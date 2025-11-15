Hey Pandas, Could You Tell A Story That A Lot Of People Can Relate To? (Closed)

We all know there are different relatable stories on Earth. From the wet sock’s story to the wet sleeves story. Now please share what has happened to you that is relatable.
#1
When your phone is at 1 percent and you’re just like, “Ah…I will just charge it with the charger next to me.” But then the charger isn’t there and you can’t find the charger.
#2
Idk if this is “relatable” but when I say to my mom something along the lines of “im not hungry so I’ll have dinner later” then she responds with “ok then no desert till after you eat” it’s so annoying like I’m old enough to not care about desert that much and why would I eat desert if I’m not hungry ahhhh
#3
OK maybe this is just me, but ill get into bed then get comfy….open my eye a LITTLE bit and find some flaw in my room and have a motivation to fix it at 1 am….to make matters worse i got a loft bed..
#4
when you wake up in the morning and look at the clock and it reads 12:00 AM and you realize you have 6 more hours to sleep and can’t get back to sleep,
or when you wake up and your alarm doesn’t go off for another 10 mins and you want to go back to sleep and not get interrupted in 10 mins
#5
At my school, we have two buildings connected by a balcony(it’s not that fancy, don’t worry). Only one building has a bathroom, so you have to walk across the balcony to the other building to go to the bathroom. I’m sure a lot of y’all can relate to this: the walk of shame. When you’re on your period and bring that one bag to the bathroom. Everyone knows.
#6
When you look your car and you lock your car and you leave your keys in and the car is still running
Follow Us