Hey Pandas, Tell Us About An Event In Life That Should Have Never Happened (Closed)

It’s in the title.
#1
the thing that never should have happened was being born because ever since i was born i was abused, bullied, and even raped so being born never should have happened :)
#2
I might sound boring, but I don’t think there’s a thing in my life that shouldn’t have happened. If it happened, it did because it should have happened. I’m pretty deterministic.
#3
Something that should have never happened was when I was 7 and I decided to watch the movie called Flight while my parents were asleep. Let’s just say I saw some things that a 7 year old should not have seen.
