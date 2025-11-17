Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Spotify Playlist (Closed)

Take a screenshot of your favorite music playlist and share it here!
Please do not hate or judge others for their music preferences (unless they’ve edited the playlist to make it say something inappropriate or have racist songs, etc) this is a safe space.
#1 I’m Doing Playlists For Minecraft Biomes, So When I’m Playing Minecraft I Can Have Music To Listen To Depending On The Vibe Of Where I Am. This Is My Savanna One
#2 Almost 11 Hours Worth Of Classical Lol
#3 This Is Just A Small Section Of My Playlist (The Full Playlist Is 7 Hours Long)
#4 My Nightcore Vibe Room Playlist ✨ Probably My Favourite One I’ve Made
#5 I’ve Got One Playlist I Use For All The Music I Like, There’s So Many Songs On There, And Points Where I Added Pretty Much Entire Albums. It’s Got A Wide Variety Of Genres
#6 Driving Playlist
#7 Been Listening To This One Today
#8 And Here’s My Deep Dark/Ancient City Playlist! Which Biome Should I Do Next? Still Working On This One Btw, That’s Why It’s So Short
#9 Newest Playlist
#10 I Have A Very Mixed Taste In Music 😅
#11 A Smorgasbord Of Genres
#12 Random Section Of My 9h 37m Playlist 💖
#13 It’s Actually A Youtube Music Playlist, But Yeah. And Yes, It’s The Fourth Main Playlist I’ve Created
#14 My Amazon Music Playlist
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us