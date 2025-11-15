Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Mental Health Journey! (Closed)

I know life has been hard for a lot of people! And I want to hear about your journey with depression and anxiety!
#1
The Pandemic was been really hard and with school online I have had anxiety attacks at least every other week day and sometimes on weekends. I have not had any motivation to do things that I love to do such as writing, reading, playing music. I think part of it is so much time on a computer and inside and I’m really trying hard to get outside of every day.
#2
Well….my best friend moved, I’ve been grounded for a while, I’ve been rejected, I am doing online school. How do ya think im doing??
#3
I have ADHD and anxiety, and I’m definitely struggling because pandemic. Some days are better than others though, and doodling and reading helps A LOT. Mostly, I try to laugh or joke as a way of coping.
#4
my other post didn’t work so I’m reposting it.
I have been really negative and depressed and having random anxiety attacks when doing perfectly normal things. I started trying to replace my negative thoughts with positive ones (it sounds cheesy but it works for me.)
