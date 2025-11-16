Hey Pandas, Tell Me Your Name Without Telling Me Your Name? (Closed)

Write something to hint towards your name
#1
My name is associated with Christmas
#2
867-5309
#3
It is a flower name. (It’s in here)
#4
I am named after a famous Swedish opera singer (she was also a character in ‘The Greatest Showman’) though my name is spelled a bit differently and I have a hyphen in my name
#5
Pretty, expensive glass…
#6
My name derives from the leaves woven into a crown for ancient Greece’s Olympic winners.
The saint i was named after was burned for his faith.
#7
I had a magic torch
#8
Of Avalor
#9
French origin meaning “beloved”.
#10
My name (a female name) is an anagram of my son’s name, minus one letter.
#11
My name was the 9th most popular girls name in 2021, but I go by my nickname, which is 4 letters and mostly vowels
#12
My name on here 🤪
#13
Boobies and butt
#14
Opposite of Mrs.
#15
Hebrew name.
Means “ewe”
#16
Ok. I know my name is here, but I share name with an actress that was in Eternals.
#17
I have a sister named Eva, my name has one pair of double letters, and has 4 letters. 2 vowels, at the end and start
#18
It is the name of a cult
#19
Ok ima do my last name. Ahem, it’s Spanish caves
#20
My username is a wordplay of my name , though it’s a better hint if you read the last word first, vice versa.
#21
im named after a princess in england a child
#22
I fjurk pigs….
Im known as pig…
#23
Fine, Starbucks/Doordash/Seamless/Uber/Lyft/various secretaries and hosts and hostesses. You win. I guess I’m Maria today.
#24
My name is a historical figure who was married to John Adams
#25
I’m an antelope, and a mountain. And a river. And a town. And a common colour for a horse similar to maroon.
#26
My username is the scientific name of the plant that I named myself after.
#27
Bro… I hate my name. It’s from star wars. “Hope is like the sun. If you only believe it when you see it, you’ll never make it through the night.” This is the most inspirational dumb quote I could find from this character.
#28
I was named after Steve Job’s eldest daughter. :)
#29
think “shadow and bone”
#30
it means “my” in Italian
#31
The darker (purplish) red colour
#32
Mine means “light”.
#33
a french musical coloured red that is also a film but i spelt it wirdley
#34
Listen, *****, Listen!!
#35
My middle name is the French equivalent of the name Michael.
#36
It is female version of Patrick
#37
Jaime Lannister’s nickname. My first name means ‘King’, my Surname means ‘Slayer’.
#38
It literally means “Godly Woman” or “Womanly” if you read baby name books. But making it easier to guess, it’s the male version of Andrew.
#39
Guess my husband’s name by this clue: She wrote “Their Eyes were Watching God”- Zora ______ Hurston. Good luck!
#40
I am The Great. Shortened it makes me want to meow.
#41
The Great.
#42
Let’s do a Jeopardy! “before and after” for mine.
Question ______________ of excellence.
#43
Hebrew for God will judge me. And I’m tired of being in the Lions Den….
#44
Type of cheese but without the last vowel (three letters)
#45
It’s where boats are docked and kept.
#46
idk how to do it so ima say it backward bc I’m incompetent acissej
#47
I’m gonna use my middle name because my first name is my username.
It is the princess in the 16 disney movies to come out.
#48
I was named after one of the characters in Gone with the wind. Not Scarlett.
#49
Pope; Led Zeppelin; “I have not yet begun to fight”
#50
“We were on a break” was said to a character with the same name!
#51
I’m supposed to be “Lion-Hearted”, but rarely feel it.
#52
My name is pretty common, is a variation of another common name and has religious connotations (though personally I don’t feel so much religious grace).
#53
two words – terminator lady (except weird spelling)
#54
No, I’m not married to Romeo
#55
that big red nickelodeon monster truck!
#56
Louise not Thelma. Not black-eyed.
#57
Another word for poison (more or less), translated into French :D
#58
Fruit that’s getting pretty old ngl
#59
Kappa alpha tau iota epsilon
#60
“a state or temperature just below boiling point.”
#61
first 4 letters of one of USA’s founding fathers. has a broadway musical named after his last name
#62
oh… like Hilfiger or Cooper? haha
ha
#63
The Four Seasons did a song with my name as the title in 1962 and Steve Perry, former lead singer of Journey did likewise in 1984. “fun fact”: They’re not the only ones to spell it wrong!
#64
8th month of the year
#65
My name means light, sparkling, alight.
It’s from Persian/farsi.
I don’t know if anyone could guess it…
#66
A popular name given to Ah**e women who ask for a manager
#67
A misspelled human organ
#68
My name is the same as the author of To Kill A Mockingbird.
#69
the garden of…. (religious bible reference)
#70
My name is how one calls the winner of a match.
#71
My name means grace in shona.
