Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Mental Health Journey! (Closed)

by

I know life has been hard for a lot of people! And I want to hear about your journey with depression and anxiety!

#1

The Pandemic was been really hard and with school online I have had anxiety attacks at least every other week day and sometimes on weekends. I have not had any motivation to do things that I love to do such as writing, reading, playing music. I think part of it is so much time on a computer and inside and I’m really trying hard to get outside of every day.

#2

Well….my best friend moved, I’ve been grounded for a while, I’ve been rejected, I am doing online school. How do ya think im doing??

#3

I have ADHD and anxiety, and I’m definitely struggling because pandemic. Some days are better than others though, and doodling and reading helps A LOT. Mostly, I try to laugh or joke as a way of coping.

#4

my other post didn’t work so I’m reposting it.

I have been really negative and depressed and having random anxiety attacks when doing perfectly normal things. I started trying to replace my negative thoughts with positive ones (it sounds cheesy but it works for me.)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, How Do You Like To Be Comforted When You’re Sad Or Upset? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Gem from Rod Serling’s Night Gallery: “They’re Tearing Down Tim Riley’s Bar”
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2016
Men in Kilts: The Music of Scotland
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2021
Baby Boomer Suggests Everyone Who Wants “Free” Education Should Join The Army, Gets Shut Down By Millennial
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Titan Season 4
Things to Look for on Attack on Titan Season 4
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2019
35 Lies Parents Tell Their Kids That Other People Are Calling Great Parenting ‘Hacks’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.