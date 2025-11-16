Hey Pandas, Tell Me You’re From Your Country Without Telling Me You’re From Your Country (Closed)

Description or something, idk.
#2
A robber walks into a convenient store but before he pulls out his gun everyone else in the store pulls out their guns first.
#3
Yesterday I made friends with a large venomous spider. Today I made friends with a small venomous spider. Tomorrow I’m going to find spiders everywhere, and buff kangaroos
#4
Always mistaken with the country where kangaroos live
#5
No, I’m not hungry. No, you’re not the first to think of that brilliant joke.
#6
I don’t work in IT, elephants after not my ride, snakes don’t dance on the roads, my city is Silicon Valley 2, most of us speak 4-5 native languages and English is our main language in school and college. To the surprise of many outsiders, our English and grammar is excellent.
#7
Hi! Welcome to your average restaurant! Would you like a large, an extra large, or an EXTRA large?
#8
bo’le o’ wo’ah
is chewsday innit
tea
lots of pubs
tea
#9
We’re an American excuse to get very drunk once a year
#10
I don’t associate with my northern neighbor. Also we don’t eat cats as often as you’d think.
#11
The country where everyone thinks we sit on the couch in lederhosen all day long on some mountain, get paid for doing nothing, eat sauerkraut and yodel on our cuckoo clocks.
#12
We invented legos, constantly mistaken for our neighbours, love our bikes, and most of us is just as depressed as our weather.
#13
Land of the mighty “T’s”: Tequila, Tacos and Tamales 😁👌
#14
Proper (pre-covid) social distancing between strangers waiting in bus stops is five meters, but in sauna hips must touch.
#15
“No it is not advised to take pictures with the buffaloes, yes they will kill you if you want a selfie, no I am not trying to take away your experience for this trip” common phrases where I live
#16
I can speak waray waray and tagalog.
#17
Recipe for disaster,
1 cup of depression.
10 tablespoons of homophobia.
1/8 teaspoon of happiness.
1 pound of racism.
2 cups of debt.
2 pounds of inequality.
4 tablespoons of homelessness.
A pinch of excitement.
5 1/2 cups of guns.
4 cups of abandonment.
5 tablespoons of suicide.
7 pounds of unfair health insurance.
And for a garnish, police brutality.
Mix that all up and you get my country.
Sorry for making it so dark, but it is where I live.
#18
We have coffeeshops all over the country where nobody orders coffee.
#19
We have thousands of curries, not just one. We don’t ride elephants. And no we don’t do the rope tricks. There’s much more than just slums in our country.
#20
Go 3 miles and turn left at the 2nd McDonalds. Walmart will be on your right.
#21
A police car changed to the right lane when the cops saw me getting nearer in the rear mirror with around 240 on my speedo and let me overtook without any consequences
i love it :)
#22
Had an 8 k bill for er visit that lasted 3 hours and got no medication
#23
Eh?
#24
Wait, other countries have the internet?
#25
Every time I tell somebody where I live they asked why I’m not black. Or if we have technology. Or the most common if I live with lions.
#26
I’m sorry
#27
*HONK* *HONK * *HISSSS HISSSSSSSS* *HONK* HONK* zzzzzzzzzzz *SMACK* zzzzzzzzzz*SMACK* SMACK *
#28
Fancy a brew?
#29
Queen for 50 years and a mermaid in the harbour…
#30
Growing up, I had a geyser in my front yard and a glacier in the back yard and a ton of sheep wandering the pasture between.
#31
Beer and depression
#32
A lot of strikes, and haute couture.
#33
School system is broken, government is broken, economy is broken, HELP I WANNA GET OUT
#34
Wiedźmin 😎
#35
We regularly get left off world maps even though our land area is larger than the UK.
#36
I would like to apologize to the rest of the world for 2016-2020.
#37
With my wooden shoes I used to go to the windmill to get tulips and cheese but nowadays I just smoke loads of weed 😉
#38
The part of the world that overdosed on freedom
#39
I once saw a gun store next to a chuck-e-cheese
WhAt. pEoPLe ThInK
#40
YEEEEEEEEEHAAAAAAW!
#41
Yes, we put mayo on our fries. And stop calling ‘em French fries. Ain’t nothing French about ‘em. Just a couple of American WW soldiers eating fries while hearing someone speak French and thinking they were in France. They weren’t.
#42
Fish and chips
#43
Yorkshire puds, shepherds pie, brolly, cuppa, corgis, fry’s chocolate… need I go on?
#44
I have 30,000$ in student debt and own several assault rifles
#45
It nearly always rains here! 😂 We’re a country that gets forgotten about a lot but we have a really cool flag!
#46
We’re told to take an uber instead of an ambulance cuz it’s cheaper.
#47
When you go to another country, you get laughed at because of your president
#48
We Stare. Better behave.
#49
My people act like if it was the end of the world when a train leaves one minute too late.
#50
Americans are convinced we have the most disgusting bogan accent to exist. Like 92% of us don’t have the goddamn accent and we aren’t upsidedown you are >:(
#51
As of today, we now have assault weapons designed for pre-teen children. Its called a JR-15 instead of AR-15.
#52
cheese
cows
watches
chocolate
4 official languages
and a flag that looks like the red cross
#53
Dinner is two different meals depending on whether you live in the north or south.
#54
Sorry sorry hockey maple eh?
#55
I’m not Russian. I can’t even write in Cyrillic. Also, if you go to pride to shout homophobic slurs and beat up some gays you might get praised by a bishop. Oh, and our flag is opposite of Monaco’s
#56
Well today I slipped on while skating. I was driving my Toyota to a brothers birthday party at ice skating rink(where I slipped). When he opened his present he got a hockey stick, a bunch of maple syrup, and a hockey jersey. He was so happy. Then he bumped into the door and apologized to it…
#57
We make Gouda cheese
#58
Fush in Chups, cuzzie.
#59
I love taking naps. I get irrationally ofended when people prepare certain rice dish in a wrong way.
#60
Timmies.
#61
Budapest is not the capital of my country and we still have wild brown bears and wild wolves…
#62
Haggis
#63
I’ve been trying to reach you for your car’s extended warranty.
#64
I like football and hockey, and I love McDonald’s and sonic
#65
Saudi Prince’s often come here for hunting Endangered and rare birds.
#66
Mass shootings.
#67
Dialysis bills my insurance for $35K PER treatment. That’s 3 times a week. Over $1MM/year.
#68
Not saying this is a good thing, but I won my first turkey shoot (everyone shoots at targets and the best shot wins a frozen turkey) when I was shorter than the shotgun.
#69
We hate the English
#70
Labas, cepelinai.
#71
Chocolate, waffles, fries….. and way too much governments.
#72
Cheeky Nando’s
#73
We are loud and always happy, or so we are seen by turists
In reality we are all stressed as f**k and can barely afford to live on our own…
We have the most iconic country tho, with good food, awesome fashion and great history
#74
Cats.
#75
We have words that are about ten or more syllables long.
#76
Tesla.
#77
I’m waiting at a red pedestrian light on an intersection at midnight. I look down all the intersecting roads and don’t see a single vehicle anywhere. I look back at the pedestrian light. It’s still red. I wait.
#78
If you disagree with me saying we have the nicest cheeses, breads and wines … I will go on strike !
#79
Crikey this list was written by a bunch of drongos
#80
the morning Chai, then more chai then one more chai… Chai chai chai… It goes on… 😀
(tea=chai)
#81
guns, beer, and the Superbowl parties
#82
Pour language is more than a traditional bread and a pastry. Most natives are very Bad at languages and Breaking Bad would’ve ended with a simple card.
#83
I set out to do some of the GOOD things about my country… turns out it’s pretty hard.
Guns, drugs, alcohol and hatred… you should be able to get it from that, sadly.
#84
Rain….
#85
everyone is horizontally tall
#86
A store in my city that sells every major food group:
Fries, Burgers, Soda, and more!
#87
I have to speak a minimum of 3 languages just to be able to talk to anyone.
#88
in the summer you never know what time it is.
#89
Would you like some kielbasa?
#90
Went to the pharmacy to go grab a cake, some snacks, a card, and a balloon for someone’s birthday. Passed by a few gun stores on my way home.
#91
Tell Me You’re From Your Country Without Telling Me You’re From Your Country: (Pulls up to McDonald’s drive thru) “Hi can I order a triple quarter pounder with everything on it and a side of large fries?
#92
Some of the most significant products of People born in this country include James Watt’s steam engine,the bicycle, macadamisation, Alexander Graham Bell’s invention of the first practical telephone, John Logie Baird’s invention of television and Sir Alexander Fleming
best known for discovering the world’s first broadly effective antibiotic substance, which he named penicillin.
#93
TW for colonialism.
We get get mistaken for the country that we used to be a region of until 1947.
#94
Nessie, tartan, hills
#95
4 seasons in a day, and this can happen in January or June
#96
Can you pay me those 50 cents back please?
#97
Sometimes I don’t know if the loud bang I just heard was a gunshot or some idiot setting off a firework. Depends on the place and time of day which one is more likely, but who knows. It doesn’t even really faze me that much, I just move away from the windows to be safe.
#98
#99
Its all made in china and the peeps vote for an ompa loompa
#100
11 official languages. 9 provinces. One of the top 3 strongest economies on the continent. 100% freedom of religion. Gay marriages since 2007. Highest buildings on the continent and richest square mile on the continent. Many tourist attractions. Worst Gini Coefficient on earth (greatest inequality).
#101
Happiness is not having to smile at people.
#102
I have not done military service, never paid for my child’s birth and my capital has about a million people as inhabitants, but we are not famous for banking
#103
Country is easy as all I have to mention is that we kicked an angry orange out of power last year. Specific part of that country – if we were our own country we’d be the 5th largest economy in the world. We like strawberries, tech and nuclear weapons. We produce more agricultural products than any other part of the country. More people live here than in Canada. We have a bridge that is a different color than its name suggests. You can start your day snowboarding in our mountains, do motocross in the desert at lunch, and end the day surfing at the beach if you really wanted to. (oh and blah blah blah stuff like movies, television, celebrities and crap like that) I may hate my country as a whole, but tbh I actually love the part I live in.
#104
we have cheeseburgers, guns, and stupid people here.
#105
Top O’ the mornin’ to ye!
#106
1776
#107
You can lose your life savings if you get sick.
#108
Land of the best singers and of course the best Flag of all.
#109
#110
Basically we told the sea to FF off, because we live here now!
#111
Half our citizens will tell you that we have the best country in the world,, we invented everything you have in your country. We are the only country where you can be free. All the wars are us just helping the poor ignorant masses. And the other half of the country Are just sitting at a counter with our head in our hands wondering where our school tax went
#112
We hate everyone who isn’t the patriarchy but claim to be equal to everyone!
#113
We are so honest, free and open that we offend everyone who gets near our arrogant selves.
oh yeah, and we’ve stolen everything we claim as our own. Even our Tulips.
#114
Great White North
#115
Me: “WHERE THE FRIG IS ME FISH N CHIPS?”
Me: “… a’ight, bet.”
#116
*goes to bus stop* *another person there* *goes back home*
#117
It is very obvious:
A magpie robin sits on a water lily enjoying a piece of Jackfruit.
#118
Lego, Beer and Bacon
#119
My bread tastes like cake, and the steering wheel is on the left :)
#120
We think the Superbowl is something everyone is interested in
#121
I just got my hospital bill for staying overnight in the E.R. With chest pain. My part, $32,000 and some change.
#122
Jo mei, wos soi i dazua sogn.
Wahrscheinlich nix, is eh gscheida, sunst vasteht me kana.
#123
Cheese, clogs, tullips, windmills (old and new) I live about 5 meters below sealevel. (with dikes of course)
#124
Nooo mummy i’m sorry i got A- please don’t hit me with the chappel
#125
You can nearly die,and won’t be charged anything
#126
G’day mate, I better go ride my kangaroo to school where we learn to photoshop so our photos don’t look upside down
#127
Tech support scams, roti, strict as heck parents, spice ass food
#128
You can describe every single feeling you have with one word: KURWA.
#129
No, i won’t serve you cappuccino with your lunch, sir.
#130
I add way too many spices in things and people always ask me if I can speak English.
#131
Both the pacific and the atlantic are rechable and visible on the same day. There’s even many spots from where you can see both. Also, putting your car on a given location to remain iddle, and hang out with your friends is the same. Last but not least, your grandpa provides the rum, and excels at it
#132
We avoid lengthy trials by blaming animals for hits on famous people. Last century, our prime minster vanished. Our whole country accepted the explanation that a shark did it. Then a famous conservationist was murdered. They told us a sting ray did it. We said, ‘ok.’
#133
Putting cream in carbonara is a punishable offense.
#134
¡OLE!
#135
Opaaaaa!!!!
#136
I walked an extra block to avoid an irate goose.
#137
No, I don’t live in an igloo!
#138
Letter Ř
#139
I don’t break spaghetti in half before cooking them
#140
coffee (not america)
#141
At least one person in my family is named John, George, Demetri, Kosta, Chris, Eleni, or Maria.
#142
When something bad happens to the economy we blame one political party when it’s both.
#143
G’day mate
#144
I FROM WHERE THE PANDAS ARE
#145
I live in a place where there is multiple fast food restaurants, car washes, and gas stations on every corner. And there is another gas station of a competitor company right next to that gas station. We fly lots of flags and some more controversial then others. We also have very large food portions and ice in drinks. Inclement weather(depending on where you are), traffic, overpriced heath care, and politics are a problem here.
#146
G’DAY MATE ‘BOUT TO PUT SOME SHRIMP ON THE BARBIE THEN RIDE MAH KANGAROO
LOOK OUT FOR THAT REDBACK IN THE TOILET MATE, THAT’D F**K YA UP REAL GOOD
#147
Large military, guns, lots of different types of landscape
#148
Cheese!
#149
guns and mcdonalds and the occasional incest baby
#150
If I got even moderately injured at my high-risk job, it would ruin my life.
#151
We’re legally allowed to marry out first cousins. And the schools don’t care at all lmao
#152
Lifted trucks and bud light
#153
If anyone else thinks that “popty ping” is a real term rather than what the locals use to have a lol down the pub, I don’t know what to say. It’s microdon.
#154
“Yeah,nah..”
#155
Health “care”
#156
We have scheduled power cuts (Loadshedding)
#157
“Please drive safely, there are no hospitals nearby”
#158
We love seafood, we have Subway, and we can drive to Canada. We’re also the BEST place for sunrise photography (not to brag), just not in winter. Last thing, everyone here is a huge football fanatic (the Patriots).
#159
Coca-Cola is not the most popular fizzy (soft) drink.
#160
We have a geographical border that looks like a mitten.
Healthcare system sucks.
VERY diverse citizens.
Gub’ment is shady af.
#161
Balut…
#162
Flags displayed everywhere, and not just country flags – flags displaying support for a certain, evil past-president. Like they should be proud of that support. SMH.
#163
Healthcare? Who’s she?
#164
mc effin donalds
#165
Every county council sucks. Went to a zoo. Ate fish and chips.
#166
Sweden
#167
“There is nothing to complain about” is the best compliment you can ever get around here!
#168
YA LIKE GUNS?!?
#169
beer, winter, kwik trip, cheese, cows, cranberries, ginseng, lumber, lots of bars,
#170
no, there are no 400lb people with AR 15s at mcdonalds
#171
Mate😅
#172
I prefer my potato fries with vinegar or gravy
#173
Poor people are seen as second-class who aren’t as deserving of proper healthcare and decent affordable housing, as well-off people.
#174
Beer, ice hockey, NOT in Russia!
#175
We built a ship that is only famous for immediately sinking with great loss of life. And everyone here is for some reason proud of that fact.
#176
Hang on- I gotta head over the my nearest McDonalds
#177
Our country is younger than the US and as old as the world. So many of our people have left that there are as many of us living outside the country as there are here in our country. And yet we treat immigrants here like garbage.
#178
I have visited 12 national parks and they were all within 8 hours of driving, and I took a car to all those parks.
#179
is it mackinac or mackinaw?
#180
We discovered half the world but as we can’t stop arguing with our neighbours we have lost all.
#181
The land of idiots
#182
Home of diabetes
#183
Steak and kidney pie is known as botulism
#184
Politics is gonna destroy us
#185
Howdy, Folks!
#186
The only thing people think we do is host barbies and roast our neighbours across the ditch
We also say ‘mate’ more than Australians
#187
We almost won the 2018 Football world cup. Missed by (__) that much…….
#188
Bad teeth, old buildings, an excess of gammon, pride in most things other civilised countries would be ashamed of, unapologetic, led by complete and utter donkeys…yeah not exactly hard, this one
#189
open kleptocracy in any dictionary to see my ex pm
#190
My area is famous for the biggest density of breweries world wide.
#191
C R Y P T I D S
#192
BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE
Lowest prices are just the beginning
(If you know what this is, I bet you just sung it inside your head)
#193
Cuppa?
#194
Daffodils, red dragon,male voice choirs, chapels.
#195
we like guns and we love burgers and we bring guns to a paintball right
#196
would you like tea and crumpets lad
#197
We have tulips, dykes and God created us as a finishing touch.
#198
Gonna have a SIESTA…
#199
I woke up this morning to a venomous spider on the roof….lol
#200
Pálinka, bears, dracula…
#201
I’m always on time for work and when I’m free I drink beer and do my tax return
#202
I am neutral towards this and everything else.
#203
chewing gum is illegal.
#204
It is a “fine” city
#205
I need a visa from the neighboring courty to be able to visit my country and the place of my birth
#206
Kehrwoch isch immer!
#207
Almost everything started here thousands of years ago, then everybody else came to stay!
#208
We dont have a windmill or tullips in every garden and we dont walk on wooden shoes all day
#209
Greatest robbery of a Government
Image source: guinnessworldrecords.com
#210
Dealing with many volcanos, earthquakes, and sinking capital
#211
Hindu and Hindi
#212
French fries aren’t french, and also we have the best chocolate but people just don’t know it
#213
I will eat my yoghurt while nodding my head left-to-right in approval and top-to-bottom in disapproval. Cold Rakia in the fridge, soccer on the TV and swearing at politicians.
#214
We have to endure stupid jokes of uneducated people about WWII…
#215
Our unofficial national dish is the Kebab pizza and we eat cabbage as a side for every kind of pizza. Also, the world seems to think we are naked all the time, that’s simply untrue, because for midsummer we wear flower crowns, duh!
#216
“French fries” are not really from France, but from my country.
#217
17 thousand islands
#218
Sheep
#219
No, we aren’t high all the time, just tall
#220
We stole the flag from Holland and removed the blue bit (to make us unique)
#221
Always left off maps of the world! also a small but fat flightless bird
#222
Everybody loves sweet-style Spaghetti with a lot of red hotdogs!
#223
US is our p**n. The oldest officials at White House were from here, we helped electing Nixon and then bashed him (since he was ours) and Trump was our agent. US might have CIA, but we have the things that matter – the White House. We are also a model for your officials and even a cultural trend – VSCO girls (a cartoonish copy of our society in the 1940s-2000s) would be nothing without Mario Badescu. Also, you remember the sudden outburst of irrationality, rape, violence and anti-intellectualism that started in the 1990s and keeps growing? Thank to the steroids produced under our security supervision and brought by the suitcase, and whose traffic was tolerated by authorities. We also stopped robbing banks when we could seize entire economic factors, but we’ll make sure you focus on the small crime and prejudices, so people like us will prosper.
#224
We love sugar in our foods. Guns in many homes. Healthcare is crippling.
#225
Everything here is the “biggest”, “tallest”, “gold-est” and “first” in the world … apparently we now have a building that is “the most beautiful building on Earth” 😂 🙄
#226
Blighty x
#227
Terrified of getting shot while trying to pass English.
#228
When people for this country go into a shop to buy something, they ask it as a gift; think they are the greatest soccer players, but struggle to go to world cups. They believe they have the second most beautiful national anthem (no idea when the contest was or who won 1st and 3rd place) , and their current president is a pork shaped puppet
#229
When people for this country go into a shop to buy something, they ask it as a gift; think they are the greatest soccer players, but struggle to go to world cups. They believe they have the second most beautiful national anthem (no idea when the contest was or who won 1st and 3rd place) , and their current president is a pork shaped puppet
#230
Sweet Tea, Peaches, Biscuits, and Simply Southern
#231
I’m 5 feet tall
#232
Never be given any credit for fighting in the world wars but get trodden over by Russia and Germany (pole)
#233
If I have a heart attack, call an Uber to get me to the hospital because I am NOT paying $2,688 for a ride in the wee-yoo wagon.
#234
It’s pronounced Broo-SKAY-tah and it’s not garlic bread. Also fettuccine Alfredo it’s not from here :-)
#235
…Adobo.
#236
almost everyone’s obese
#237
Over the last 5 years I’ve come to hate nearly half my country’s population, thanks to their concerns over personal freedom over the health and well-being of the masses.
#238
I’m a processing plant manager for a profitable biofuel company. I don’t have health insurance. Nor dental. I’m a f****n mess, but they “appreciate” me…
#239
no, my eyes are open. no, i’m not squinting. no, we do not eat our pets!!!!!!!! (like who even does that?)
#240
You probably didn’t have the time or energy to read this, but:
MY FAVORITE RESTAURANT IS TX ROADHOUSE
#241
I walked an extra block to avoid an irate goose.
#242
Alright, this is more “guess my state” than “guess my country”: When someone threatened us if we didn’t give them a cannon, we said “COME AND TAKE IT YOU PIECES OF SH*T!!!”
#243
I’m fat and angry
#244
Mabuhay!
#245
Never ever change anything in a recipe!
#246
Tēnā koe koutou
#247
When the power comes back on,the water gets cut off and when the water comes back on, its dirty
#248
I once saw a cheeseburger with nacho sauce, pizza toppings, and two beef patties and there drink was a reeeaalllyy big cup of mountain dew. Also, my dad cut his finger up real bad, should’ve got stitches, couldn’t because it was too expensive and we wouldn’t be able to pay our bills.
#249
Pardon me, sorry eh!
#250
Pardon me, sorry eh…
#251
sheep
#252
From SouthAmerica, but not from Paraguay
#253
Every day i wake up and ride a kangaroo to school
#254
All day drinking, free medical help and a government that likes to party
#255
Bears is our favorite nation animal. Fermented potatoes is our go-to drinks. Common misconception of stereotypes is the name Boris.
#256
Hobbits.
#257
Baldy heads, beer belly’s, beans on toast.
#258
We call it soccer here.
#259
We’re the good guys. We’re also the guys who will freeze your assets and let your people starve, but it’s because we’re the good guys protecting you from the bad guys.
#260
“freedom”
#261
Acca Dacca
#262
I dont personally know someone who has had Covid-19… yet
#263
What a hoser, eh?
#264
Loadshedding
#265
Loadshedding
#266
We have trees poisonous enough to make you seriously ill, give you pain so bad that it can make some people suicidal,( the pain can last for months).
#267
Used to be Ukraine
#268
Pope Francis. And by the way, football is kind of a religion here.
#269
Our country has always had two problems: roads and idiots… At least our ballet and our literature are worth admiring…
#270
50% of this country is infested with racist, homophobic, Jesus-loving, uneducated, gun-toting hypocrites. Freedom!
#271
Its cold and I dont like people.
#272
Many think we are a big evil country but we haven’t really bombed anybody…
Have to use a vpn for Google or YouTube though ( somehow bp is exempt. Thank Karl Marx.)
We ride pandas to work.
You may think we eat Panda Express but we don’t. We do have a lot of McDonalds and Starbucks though.
Hotpot, dumplings.
My language is really old but many of us can read scripts thousands of years ago, at least some of it.
We don’t use cash or credit cards.
Some people think stuffs made in my country are cheap and low quality (partially true because we are the worlds factory).
We are not all communists but we don’t kill for beliefs, not any more.
My grandma believes in local mythology, my mother is a Buddhist, my father and my sister are communists but they both partially believe in Taoist. I dont believe in any religion or communism. Oh, I have a Christian aunt.
My people are becoming ignorant and arrogant, especially netizens.
That’s about it…
#273
Would you like a cup of tea?
#274
Guns
#275
I’M WALKIN HERE
#276
bad healthcare coverage
#277
Nothing happened in Tiananmen square in 1989.
#278
oooooh, some many things! I can ask a cop where the nearest brothel is whilst smoking a joint and they’ll give directions. I’m never more than 500 meters from the nearest house or 20 kilometers from the nearest hospital. Most conservatives are still in favour of affordable healthcare, education, accessible abortions, euthanasia and same sex marriage. Most foreigners think that’s because of tolerance eventhough it’s really just apathy. Riding a bicycle is a cheap mode of transport, not a hobby. Some people live below sea level and pay exhorbitant amounts of money for it, eventhough houses are half as expensive just 30 minutes away. We’re one of the largest exporter of agricultural products, eventhough we’re the second most densely populated and one of the tiniest countries. We complain about everything but don’t do anything about it. We’re always ready to point the finger at all that’s wrong with the world and have not a single ounce of self reflection. Oh, and hardly anybody wears cloggs or lives in a windmill.
#279
Howdy there y’all
#280
Where everyone is polite and most folks own at least one gun😌 I think y’all will get ir
#281
Whenever s/thing is incomprehensible to the english speaking world, it’us to them ;-)
#282
Thirty five cities named Liberty. A lady named Liberty. But it is only liberty if I don,t have to work for it
#283
More thAN 29 languages are spoken in our country. And we live in a tropical country.
#284
I say put you hands up and fire my gun but the crowd joins okay
sing to the tune of party in the USA
#285
This land is stolen land this land was stolen by white men, from eathquakes to the hurricanes, from the burned out forest to the oil filled waters, this country was made for whiiiitte meeen
