50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

by

If there’s one thing young people are doing right, it’s pet ownership. Because Gen Z is delaying parenthood, more become pet parents instead. In fact, seven in 10 Gen Z adults say they’d rather have a pet than a child. They’re also almost twice as likely as other generations to adopt instead of shop.

Loads of different pets get adopted each month, and we here at Bored Panda have a tradition of sharing the cutest animals that found their forever home every month. This January, we’ve got a collection from proud pet owners who rescued, adopted from a shelter, or inherited a pet that’s now their best friend for life.

#1 I Adopted A 20 Year Old Cat Today, My Oldest Animal Ever. Say Hello To Donut!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: JeSuisRongeur

#2 Meet Our New Girl, Billie Eyeless

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: DukesUp

#3 Rescued A Puppy During My Route And Brought Him Home In A Tote

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Exact-Kitchen4436

#4 Adopt Don’t Shop

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Necessary_Article_83

#5 My Three-Footed Void Named Buck

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Due-Difference-5503

#6 I Get To Spend His Whole Life With Him :)

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: JMarieSimz34

#7 Just Adopted This Cutie Today!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: One-Ebb1273

#8 Ruby Twosday

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: believe_in_dog

#9 Not Sure What Kinda Dog He Is But Meet Pawl, Recently Got Him From The Shelter (:

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Danyilgerman99

#10 Rosie

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: MeasurementSame9553

#11 I Adopted This Little Dog From A K**l Shelter, Where He Was On The Euthanasia List

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: MadKat2

#12 Baby Nyx

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: gizdys

#13 Adopting This Perfect Girl

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Catgroove93

#14 My 10 Year Old Lady 🖤

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Melodic-Salt-298

#15 Found My Recently Adopted Cat Buried In My Stuffed Animals

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: addira3

#16 Bonded Baby Boys

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: No-Painting-7620

#17 My Hammy Boi

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Sorry_Thanks_2409

#18 I Took Reddit’s Advice And It Was The Best Decision

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: SnooChipmunks2673

#19 My Girlfriend Wanted To Adopt A Cat, I Didn’t Want To

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: JJFrank1eJJ

#20 Pepper Wants To Thank You People For Helping Out With His Foster Bills

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Chuphojaabhai

#21 Just Adopted My First Cat!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Budget-Aioli-3254

#22 When The Shelter Cat You Spontaneously Adopted Turns Out To Be Rare

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Majestic_Clock9790

#23 First Cat Adopted From Our Shelter In 2025. Picasso!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: sonia72quebec

#24 Adopted This Girl

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Neko-brains

#25 Mr Kitty Has Adopted Us. He Used To Be Our Neighbor’s Barn Cat Until Some Stray Dogs Ran Him Off. They Had Him Since He Was A Kitten. He’s 18!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: WeighTheSameAsADuck

#26 My New Bestie

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: leesalogic

#27 New Rescue

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Ok-Bad-6301

#28 I Have An Older Cat Who Adopted A Younger Girl As Her Daughter

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Nutter222

#29 Adopted My Void’s Sister After Thinking About Her For 2 Months

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: hilaryfayesvan

#30 First Time Puppy Owner

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: ShortPeak4860

#31 My Newly Adopted Cat

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: lunalillyys

#32 Did I Adopt A Dog Or A Fox?

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: one_dollar_short

#33 Just Adopted

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: lolidk80

#34 Just Adopted This Sweetheart

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: ParkHoppingHerbivore

#35 Meet My New Cat :) My First Void

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: lesqueebeee

#36 Adopted From Sc! 11 Week Old Girl. Found Abandoned. Names? 🥰

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Sea-Travel-7722

#37 Adopted By Former Resident Of Cat Distribution Center

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Godless_Bitch

#38 My Mammoth And I’s First Home!!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: ok-thatsnice

#39 Boyfriend Adopted A Dog And I’m Officially Obsessed

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Important-String1514

#40 We Adopted A Dog

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: crochetwhore

#41 My Sweet Girl Cutie

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: brystle

#42 8 Years Living In The Street. Finally Adopted And Moved Indoors

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Ross_Phd

#43 What Did We Adopt Today?

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: su35mmer

#44 First Time Owner!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Prior-Kiwi4432

#45 Meet My 4 Months Calico, Mozza!

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Visible_Dimension_65

#46 This Is Miss Hebe

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Wrinkul

#47 Any Cat Introduction Success Stories? I Just Adopted A Kitten

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: Hefty-Insect7749

#48 We Recently Adopted This Dog And Just Can’t Find A Name That We Feel Suits Him Well. Anyone Have Any Ideas For A Good Name For Him?

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: lazrkk

#49 Meet Lumbee

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: emily_jn

#50 Just Adopted This 14.5 Year Old Last Night, What Is The Best Food For A Senior Cat?

50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

Image source: tri-sarah-tops99

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Dogs And Cats That Destroyed Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Tesco Is About To Launch Band-Aids In Diverse Skin Tones After Being Encouraged By Its Employees
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Is The Cast of Gilmore Girls Doing Now?
3 min read
May, 8, 2023
Karen’s Malicious Compliance Embarrassingly Fails After Employee Outsmarts Her At Her Own Game
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Draw Tiny Characters On Photos
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“So Many Douchebags Concentrated In One Area”: 35 Countries People Regretted Visiting
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.