NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 11-February-2026

by

Looking for today’s NYT Connections answers and hints?

Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the daily word puzzle.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each session.

Outsmart the grid by revealing the hidden connections below.

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for recent puzzles, hints, and solutions.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Ruining Bored Panda? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
45 Times People Found Such Great Things In Thrift Stores, Flea Markets, And Garage Sales, They Just Had To Share
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“So Classic”: Selena Gomez Snubs Mother At Star-Studded Wedding To Benny Blanco
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Harrison Ford’s Halloween Game Is So Strong, We Can’t Wait For His Costume This Year
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This ‘Goodbye Letter to My Human’ Will Make You Cry
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Heartstopper Is Getting A Dreamy Movie Finale For Nick And Charlie: Everything You Need To Know
3 min read
May, 26, 2025