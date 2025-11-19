50 Times People Adopted Pets From A Shelter And It Was Their Best Decision Ever (January Edition)

If there’s one thing young people are doing right, it’s pet ownership. Because Gen Z is delaying parenthood, more become pet parents instead. In fact, seven in 10 Gen Z adults say they’d rather have a pet than a child. They’re also almost twice as likely as other generations to adopt instead of shop.
Loads of different pets get adopted each month, and we here at Bored Panda have a tradition of sharing the cutest animals that found their forever home every month. This January, we’ve got a collection from proud pet owners who rescued, adopted from a shelter, or inherited a pet that’s now their best friend for life.
#1 I Adopted A 20 Year Old Cat Today, My Oldest Animal Ever. Say Hello To Donut!
Image source: JeSuisRongeur
#2 Meet Our New Girl, Billie Eyeless
Image source: DukesUp
#3 Rescued A Puppy During My Route And Brought Him Home In A Tote
Image source: Exact-Kitchen4436
#4 Adopt Don’t Shop
Image source: Necessary_Article_83
#5 My Three-Footed Void Named Buck
Image source: Due-Difference-5503
#6 I Get To Spend His Whole Life With Him :)
Image source: JMarieSimz34
#7 Just Adopted This Cutie Today!
Image source: One-Ebb1273
#8 Ruby Twosday
Image source: believe_in_dog
#9 Not Sure What Kinda Dog He Is But Meet Pawl, Recently Got Him From The Shelter (:
Image source: Danyilgerman99
#10 Rosie
Image source: MeasurementSame9553
#11 I Adopted This Little Dog From A K**l Shelter, Where He Was On The Euthanasia List
Image source: MadKat2
#12 Baby Nyx
Image source: gizdys
#13 Adopting This Perfect Girl
Image source: Catgroove93
#14 My 10 Year Old Lady 🖤
Image source: Melodic-Salt-298
#15 Found My Recently Adopted Cat Buried In My Stuffed Animals
Image source: addira3
#16 Bonded Baby Boys
Image source: No-Painting-7620
#17 My Hammy Boi
Image source: Sorry_Thanks_2409
#18 I Took Reddit’s Advice And It Was The Best Decision
Image source: SnooChipmunks2673
#19 My Girlfriend Wanted To Adopt A Cat, I Didn’t Want To
Image source: JJFrank1eJJ
#20 Pepper Wants To Thank You People For Helping Out With His Foster Bills
Image source: Chuphojaabhai
#21 Just Adopted My First Cat!
Image source: Budget-Aioli-3254
#22 When The Shelter Cat You Spontaneously Adopted Turns Out To Be Rare
Image source: Majestic_Clock9790
#23 First Cat Adopted From Our Shelter In 2025. Picasso!
Image source: sonia72quebec
#24 Adopted This Girl
Image source: Neko-brains
#25 Mr Kitty Has Adopted Us. He Used To Be Our Neighbor’s Barn Cat Until Some Stray Dogs Ran Him Off. They Had Him Since He Was A Kitten. He’s 18!
Image source: WeighTheSameAsADuck
#26 My New Bestie
Image source: leesalogic
#27 New Rescue
Image source: Ok-Bad-6301
#28 I Have An Older Cat Who Adopted A Younger Girl As Her Daughter
Image source: Nutter222
#29 Adopted My Void’s Sister After Thinking About Her For 2 Months
Image source: hilaryfayesvan
#30 First Time Puppy Owner
Image source: ShortPeak4860
#31 My Newly Adopted Cat
Image source: lunalillyys
#32 Did I Adopt A Dog Or A Fox?
Image source: one_dollar_short
#33 Just Adopted
Image source: lolidk80
#34 Just Adopted This Sweetheart
Image source: ParkHoppingHerbivore
#35 Meet My New Cat :) My First Void
Image source: lesqueebeee
#36 Adopted From Sc! 11 Week Old Girl. Found Abandoned. Names? 🥰
Image source: Sea-Travel-7722
#37 Adopted By Former Resident Of Cat Distribution Center
Image source: Godless_Bitch
#38 My Mammoth And I’s First Home!!
Image source: ok-thatsnice
#39 Boyfriend Adopted A Dog And I’m Officially Obsessed
Image source: Important-String1514
#40 We Adopted A Dog
Image source: crochetwhore
#41 My Sweet Girl Cutie
Image source: brystle
#42 8 Years Living In The Street. Finally Adopted And Moved Indoors
Image source: Ross_Phd
#43 What Did We Adopt Today?
Image source: su35mmer
#44 First Time Owner!
Image source: Prior-Kiwi4432
#45 Meet My 4 Months Calico, Mozza!
Image source: Visible_Dimension_65
#46 This Is Miss Hebe
Image source: Wrinkul
#47 Any Cat Introduction Success Stories? I Just Adopted A Kitten
Image source: Hefty-Insect7749
#48 We Recently Adopted This Dog And Just Can’t Find A Name That We Feel Suits Him Well. Anyone Have Any Ideas For A Good Name For Him?
Image source: lazrkk
#49 Meet Lumbee
Image source: emily_jn
#50 Just Adopted This 14.5 Year Old Last Night, What Is The Best Food For A Senior Cat?
Image source: tri-sarah-tops99
