Hey Pandas, Tell Us About The Creepiest Thing That Has Happened To You (Closed)

One time I was walking down the stairs, and I noticed my dad walking down the stairs, so I said hi to him. I was 11 at the time, but it doesn’t matter. He looked up, but kept walking, which is when I heard a response. From my parents room. I looked over at the room and realized that my dad had intact been sleeping, and by saying hi I had woken him up. To this day I still have no idea who or what I said hi to
Casually heard a child laughing and then running in my hallway at 2AM, (although it turned out to be my dog, scared the shlt out of me AND my other dog
It was during college, I was getting home from a late shift at work – maybe around 2am in the morning. A bunch of other students and I got off the same subway stop and we were walking back to campus. To this day, I don’t know what caused it, but suddenly all the hairs on the back of my neck stood up and my heart started pounding. I caught the eye of one guy walking near me and he’s freaked out too. The guy in front of us suddenly breaks out into a run, which freaks me out, so I start running, and then everyone starts running. There’s 1 block left to get to campus and we’re all sprinting towards the security gate like our lives depend on it.
Guard sees us, and jumps up to get the gate open and we’re all just blowing past her to get inside that gate. She slams it shut after us and asks “What happened? Are you guys alright?!?!” None of us could tell her what it was, but we were all scared shitless. It’s been over 20 years, and I still get the creeps thinking about that night.
I’m a male used to suffer from back pain. This guy friend offered me a massage which I gratefully accepted. He gradually went lower and lower, til he touch my buttocks and his hands started shaking. I was so naive.
I used to suffer with Psychosis, which is kinda like Schizophrenia but not nearly as bad, nor permanent (been hallucination free now for over a decade). I have audio, visual and tactile hallucinations which meant that I heard, saw and could even feel things that weren’t there. There were LOADS of scary times but this one always springs to my mind first because, a lot of the time, I didn’t realise what I was seeing was a hallucination unless they did something really out of the ordinary or outright looked like they weren’t human. So one day I’m coming home from school on the train, waiting in the shelter for it to come. I was all by myself and it was hammering down with rain. I was just minding my own business when all of a sudden, someone sat down next to me – and I meant RIGHT next to me, touching legs and all. Being an antisocial teenager at the time, I didn’t even look up but just scooted a bit further down the bench and away from them. I continue pottering on my phone when I heard someone “PSST!” at me. Looking up, I was really confused when I realised that the body who’d been sat beside me just moments ago was nowhere to be seen. Suddenly, another “PSST!!” comes from behind me and I nearly jumped five feet in the air. I swung around with my heart hammering and there’s this old man in front of me, right up in my face. His entire face was covered in bulging tumours that made him look like the elephant man and there was drool leaking out of his mouth like a faucet. I backed up, absolutely s******g my pants and so scared I can’t speak and out of nowhere, the tumour man lunged at me and licked my face – from neck to temple! I started screaming my head off and immediately curled into the fetal position but when I looked up again, the man was gone. It felt so unbelievably real when he licked me that I even went to wipe the drool off my face afterwards, only there wasn’t any there.
There was this pizza place near my house that had a large slide. When I say large, I mean that you started at the dining room level and went down maybe 30 feet and ended in the basement. They had a curtain that separated the slide landing section from their storage room, and it was a large storage room with white walls and ceiling and a grocery store feel. Children could play on the slide while they waited for their family’s pizza to cook.
This one time when I was maybe 9 or 10, there were these two 8th grade boys who were checking behind the curtain. They claimed they saw a ghost, but in hind sight, they were probably just trying to prank us younger children. We believed them, and the seven or so of us younger kids all huddled around the curtain, trying to see the ghost and scared out of our minds. A few times, they said stuff like “Over there! You just missed it” to mess with us. We completely believed them.
Several minutes passed in which is you get kids were certain we were in danger. Then I saw a shadow peek out from behind one of the shelves. It had a human form, but was pitch black, no light passing through, and glowing red eyes. I could feel it’s gaze burning through my soul. I turned to tell the others, the middle schoolers didn’t believe me, and when I looked back it was gone. Less than a minute later, my parents called me back because our pizza was ready.
I never saw that shadow again, but I continued to feel that paranoia in the basement slide landing area, even after I grew up.
A year or so ago, I would close my bedroom door, and it would open slightly. At first I simply assumed it was my brother, but I didnt hear footsteps, and there was no one outside. This continued for a while, until one day I said “Stop It” and it never happened again.
