So this is how liberty dies…with thunderous applause.
#33
Oh you’re being gay… good job.. carry on.
#34
You eat babies!
#35
“WAAAAAZZZZZUUUUUPP!!!”
#36
Oh, you think darkness is your ally. But you merely adopted the dark; I was born in it, moulded by it. I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but BLINDING!
#37
GET OVER HERE!
#38
Teaching poodles how to fly.
#39
“I hated her, and now she’s gone. And I would find a way to bring her back, even if it costs me my life.”
Yeah that was a pretty messed up book
#40
No wonder you’re extinct, I’m gonna run you over when I come back down…
#41
I swallowed a bug!
#42
🎶If you miss him, never fear you have your lucky bullet.🎶
#43
“Welcome back, agent Phoenix.”
#44
“That can still be arranged.
Hello criminals. What’s about to happen should be relatively painless, so long as you just do what I say.”
#45
“peenids”
#46
“This cosmic dance of bursting decadence and withheld permissions twists all our arms collectively, but if sweetened can win, and it can, then I will still be here tomorrow to high-five you yesterday, my friends. Peace.”
#47
‘FOR THE REPUBLIC’
#48
“You’re Actually A Pretty smart guy”
“Me Like beans”
#49
“I stole a pie! I stole a pie!”
#50
we’re one of a kind, no category
#51
we’re lost in the world, and the world is FREAKING AWFUL and we’re never gonna make it L.A.!
#52
I like to lie in a bureau drawer
#53
There were 5 holes in the fence
#54
1. The world is too boring. -Signed, Lancer
2. Some magical death spit should do the trick! Now, let’s wreck the SkyWing kingdom.
3. Never leave a cake in the hands of any K-pop idol.
#55
I have two
1. You want some [hyperlink blocked], don’t you?
2. No mourners, no funerals
#56
“There is no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.”
#57
this ones hard so im giving u a couple hints
pIiIiIiiiIIiiiiiiIIIIiiiiiiIIIIIiinkberryyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
I liKe GAy peOpLE
C C C CMON C C C CMON GO GO
#58
“All the problems in the world, I repeat, ALL the problems in the world can be traced to what fathers do to their sons.”
(Hint: it’s not from a movie or fiction)
#59
everything is going to be okay
#60
“My most educated hypothesis, with all means of science and technology in mind, is that it’s magic.”
#61
”The ‘Mu’ in ‘Muichiro’, is like the ‘Mu’ in ‘Mugen’.”
#62
please, tommy, please
#63
Buckle up, cream puffs!
#64
“Lock! Launch!” (Or “What the crag?”)
#65
Jimmy Niff fell off a cliff and landed in some poo.
#66
PUDDING!!
#67
So, it’s a social thing. Demented and sad, but social
#68
If your name ends with in, time to get out.
#69
“You’re a sword not a palm tree”
#70
“Oh you’re alive, I suppose that’s good news for ya”
#71
“Glass Shark! Glass Shark!”
#72
“I would murder the only person I’d ever loved and who had ever loved me. I’d dive back into battle wearing his bones.”
#73
Weh!
#74
“Now……TIME FOR A RADISH HUNT!”
(Hint: it’s from a manga)
✨●ᴗ● ✿ •﹏• ✿ ●ᴗ●✨
#75
Giggity!
Follow Us