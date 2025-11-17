Hey Pandas, Tell Us A Legend From Your Country (Closed)

Since Halloween is coming up, what are some spooky stories from your country?
#1
The legend of the guy who put hand sanitizer on a paper cut.
#2
Not country but state, the bunny masked man, man seemingly responsible for 2 deaths,
Wears a bunny masked and seen at night :[
#3
It’s rumored that once upon a time my country had elected officials that actually put the needs of the people in front of their own personal needs…
#4
There’s Inishglora, An island, some 20 miles (~32Km) from where I lived and grew up. Home to many legends (the details sometimes vary from person to person & town to town, but the basic gist is the same).
One legend says that ever since the Island was consecrated by Saint Brendan, human remains don’t decay. Apparently, many people recognised their family and ancestors when a storm turned up some graves.
Another says: Mice cannot survive on the island. If you take mouse there and place it on the ground, it will run away until it falls into the sea and drowns; If you stop it from reaching the sea, it will die instantly.
More legend says: If a woman takes water from St Brendan’s Well, the water will turn to blood and become filled with worms.
On the brighter side, there is/was statue of St Brendan (found in the roofless church) which can give you the power to make labour pains disappear, if you lift it 3 times.
It’s also where the legend/myth ‘The Children Of Lir’ took place. Which, if I can do it justice, and the character count allows, I’ll add as a separate submission.
#5
The Windigo. I live in Canada and the legend of that creature fascinates me.
