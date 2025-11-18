“Get A Life”: Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz’s Breakup

Jenna Dewan’s fiancé seemingly poked fun at the breakup of the actress’s ex—Channing Tatum—and Zoë Kravitz.
Steve Kazee shared a post on Tuesday (October 29), just hours after People magazine reported that Channing and Zoë had ended their three-year relationship.
Taking to his Instagram stories, the Tony winner wrote “HA” multiple times in all caps over a black background.
Fans quickly interpreted the post as a jab at Jenna’s ex regarding his romantic issues.
However, a representative for the Broadway actor told PageSix that Sean was actually laughing at a video he shared on the next slide about people who struggle to water their plants, “something he’s notorious for at home.”
In response to the speculation surrounding his message, Steve posted a follow-up story, writing, “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in today’s world I see…”
“See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life,” he added, sharing different photos of his houseplants.
Prior to dating Steve, Jenna Dewan was married to Channing Tatum for nine years, from 2009 to 2018.
Jenna and Channing met on the set of the 2006 teen romance film Step Up. They share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly Elizabeth, born in 2013.
The actors finalized their divorce last September, six years after their initial split.
Jenna began dating Steve in 2018—the same year she filed for divorce from Channing. The stars got engaged in February 2020 and share two children: a four-year-old son, Callum, and a four-month-old daughter, Rhiannon.
The couple met when Jenna went to see Steve’s Broadway play, Once, and they had an “eye-catching moment” while she waited for the cast by the stage door after the show.
Meanwhile, Channing met Zoë while they worked together on the thriller Blink Twice, which she directed and he starred in. They became an item in the summer of 2021.
The Magic Mike star and the Batman actress announced their engagement in October 2023 but have recently called it off. Neither Channing nor Zöe have commented on the split.
