Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Proud Of? (Closed)

Can be anything, art, music, writing, a good deed. It doesn’t even have to be something you did, it could be something someone else did and you’re proud of them.
A few months ago, I made this comic, hand written, called “Team Combat”. It was about this assassin named Jack Grayson, who tried to become the best assassin in the world. but there was already someone who had that title. and he killed his parents when he was little. When he grew up he tried to kill the murderer but he failed. So he assembled a team to help him. Then after they killed the murderer they went back to being normal kids while hunting down the murederer’s friends. I never came up for a name for him. Can anyone help me?
Expressing who I am and accepting it
The result of my life over the last 15 years. I became an educator, got diagnosed with epilepsy, won’t be able to work again as an educator, got scammed by a “friend”, have been homeless, tried to get a high school degree (failed due toxic roommate/friend), finally got rid of scam-friend & toxic-friend, worked myself from shitty job to shitty job, got sober, was able to clear up my bank account, got a SO, my cats and yet since a few month I got a work to be proud of, where I’m able to use all the experiences and gained knowledge of the last years beeing paid decently. … suck it up, grandma, I’m not the failure of the family!
Last night I was reading three comics (4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, Scott Pilgrim, and Doraemon vol 8 (1969)) all at once and couldn’t commit to one so I ended up finishing them all in 2.5 hours.
Putting together a rather expansive spotify playlist. I study music therapy. I compiled a bunch of my favorite music all into a playlist. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/17UU20GukFoxsD0shwRw9T?si=b4ae26e32e5c4d07&nd=1
I over the past 2 days I have written a 14 chapter book that is 10,000 words so far and I am still working on it
I’m still alive! (=θωθ=)
I’ve written 45 pages in a book that I’m working on. The most I’ve ever written before was 14 pages. I still can’t believe I’ve not given up on this yet. Maybe it because I’m actually proud of it inside…
That I help other people to better themselves
I’m on the Autism Spectrum. I’m 18, do you know how annoying it is when people tell me to act my age? I tell them I REALLY DONT CARE. They tell me “Well, you should, you’re 18.” Well guess what, that’s their problem. I am so proud to be Autistic because I understand how others feel on the spectrum as well. I also have one brother who is bi-polar, and another with ADHD and ADD. My sister also has Narcolepsy. So I have lived with different types of disabilities in the family since I was born. BTW were all adopted if that should make any sense.
