Hey Pandas, Tell Us About The Time You Actually Feared For Your Life (Closed)

When and what happened?
#1
well i was like 9 years old, me and my family were at a huge dam and well my big brother was playing with my big sister out in a deep bit and so i yelled at my brother ” Where does it get deep?” he said back “i dont know find out your self!” so me being myself I did and so i was walking in the water when all of a sudden i was under the water i was absolutely terrified because i couldnt swim at the time, so my brother saw me and (according to my mum) he realised that i was under and i couldnt get back to the top so he picked me up out of the water and i was outcold for like 3 mins (also according to my mum.)
#2
Almost drowned. Don’t remember the details as I was focused on getting air. Somebody picked me up and moved me to shallower waters. Caught my breath, looked back, just people playing with their families in the water, or swimming around deeper, guess they swam off after leaving me. Thanks, mate.
#3
I was climbing a tree, lost balance and thought ‘i’m gonna die’ in time to not fall.
#4
I am a teen
when I went to school on my bike and was hit by a car
I was fine and I continued to go to school with some bruises the size of a tennis ball so yeah
