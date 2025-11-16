35 People Share Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic (New Posts)

It’s no secret that the internet is one of the best places for people to blare out their opinions. After all, it’s easy to be right and even easier to be wrong. But if there’s one thing that many of us find truly entertaining, it’s stumbling upon a clever comeback that is technically true, but very far from what we expected.

Enter the Technically The Truth subreddit that documents the best and most amusing posts floating around the web. While the members of this group might not give you the actual answers you were looking for, you can’t argue that they are still pretty hilarious.

From cheesy puns to ludicrous responses, take a look at some of the best posts Bored Panda has selected from this online community. Continue scrolling and upvote the ones you enjoyed most! And if you’re hungry for even more ridiculously obvious responses, take a look at Part 1 of this post right here.

#1 Yeah! Let The Bear In, He Is Your Mascot After All.

Image source: Currynrice9728

#2 God Works In Mysterious Ways

Image source: jinwoo1162

#3 Egyptology

Image source: katiehannigan

#4 I Hate People Like This

Image source: Nexus-Point

#5 Can’t Forget About Oscar!

Image source: -Kerosun-

#6 She’s Got A Point

Image source: TootsieRollere, ikepoker

#7 High On Heaven

Image source: outof_reach

#8 Life Savings

Image source: 69Owiredu

#9 What’s Cookies Though?

Image source: Nickshrapnel

#10 He’s Got A Point

Image source: JingleXDingle

#11 Uhh

Image source: alannVERTICAL

#12 Ofcourse

Image source: deadlessdead

#13 The Perfect Date

Image source: StudioLazy

#14 Yachtless Talks About Shirtless

Image source: immoleight__me

#15 Somebody That I Used To Knowwwwww

Image source: ryoBRUHHHhhh

#16 I Love Pi

Image source: Bmchris44

#17 Icebergs Are Overrated Anyway

Image source: y2shaf

#18 Well… Yes…

Image source: AdDiscombobulated214

#19 Nuts!

Image source: zorro7080

#20 Solar Powered Dryer

Image source: bergerrc96

#21 He’s Freezing Too Probably

Image source: discovid19

#22 Something We Can All Agree On

Image source: Aired-dfkm

#23 In All Its Glory

Image source: dishwashersafe_puppy

#24 Such A Tragic Story

Image source: autocucumberr

#25 G-A-R-F-I-E-L-D

Image source: gfgfufy

#26 How Can You Provide Proof For That?

Image source: _Xyreo_

#27 Well The Farm Animals Are Present

Image source: mrs_foo_cough

#28 I Was Doing Homework When I Did This…

Image source: RavelOnePiece

#29 So True!

Image source: pcmr-123

#30 Two Is Less Than Three

Image source: opecklempen

#31 If That’s Really What You Want

Image source: darastyle

#32 Technically, 911 Is A Phone Number

Image source: AD2403

#33 Possessing A Car..

Image source: Eirenex

#34 I Do Too.

Image source: PenguinBeatbox

#35 Obviously

Image source: landiggy1977

#36 He Ain’t Lying Tho

Image source: AnotherRedditUsertoo

