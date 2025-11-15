Hey Pandas, Tell Us About Your Imaginary Friends (Closed)

Imaginary friends! They were the staple of our childhoods. They looked so cool, and we played with them all day. Creepy or pretty, boring or exciting, tell us about yours!
If you have more than one, list them all anyway! We’d love to hear about them!
#1
Mine was a bunch of cats i would take with me to summer camp. I can’t remember them all, but I remember Ginger, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, and the yellow one i forget the name of.
#2
Mine was a black silhouette with a tophat. He was just a silhouette with a tophat, but when you looked at him, you immediately knew what he looked like. His name was Friend Callum. He sang me a song called “On A Bicycle Built For 2.” He was very nice, and if I ever had trouble sleeping, he’d simply touch me and I’d fall asleep.
When I was in 2nd grade, I had a dream on the very last day of school. He was standing there. He told me, “Hey, kiddo. It’s time for me to go.” I started to sob and ask him why. He told me, “I’ve already had much fun with you. You were one of my best friends. But now, it’s time for me to carry on.” I stopped crying, and he approached me. He kneeled and gave me a huge hug. And with that, as he walked way, and the farther he went, the more he faded.
After that dream, I never saw him ever again.
#3
Ah, Alex and Alec. They were both twins and were probably around 7 or 8 years old (They started showing up when I was 7). They had black hair Alex had a black shirt and white pants while Alec had a white shirt and black pants.
They weren’t hostile or anything but they liked to play games, we played a lot of fun games like hide ‘n seek and tag. They were always there I even saw them in my classroom a couple of times. I think my parents were worried since I was talking to myself and I didn’t have much friends they disappeared when I was 9 though.
#4
Mine was a very tall (Like 10ft) pale man with spiky hair and was a animated character and he was a basketball player and the colors where white and light blue. His name was Jack.
#5
I never really had imaginary friends as a kid (i was painfully shy, and still kinda am), but usually I’d think about what characters from books I’d read would be like and imagine talking to them.
#6
I used to have a polar bear and a bunny named miffy
#7
When my son was 5 he created an imaginary older brother (he’s an only child) because he really wanted bunk beds. His brother Treat was coming home from college for the summer and we needed bunk beds so they both would have a place to sleep. Another time my son decided it was Treat’s birthday so we made him a cake. Over the years we have developed a whole story about Treat. He’s a famous composer for movies. He’s married and has triplets Macy, Lacy, and Kacy. They live in Tennessee outside of Nashville.
Follow Us