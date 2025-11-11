I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art

by

Hi! My name is Jaime Sanjuan and I’m a Spanish digital artist. Over the past two years, I have spent thousands of hours painting incredibly realistic paintings on my tablet, using only the fingerpainting technique.

Every day I spend hours and hours painting with my fingers; I know, it is a lot of work, but these beautiful drawings are worth it. Currently, my works are exhibited in museums and galleries all over the world and I’m happy to be fulfilling a dream. Check out my previous realistic artworks here.

Have you ever thought about creating unique art, but do not have space or money for supplies? If you have a tablet or smartphone… you have an entire art study in your pocket. Imagine what you can do! Here you can see some of my digital artworks, I hope you like them.

More info: Facebook

I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art
I Spent Thousands Of Hours Using My Fingers To Create Photorealistic Art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
